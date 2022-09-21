ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utoledo.edu

Celebration to Mark 150th Anniversary Planned for Oct. 12 Founder’s Day

The University of Toledo turns 150 only once. To mark this historic occasion, UToledo is hosting a commemorative Founder’s Day celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 12, featuring a day of fun, food, fireworks and music, featuring Grammy-winning rapper T-Pain. “Our sesquicentennial is truly a once-in-a-lifetime anniversary that connects generations of...
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Rocket Alumni to be Celebrated at Sept. 30 Homecoming Gala

The University of Toledo Alumni Association will recognize its distinguished graduates at the Homecoming Alumni Gala on Friday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. in Thompson Student Union Auditorium. In addition to honoring alumni from UToledo’s colleges, each year three alumni are selected for the Alumni Association’s most prestigious honors: The...
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Engaging in Opportunity

The floor of Savage Arena bustles with engineering students and employers during Wednesday’s College of Engineering Fall Career Expo. Nearly 150 employers set up booths to meet and interact with the UToledo students and to discuss professional opportunities.
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Sept. 27 Lecture to Focus on Disparities in Women’s Health, Infant Mortality

The 15th annual Dorothy Hussain Distinguished Lectureship will focus on the disparities in women’s health and infant mortality. The free, public lecture, hosted by The University of Toledo College of Nursing, will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Collier Building Room 1000 A/B on the Health Science Campus. Attendees can also connect virtually, via WebEx.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Toledo, OH
utoledo.edu

Homecoming Game Ticket Promotional Offer Available to Alumni

With the advance purchase of tickets for the Saturday, Oct. 1, Homecoming game against Central Michigan, UToledo alumni receive the promotional price of $22 per ticket. In celebration of UToledo’s 150th anniversary, $5 of every ticket sale will be donated to the Rocket Boost Scholarship, a need-based scholarship to help current and future UToledo students. Each contribution to the Rocket Boost Scholarship will be recognized by The University of Toledo Foundation.
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

UToledo Students, Researchers Monitor Lake Erie for Toxic Algae

Undergraduate student researcher Grace Edinger is on giant straw duty aboard The University of Toledo’s 28-foot research vessel. At all eight water sampling stops covering 45 miles of Lake Erie’s western basin on a 75-degree day in late September, the senior studying environmental sciences stuck a long, white tube down to the bottom of the lake, pulled it up and emptied it into a bucket.
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Exercise Science Student’s Quick Actions Help Save a Life

Erin Mills was getting ready to lead the strength training session of a group fitness class at the St. James Club when she heard a crash. Turning around, the personal trainer and University of Toledo senior saw a woman lying face down on the floor next to an exercise machine. Mills rushed to her side.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy