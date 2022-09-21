ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Whitefish Pilot

Lester S. Leighty III

Lester S. Leighty III, 67 of Whitefish, passed away Sept. 10, 2022 at Logan Hospital. A virtual service will be held. Lester is survived by his daughter Sundey Leighty. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Lester’s family.
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Strong Whitetail Deer Numbers Forecast in Northwest Montana this Fall

As archery season continues through October and hunters prepare for rifle season to begin later this fall, healthy whitetail deer, mule deer and elk populations can be expected in northwest Montana following three consecutive mild winters. In Region 1, most areas of northwest Montana saw strong whitetail fawn recruitment with...
MONTANA STATE
Whitefish Pilot

Janice Maddux

Janice Maddux passed quietly away on Sept. 2, 2022, at the age of 83. Janice was born in Whitefish on Nov. 21, 1939. She lived her entire life in Whitefish the town she loved. Jan as she was known by most was a talented artist who shined in many mediums. She painted, sewed, made beautiful cakes, and was a florist for years. Jan had a talent with living things. For years she cared for a beautiful garden. She often planted flowers or made special places that drew in hummingbirds, and bees. Jan had a special love of hummingbirds. Jan was a...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Local cops to participate in fundraiser for Special Olympics

In an effort to raise awareness and support for Special Olympics Montana, law enforcement statewide will participate in Tip-A-Cop at MacKenzie River Pizza. Locally, the event will be on Sept. 27 at the Whitefish MacKenzie River Pizza as well as both Kalispell locations. The public is invited to attend and support the local Special Olympics Montana athletes as well as local law enforcement. Law Enforcement will work as celebrity servers and their tips will benefit Special Olympics Montana in their local communities and across the state. Special Olympics is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition...
KALISPELL, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Make Sure You Don’t Get Left Hanging at a Montana Griz Game

Hello, it’s Peter Christian from Newstalk KGVO, but for this article, I’m simply writing as the Public Address Announcer at Montana Grizzly Football games. Being the ‘PA Guy’ for the past 25 years has allowed me to not only witness the most exciting moments in Grizzly football history, like the incredible comeback win in the playoffs against South Dakota State or the battle in the snow during a Winter Storm Warning against Appalachian State that sent us to the National Championship game, but on the flip side to also be an observer of human nature and see close-up and personal, the most heartbreaking scene in sports.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Bear Break-in Devastates Orchard That Supports Montanans in Need

The outlook for a bountiful 2022 harvest was already rather grim. Then the neighbors made things even worse. Brovold Community Orchard has been a fixture in the Alberton area for decades, sharing their crops and feeding many in Mineral and Missoula Counties. In 2021 alone, they gave away 3,800 pounds of fruit to over 300 people within a 30-mile radius of the orchard.
ALBERTON, MT
NBCMontana

Accident slows traffic on Reserve St.

MISSOULA, Mont. — A traffic accident near the intersection of Reserve Street and Union Pacific Street has slowed traffic. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
MISSOULA, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Looking Back for September 21

A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. 50 Years Ago September 21, 1972 Whitefish City Council sent a letter to the State Highway Department requesting the removal of the 35 m.p.h. speed zone near the Safeway store on Highway 93, asking them to reinstate the original 25 m.p.h. zone. The council felt the new speed limit set by the state was imprudent because of the close proximity of the school. 40 Years Ago September 23, 1982 Local railroad workers were waiting for President Reagan’s signature of legislation that would end the four-day-old strike. The legislation would require the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers to...
WHITEFISH, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants

HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
MONTANA STATE
Whitefish Pilot

Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington

Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington passed away on Sept. 10 at age 97. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 21, 1925, and lived with his parents and six siblings in Mooreville, Michigan during the Great Depression after his mother, Gertrude Ferrington had immigrated from England during the early 1900s. After graduating high school, Alan enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served on the U.S.S. West Virginia before departing with honors and medals in 1946. Shortly after, he met and married Joyce Ferrington (deceased June 2019) and they moved to California where he attended USC studying bacteriology while Joyce was...
DETROIT, MI
Whitefish Pilot

MontanaSky expands fiber network to Whitefish

MontanaSky Networks continues its efforts to increase access to high speed broadband by investing in Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTX) expansion in Whitefish. MontanaSky is celebrating 28 years of delivering reliable internet connections in northwest Montana, and continues to focus on expanding its fiber network. According to the company, broadband expansion is growing in importance. “As our communities grow, our infrastructure has to keep up,” said Sales and Marketing Manager Amber Pacheco-Holm. According to MontanaSky, most people in Whitefish city limits only have two choices: DSL or Cable. Both of these technologies operate off copper lines, and most of this infrastructure was installed...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish, MT
The first edition of the Whitefish Pilot rolled off the press Jan. 23, 1904. For more than 100 years, the Pilot has provided Whitefish with local news, sports and features, and has played an integral role in documenting the city's transformation from a railroad town to a bustling resort community.

 https://whitefishpilot.com/

