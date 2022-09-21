Read full article on original website
Bobby Flay Celebrated Bestie Michael Symon's Birthday In The Best Way
Since Bobby Flay and Michael Symon are fellow Food Network stars, it's no surprise that they know each other quite well. But the two chefs aren't just colleagues — they're actually close friends. We've gotten some glimpses of their relationship on social media, like when Symon had a sweet response to Flay's Food Network deal and when Flay made a hilarious dig at Symon's Thanksgiving grocery list.
José Andrés Is Begging You To Close Your Eyes When You Eat
Chef José Andrés is known not only for his pioneering restaurants serving small plates surrounded by liquid nitrogen, but for his extensive philanthropic work feeding disaster zones victims. He's familiar to television viewers as a guest chef on a variety of shows, including "Top Chef" and "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations." People may also remember his win over Bobby Flay on "Iron Chef America" back in 2007. So he's hoping that when he suggests you eat with your eyes closed, you consider it an expert recommendation.
Ryan Reynolds' Gin Distillery Tour Will Trap You In The Actor's Office
As a likable Hollywood A-lister, Ryan Reynolds has had a soaring career. With films like "Red Notice," "The Hitman's Bodyguard," and the enviable role of Marvel's Deadpool, you'd think this star would have enough to do. Apparently not. He has now ventured into the realm of spirit-making with his Aviation Gin Distillery. And, judging by the number of celebrities that have entered the world of liquor production, it seems to be the thing to do. Clearly, if you haven't conquered the "spirit world," you haven't truly made it in Tinseltown.
The Dishes You Should Avoid At Kevin Hart's Plant-Based Restaurant
Kevin Hart's familiar face has been gracing screens across America for years. With a ready smile and quick wit, the actor and comedian boasts a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a name that pulls a lot of weight. So, it's no surprise that when he turned his attention to creating a vegan fast-food restaurant, people took notice.
Gabrielle Reyes' Favorite Pumpkin Baking Hack Is Genius - Exclusive
Can you hear that sound? Decorations are being hung in big-box stores, scarecrows are going up in rural fields, and Starbucks espresso machines are running nonstop. It's pumpkin spice season, which means that a large percentage of people are going wild for edible gourds right now (and just as many of you are probably complaining about the unnecessary addition of pumpkin in every consumer product).
Gordon Ramsay's All-Time Favorite Stew Is A Unique Take On A Classic
Gordon Ramsay gets a lot of attention for the acerbic behavior he exhibits on his shows. Often, his cooking skills are eclipsed by his personality. Luckily, he also makes YouTube videos that are a far cry from the caustic raving that made him a household name on programs like "Kitchen Nightmares" and "Hell's Kitchen." On Ramsay's YouTube channel it's possible to see him interact with his family, make some fabulous food, and behave like a gentleman. This refreshing look helps bring the focus back to cooking and humanizes Ramsay until he's almost lovable. It's one of the many transformations Ramsay has undergone, and might just be the best one yet.
