With the advance purchase of tickets for the Saturday, Oct. 1, Homecoming game against Central Michigan, UToledo alumni receive the promotional price of $22 per ticket. In celebration of UToledo’s 150th anniversary, $5 of every ticket sale will be donated to the Rocket Boost Scholarship, a need-based scholarship to help current and future UToledo students. Each contribution to the Rocket Boost Scholarship will be recognized by The University of Toledo Foundation.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO