montanasports.com
After growing up in Griz program, Robby Hauck nearing career milestone in decorated run at Montana
MISSOULA — The Hauck family name is synonymous with Montana Grizzlies football, from Tim Hauck as a player, to Bobby Hauck's time as the head coach. But since 2018, another Hauck has been making his own way in a Griz jersey: safety, Robby Hauck. And the youngest Hauck is...
UM homecoming parade returns to Missoula but with different route
The University of Montana‘s homecoming parade returns Saturday, but this year will be taking a different route.
Missoula not only community seeing more bear sightings
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks responded to more than five separate reports of bear sightings in the Bozeman area over the weekend.
LOL: Strange Things About Missoula That Might Prove It Doesn’t Exist
There are lots of whacky conspiracy theories out there. Like have you heard that the Easter bunny controls the weather? That's crazy, he's too busy painting eggs to have time for weather, duh. But there's one conspiracy theory that should be considered a conspiracy fact— are you ready?. Missoula,...
Lester S. Leighty III
Lester S. Leighty III, 67 of Whitefish, passed away Sept. 10, 2022 at Logan Hospital. A virtual service will be held. Lester is survived by his daughter Sundey Leighty. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Lester’s family.
Want To Feel Welcomed? Check Out The Friendliest Town In Montana.
There's been some talk recently, especially around the Bozeman area, that Montanans might not be as friendly as they could be, particularly to those who move here from other places. Of course, every person's story is different, and while I don't doubt those folks that had a bad experience, as...
Flathead Beacon
Strong Whitetail Deer Numbers Forecast in Northwest Montana this Fall
As archery season continues through October and hunters prepare for rifle season to begin later this fall, healthy whitetail deer, mule deer and elk populations can be expected in northwest Montana following three consecutive mild winters. In Region 1, most areas of northwest Montana saw strong whitetail fawn recruitment with...
Janice Maddux
Janice Maddux passed quietly away on Sept. 2, 2022, at the age of 83. Janice was born in Whitefish on Nov. 21, 1939. She lived her entire life in Whitefish the town she loved. Jan as she was known by most was a talented artist who shined in many mediums. She painted, sewed, made beautiful cakes, and was a florist for years. Jan had a talent with living things. For years she cared for a beautiful garden. She often planted flowers or made special places that drew in hummingbirds, and bees. Jan had a special love of hummingbirds. Jan was a...
Residents react to seeing grizzly bears in Lolo, Florence area
State wildlife officials are attempting to trap and then relocate two grizzly bears that have been hanging around homes between Lolo and Florence.
Local cops to participate in fundraiser for Special Olympics
In an effort to raise awareness and support for Special Olympics Montana, law enforcement statewide will participate in Tip-A-Cop at MacKenzie River Pizza. Locally, the event will be on Sept. 27 at the Whitefish MacKenzie River Pizza as well as both Kalispell locations. The public is invited to attend and support the local Special Olympics Montana athletes as well as local law enforcement. Law Enforcement will work as celebrity servers and their tips will benefit Special Olympics Montana in their local communities and across the state. Special Olympics is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition...
Make Sure You Don’t Get Left Hanging at a Montana Griz Game
Hello, it’s Peter Christian from Newstalk KGVO, but for this article, I’m simply writing as the Public Address Announcer at Montana Grizzly Football games. Being the ‘PA Guy’ for the past 25 years has allowed me to not only witness the most exciting moments in Grizzly football history, like the incredible comeback win in the playoffs against South Dakota State or the battle in the snow during a Winter Storm Warning against Appalachian State that sent us to the National Championship game, but on the flip side to also be an observer of human nature and see close-up and personal, the most heartbreaking scene in sports.
Bear Break-in Devastates Orchard That Supports Montanans in Need
The outlook for a bountiful 2022 harvest was already rather grim. Then the neighbors made things even worse. Brovold Community Orchard has been a fixture in the Alberton area for decades, sharing their crops and feeding many in Mineral and Missoula Counties. In 2021 alone, they gave away 3,800 pounds of fruit to over 300 people within a 30-mile radius of the orchard.
Rent Increases in Montana Are Among the Highest in the Nation
As anyone who lives in Missoula knows, the past year has been a nightmare for renters. With a vacancy rate hovering between one and two percent, rent increases in Missoula and in all of Montana are garnering national attention. We spoke to Christian Worstell with Help Advisors, a website that...
NBCMontana
Accident slows traffic on Reserve St.
MISSOULA, Mont. — A traffic accident near the intersection of Reserve Street and Union Pacific Street has slowed traffic. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Looking Back for September 21
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. 50 Years Ago September 21, 1972 Whitefish City Council sent a letter to the State Highway Department requesting the removal of the 35 m.p.h. speed zone near the Safeway store on Highway 93, asking them to reinstate the original 25 m.p.h. zone. The council felt the new speed limit set by the state was imprudent because of the close proximity of the school. 40 Years Ago September 23, 1982 Local railroad workers were waiting for President Reagan’s signature of legislation that would end the four-day-old strike. The legislation would require the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers to...
Crash blocking part of US Highway 93 between Kalispell and Whitefish
An accident with reported injuries is blocking a section of US Highway 93 between Kalispell and Whitefish.
montanarightnow.com
Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants
HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington passed away on Sept. 10 at age 97. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 21, 1925, and lived with his parents and six siblings in Mooreville, Michigan during the Great Depression after his mother, Gertrude Ferrington had immigrated from England during the early 1900s. After graduating high school, Alan enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served on the U.S.S. West Virginia before departing with honors and medals in 1946. Shortly after, he met and married Joyce Ferrington (deceased June 2019) and they moved to California where he attended USC studying bacteriology while Joyce was...
Carcass of a possible feral swine found near Lake Koocanusa
A carcass of a possible feral swine was found over the summer on US Forest Service land west of Lake Koocanusa.
MontanaSky expands fiber network to Whitefish
MontanaSky Networks continues its efforts to increase access to high speed broadband by investing in Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTX) expansion in Whitefish. MontanaSky is celebrating 28 years of delivering reliable internet connections in northwest Montana, and continues to focus on expanding its fiber network. According to the company, broadband expansion is growing in importance. “As our communities grow, our infrastructure has to keep up,” said Sales and Marketing Manager Amber Pacheco-Holm. According to MontanaSky, most people in Whitefish city limits only have two choices: DSL or Cable. Both of these technologies operate off copper lines, and most of this infrastructure was installed...
