Carcass of a possible feral swine found near Lake Koocanusa
A carcass of a possible feral swine was found over the summer on US Forest Service land west of Lake Koocanusa.
Flathead Beacon
Strong Whitetail Deer Numbers Forecast in Northwest Montana this Fall
As archery season continues through October and hunters prepare for rifle season to begin later this fall, healthy whitetail deer, mule deer and elk populations can be expected in northwest Montana following three consecutive mild winters. In Region 1, most areas of northwest Montana saw strong whitetail fawn recruitment with...
Want To Feel Welcomed? Check Out The Friendliest Town In Montana.
There's been some talk recently, especially around the Bozeman area, that Montanans might not be as friendly as they could be, particularly to those who move here from other places. Of course, every person's story is different, and while I don't doubt those folks that had a bad experience, as...
Crash blocking part of US Highway 93 between Kalispell and Whitefish
An accident with reported injuries is blocking a section of US Highway 93 between Kalispell and Whitefish.
Advisory canceled, missing Lake County man found deceased
A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory had been issued on behalf of the Lake County Sheriff's Office for 86-year-old Charles Sanders.
Speed limit reduced on Highway 82 between Bigfork and Somers
The speed limit is being dropped from 70 mph to 60 mph on Montana Highway 82 between Bigfork and Somers.
FEC raffle supports local food banks
Representatives from the Kalispell, Columbia Falls, Whitefish, West Shore, Libby, and Veterans food banks gathered at Flathead Electric Cooperative on Friday, Sept. 9, to celebrate the results of this year’s Ribeye Raffle. Organized by the co-op to support local food banks, the 2022 Ribeye Raffle raised $22,725 in cash and approximately 1,000 pounds of meat for donation to the seven food banks. As part of its commitment to the community members who own the cooperative, Flathead Electric purchases beef, lamb, and hogs each year during the 4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America) Market Sale at the Northwest Montana Fair. Most of...
Great Fish Community Challenge sets new record in six-week campaign
The eighth annual Great Fish Community Challenge set a new fundraising record, with over $4.1 million in donations as of 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. The six-week charitable giving campaign ran from Aug. 4 to Sept. 16 and benefited 70 Flathead Valley nonprofit organizations. “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of everyone who gave in this year’s Challenge and supported the critical work of our local nonprofits,” Whitefish Community Foundation President and CEO Linda Engh-Grady said. “Many of the participating nonprofits have recently experienced a significant increase in demand for their services and are relying on funds raised in...
Fairfield Sun Times
Man in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County
KALISPELL, Mont. - One man is in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County. Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed with Montana Right Now they were called to a residence on Sept. 20 on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Kalispell for a report of an assault with a weapon. One...
Looking Back for September 21
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. 50 Years Ago September 21, 1972 Whitefish City Council sent a letter to the State Highway Department requesting the removal of the 35 m.p.h. speed zone near the Safeway store on Highway 93, asking them to reinstate the original 25 m.p.h. zone. The council felt the new speed limit set by the state was imprudent because of the close proximity of the school. 40 Years Ago September 23, 1982 Local railroad workers were waiting for President Reagan’s signature of legislation that would end the four-day-old strike. The legislation would require the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers to...
Stolen hearse found in Lake County
The St. Ignatius Police Department reports a hearse that was stolen from a funeral home was found on Tuesday.
Columbia Falls fatal stabbing victim identified
Law enforcement responded to Dawn Drive in Columbia Falls Tuesday for a report of a man stabbed by another man.
Incredible Chainsaw Art Competition Held in Montana. Take a Look
If you've spent any time at all driving the two-lane highways around the Treasure State, I'm sure you're familiar with chainsaw art. The shops of these talented artists crisscross Montana and other western states that have historic ties to the timber industry. Perhaps you've got a bear or trout or...
Kalen Young hired as new director of Whitefish hospital foundation
Flathead Valley native Kalen Young was recently named as the new executive director of the Logan Health Whitefish Foundation. In her role, Young will lead fundraising initiatives based on the hospital’s short- and long-range strategic plans and facility needs, as well as serve on the Logan Health Whitefish senior leadership team, a press release from the hospital stated. “When Alan Satterlee decided to retire from his position with Logan Health Whitefish Foundation, we knew that it would take a special individual to fill his role,” said Katie Lesar, Logan Health Whitefish Foundation Board Chair. “After a deliberate interview process, we are thrilled...
Janice Maddux
Janice Maddux passed quietly away on Sept. 2, 2022, at the age of 83. Janice was born in Whitefish on Nov. 21, 1939. She lived her entire life in Whitefish the town she loved. Jan as she was known by most was a talented artist who shined in many mediums. She painted, sewed, made beautiful cakes, and was a florist for years. Jan had a talent with living things. For years she cared for a beautiful garden. She often planted flowers or made special places that drew in hummingbirds, and bees. Jan had a special love of hummingbirds. Jan was a...
Police determine Whitefish High School threat as non-credible
Whitefish School District on Thursday said in a letter that went out to district families that Whitefish High School administration received information regarding a possible threat toward the school via social media. According to the letter, the threat was quickly determined as non-credible by the Whitefish Police Department. The threat came from an individual that does not reside in Whitefish and lives on the east coast. The letter says the Whitefish Police Department contacted authorities in North Carolina and the subject was identified, questioned and is being charged. The letter, signed by Whitefish Superintendent Dave Means, WHS Principal Kerry Drown and Whitefish...
Whitefish Legacy Partners celebrates multiple steps toward closing the loop
The Whitefish Trail recently added almost four miles of looped trails with tremendous vistas accessible from Big Mountain Road while also making progress on another large project north of Whitefish Lake. Whitefish Legacy Partners (WLP) joined with the U.S. Forest Service and the City of Whitefish to celebrate the opening of the Holbrook Trail Overlook on Big Mountain Road last Thursday evening. The area has sweeping views and the trailhead is landscaped with extensive rockwork that forms several tiered viewing sites. The completion of the overlook includes a few benches spread out and one covered bench area along with interpretive signs...
Lester S. Leighty III
Lester S. Leighty III, 67 of Whitefish, passed away Sept. 10, 2022 at Logan Hospital. A virtual service will be held. Lester is survived by his daughter Sundey Leighty. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Lester’s family.
Whitefish AIS Inspection Station stops mussel-infested boat; upgrades planned for station
On Aug. 31, a mussel-infested boat attempting to launch in Whitefish Lake was stopped by the Whitefish Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Inspection Program. The fact that the boat had been in Lake Minnetonka in Minnesota just one week prior to arriving in Whitefish triggered an automatic decontamination. According to Whitefish Community Services Coordinator Carla Belski, there was no one available in Whitefish to perform the decontamination so she directed the boat owner to Fish, Wildlife and Parks in Kalispell. FWP AIS Inspector Garland Hamilton went in on his day off to decontaminate the boat and found zebra mussels, an aquatic invasive...
