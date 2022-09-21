Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
Carmel sweeps at Shelbyville Golden Bear cross country invitational
The Carmel cross country teams swept the Shelbyville Golden Bear Invitational on Saturday. The Greyhounds boys team ran away with the meet, scoring 38 points, well ahead of runner-up Mount Vernon’s 96 points. The girls scored 71 points; Olivia Mundt finished eighth for Carmel. GIRLS RACE. Carmel runners: 8....
readthereporter.com
Carmel takes down Panthers, maintain winning streak
Carmel ran its win streak to four straight games on Friday, taking care of North Central 50-19 Friday at the Panthers’ field. The Panthers got an early score on the Greyhounds, but Carmel took over after that by scoring 30 straight points. Aydrian Caldwell got the ‘Hounds on the board by catching a 23-yard touchdown throw from Jack Kazmierczak.
readthereporter.com
Franklin Central spoils Noblesville’s first Homecoming in Beaver Stadium
NOBLESVILLE – Friday night was the 74th Annual Homecoming football game for Noblesville, but this one was a little extra special. This is the first in their new stadium. The Millers were hoping to get their fourth homecoming win over Franklin Central, but the visiting Flashes had another thing on their agenda.
readthereporter.com
Hall halts Avon’s advance, sends Fishers to victory
Fishers found itself trailing in the fourth quarter at Avon Friday night, but the Tigers’ JonAnthony Hall was there to save the day. The Orioles had just scored a touchdown to lead 17-14 with 10:29 to go in the game. On the kickoff, Hall caught the ball at the Fishers 10-yard line, and ran…all the way to the end zone. It was a 90-yard kickoff return, and it clinched the Hoosier Crossroads Conference victory for the Tigers, by the score of 21-17.
readthereporter.com
Guerin Catholic gives Trojans run for their money in tight conference play
Guerin Catholic came close to knocking off Bishop Chatard on Friday, before falling in a tough Circle City Conference game 31-30 at the Trojans’ field. The Golden Eagles led 17-10 at halftime. Jack Cherry had an outstanding first half, catching a 75-yard touchdown pass from Malcolm Houze, then punching the ball in from the one-yard line.
readthereporter.com
HSE takes care of Zionville in HCC play
Hamilton Southeastern kept its unbeaten season intact on Friday, cruising past Zionsville 31-13 at TCU Field for a Hoosier Crossroads Conference victory. The Eagles got on the board first early in the second quarter with a 34-yard field goal. But after that, the Royals took over, pouring in 17 points to take a 17-3 halftime lead. Carter Gutt tied the game with a 36-yard field goal, then Azariah Wallace pushed Southeastern in front with a two-yard touchdown run.
readthereporter.com
Witness history as Millers play first Homecoming at new Beaver Stadium
History will be made tonight for the Noblesville High School football program: The Millers will have their first-ever Homecoming game at Beaver Stadium. Noblesville hosts Franklin Central tonight for its Homecoming contest, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. The Flashes will enter Beaver Stadium with a 2-3 record, the same mark the Millers have.
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Sept. 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 27, Indpls Tindley 26.
readthereporter.com
Sheridan slams Taylor, continues winning streak
SHERIDAN – The Sheridan football team soared to its fifth straight win Friday night. The Blackhawks have been in rarified air over the past five weeks, and they added to their victory streak by beating Taylor 48-0 at Bud Wright Stadium. Sheridan scored its first three touchdowns within the first eight minutes of the game and never looked back.
wrtv.com
Former Indy Eleven head coach Tim Hankinson dies after cancer battle
INDIANAPOLIS — Tim Hankinson, who as head coach led the Indy Eleven to its first championship, has died after a battle with cancer, according to the team. In a statement on Twitter, the Indy Eleven said Hankinson always represented the club with class. Current Indy Eleven head coach Mark...
readthereporter.com
Carmel brings artistic talent into ‘plein’ view
The eighth annual Carmel on Canvas plein air paint out was held Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18 and featured artists in open-air painting exhibition and competition. The event took place on the sidewalks throughout the Carmel Arts & Design District, Midtown Plaza, Monon Greenway, Carmel City Center, Japanese Gardens and Central Park.
readthereporter.com
Squirrel Stampede Mini Golf debuts at Fishers Farmers Market this weekend
The City of Fishers will debut Squirrel Stampede Mini Golf, a four-hole mini course commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede of Hamilton County, at the Fishers Farmers Market. The fun begins at 8 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 24 and will conclude at noon at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive.
readthereporter.com
Miller pride takes over Downtown
The Noblesville Millers certainly know how to celebrate Homecoming! Friday afternoon saw countless spirit-filled students and their floats line the streets of the city for the annual parade prior to the big game against Franklin Central in the brand-new Beaver Stadium. Reporter photos by Kent Graham.
Current Publishing
Carmel Rotary Club’s leadership forum expands, rebrands
The event has a new name with an expanded reach. The Rotary Club of Carmel will hold its second Leadership Connection forum from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7, followed by a social hour from 3 to 4 p.m., at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. The event was called Carmel Leadership Day in 2021. The initiative will also include a volunteer project from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. Oct. 21 at Central Park on the Monon Greenway.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Current Publishing
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
Fox 59
Amanda’s Market returns to Carmel this Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — A fall-themed outdoor vendor market is coming to Amanda’s Exchange in Carmel with more than 50 local artisans and vendors, five food trucks and several beverage options, including beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks. Event Co-Founders Sara Baldwin, owner of Lux & Ivy in Carmel, and Wyatt...
readthereporter.com
Many concerned Carmel parents speak out at hearing over proposed Valor Classical Academy
Carmel parents, community members and school district officials filled a room Wednesday evening at the Holiday Inn Indianapolis Carmel, 251 Pennsylvania Pkwy., Carmel, for a public meeting on the proposed Valor Classical Academy. The purpose of the meeting was to collect valuable feedback on the establishment of the K-12 public...
readthereporter.com
Marsha K. Went-DeShon
Marsha K. Went-DeShon, 63, Sheridan, passed away on Monday morning, September 19, 2022, at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Born December 20, 1958, in Lebanon, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Frederick M. “Ted” and Jeanne Pauline (Smith) Vogg. Marsha attended Sheridan High School and was...
Comments / 0