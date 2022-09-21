Read full article on original website
Celebration to Mark 150th Anniversary Planned for Oct. 12 Founder’s Day
The University of Toledo turns 150 only once. To mark this historic occasion, UToledo is hosting a commemorative Founder’s Day celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 12, featuring a day of fun, food, fireworks and music, featuring Grammy-winning rapper T-Pain. “Our sesquicentennial is truly a once-in-a-lifetime anniversary that connects generations of...
Rocket Alumni to be Celebrated at Sept. 30 Homecoming Gala
The University of Toledo Alumni Association will recognize its distinguished graduates at the Homecoming Alumni Gala on Friday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. in Thompson Student Union Auditorium. In addition to honoring alumni from UToledo’s colleges, each year three alumni are selected for the Alumni Association’s most prestigious honors: The...
Engaging in Opportunity
The floor of Savage Arena bustles with engineering students and employers during Wednesday’s College of Engineering Fall Career Expo. Nearly 150 employers set up booths to meet and interact with the UToledo students and to discuss professional opportunities.
Sept. 27 Lecture to Focus on Disparities in Women’s Health, Infant Mortality
The 15th annual Dorothy Hussain Distinguished Lectureship will focus on the disparities in women’s health and infant mortality. The free, public lecture, hosted by The University of Toledo College of Nursing, will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Collier Building Room 1000 A/B on the Health Science Campus. Attendees can also connect virtually, via WebEx.
Homecoming Game Ticket Promotional Offer Available to Alumni
With the advance purchase of tickets for the Saturday, Oct. 1, Homecoming game against Central Michigan, UToledo alumni receive the promotional price of $22 per ticket. In celebration of UToledo’s 150th anniversary, $5 of every ticket sale will be donated to the Rocket Boost Scholarship, a need-based scholarship to help current and future UToledo students. Each contribution to the Rocket Boost Scholarship will be recognized by The University of Toledo Foundation.
UToledo Students, Researchers Monitor Lake Erie for Toxic Algae
Undergraduate student researcher Grace Edinger is on giant straw duty aboard The University of Toledo’s 28-foot research vessel. At all eight water sampling stops covering 45 miles of Lake Erie’s western basin on a 75-degree day in late September, the senior studying environmental sciences stuck a long, white tube down to the bottom of the lake, pulled it up and emptied it into a bucket.
Exercise Science Student’s Quick Actions Help Save a Life
Erin Mills was getting ready to lead the strength training session of a group fitness class at the St. James Club when she heard a crash. Turning around, the personal trainer and University of Toledo senior saw a woman lying face down on the floor next to an exercise machine. Mills rushed to her side.
