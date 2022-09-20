ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fciac.net

Volleyball – Darien 3, Norwalk 0

Darien: Jillian Roche 13 aces, 22 points, 9 kills; Leilani Gillespie 2 aces, 4 points, 4 kills; Savanah Leone 7 aces, 14 points, 6 assists; Aubrey Moore 2 aces, 5 points, 10 assists. Records: Norwalk 1-3 overall, 0-1 FCIAC; Darien 3-0, 1-0.
NORWALK, CT
fciac.net

Field Hockey – New Canaan 9, Trumbull 0

New Canaan: Shawna Ferraro 4g; Margot Stanley 2g; Catherine Hadded 1g; Katherine O’Connell 1g; Nora Moley 1g; Isabelle Schuh 1a; Cristina Ferreira 1a. Goalies: NC – Ellie Rosen 2 saves; T – Jenny Flynn 20 saves. Shots: NC – 35, T – 3; Penalty Corners: NC –...
NEW CANAAN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy