Hello, it’s Peter Christian from Newstalk KGVO, but for this article, I’m simply writing as the Public Address Announcer at Montana Grizzly Football games. Being the ‘PA Guy’ for the past 25 years has allowed me to not only witness the most exciting moments in Grizzly football history, like the incredible comeback win in the playoffs against South Dakota State or the battle in the snow during a Winter Storm Warning against Appalachian State that sent us to the National Championship game, but on the flip side to also be an observer of human nature and see close-up and personal, the most heartbreaking scene in sports.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO