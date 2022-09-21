ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, OH

Ohio man accused of throwing ‘Drano bombs’ in ex-girlfriend’s yard

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DjlrH_0i3yUYpz00

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio man is behind bars after authorities said he threw “Drano bombs” – or homemade explosives – into the yard of his ex-girlfriend’s home.

According to WLWT and WKRC, Ryan Burwinkel, 30, of Harrison, is facing charges of menacing by stalking, arson and manufacturing or possessing explosives in connection with two incidents.

One of the ex-girlfriend’s neighbors, Barry Coleman, told WXIX that he noticed a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood after hearing explosions outside earlier in the day. Coleman said he saw a man throw a bottle in the woman’s yard, according to the news outlet.

“I kind of chased him around the corner, and I got the first three letters of his license plate,” said Coleman, who contacted police, WXIX reported. Investigators then traced the vehicle’s tag to Burwinkel, according to the news outlet.

Investigators said Burwinkel told authorities that he wanted to “make his presence known” using the explosives, WLWT reported. He was arrested and booked early Tuesday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office website. A judge set Burwinkel’s bond at $190,000, the records said.

Burwinkel’s next court date is Sept. 29, according to WXIX.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamilton County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Hamilton County, OH
State
Ohio State
Harrison, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Harrison, OH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police: 2 arrested after a dismembered body found in an Ohio house

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Two people have been arrested after a dismembered body was found in an Ohio house, according to police. According to a news release from the Middletown Division of Police, on Tuesday a man later identified as John Havens, 34, showed up at the police department’s lobby wanting to speak with an officer. When he did, he allegedly provided detailed information about a murder.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating after USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Fairview

CINCINNATI — Postal crimes continue to plague the Greater Cincinnati area. Investigators confirm to WLWT that a gun was pulled in the latest robbery Wednesday afternoon around 2500 Halstead Street in the Fairview neighborhood. According to postal inspector Nicole Lutz of the Cincinnati Field Office, postal assets were taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police: 1 dead in Millvale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday night. It happened in the area of Millvale/South Cumminsville. CPD District Three units responded to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. One adult man is dead. Police are looking for a white vehicle that left the...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drano#Stalking#Explosions#Police#Violent Crime#Wlwt#Wkrc#Cox Media Group
Fox 19

Tri-State man sentenced in 2018 deadly swatting case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A North College Hill man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstructing justice following a swatting incident that led to the death of a man in Wichita, Kansas, said a news release from the Department of Justice, District of Kansas. On September...
WICHITA, KS
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead after crash in Mt. Airy

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a crash in Mt. Airy on Friday, according to Cincinnati police. It happened around 10:09 p.m. when officers were called to the 5000 block of Colerain Avenue to investigate a crash. Police said a driver, identified as Douglass Brooks, 51, was traveling...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Multiple reports of fake active shooter threats at Ohio schools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley are responding to multiple active shooter threats that are being reported as hoaxes. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, a call came in around 10 a.m. from Princeton High School on Viking Way in Cincinnati on reports of an active shooter. The school was put […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man wanted for meat cleaver attack, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is wanted by Cincinnati police after he attacked someone by stabbing them in the shoulder with a meat cleaver, according to court documents. The incident occurred at 4752 Gray Rd. in Northside on Sept. 20, the affidavit says. Light Cole, 48, is considered armed and...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
116K+
Followers
126K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy