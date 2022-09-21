Read full article on original website
Freight rail companies and unions representing tens of thousands of workers reached a tentative agreement to avoid what would have been an economically damaging strike, after all-night talks brokered by Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh, President Biden said early Thursday morning. With a tentative deal reached to prevent a freight railroad strike, Amtrak is working to get its schedule back in order. "Amtrak is working to quickly restore canceled trains and reaching out to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures," Amtrak said in a statement Thursday morning. The deal between railroad unions and management was announced just after 5 a.m. ET...
This Friday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to support 70 Flathead Valley nonprofit organizations raising funds in the eighth annual Great Fish Community Challenge. The fundraising goal for this year’s Challenge is $4 million. Nonprofits receive 100 percent of the gifts designated to them, and donors who give online can choose to cover the credit card transaction fee. The list of participating nonprofits and how much money each organization has raised in the Challenge so far can be found at whitefishcommunityfoundation.org/donation-leaderboard. “Many of the charities in this year’s Challenge are relying on these funds to cover a significant portion, if not...
Representatives of a potential development on a 155-acre chunk of property on KM Ranch Road say it would provide needed housing for the Flathead Valley. But neighbors of the project say it’s not responsible growth to bring in more than 200 housing units to the area. Both sides presented their perspectives to the Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday night, with most of the commenters asking the board to deny a zone change request for the property that sits just north of the county landfill boarding U.S. 93. Speakers also raised concerns about the scope of potential development on the property, increasing...
Seven new wildfires cropped up Wednesday night across Northwest Montana as thunder and lightning storms moved over the region. The largest, the Star Fire, was estimated at 77 acres Thursday morning. It is just north of Heron in Sanders County. Not far away, the Government Fire north of Noxon was estimated at 30 acres. In Lincoln County, four fires less than an acre in size sparked up. The Williams Creek Fire is west of Libby just south of U.S. 2. The Dunn Fire is southeast of the Libby Dam. The Schrieber Lake and Upper Schreiber fires are on the west side of...
When a developer seeks to build 268 housing units and 73 resort RV stalls in one of the most beautiful places in Montana, ‘they’ will come. In fact, according to the proposed Montarise Development located at the intersection of U.S. 93 and KM Ranch Road, nearly 850 more residents will come to Flathead Valley – even though its housing will not be affordable, entry-level, or workforce housing. If you’re already frustrated about the traffic and lack of parking around town, imagine a 16% increase of vehicles traveling U.S. 93 between Whitefish and Kalispell that Montarise will cause. Neighbors surrounding the subdivision...
In his farewell address, George Washington, “In contemplating the causes which may disturb our Union” warned of the grave dangers of political parties then just developing at the time of his departure from the presidency. The “spirit of party,” Washington said, “is, unfortunately, inseparable from our nature, having its root in the strongest passions of the human mind…The alternate domination of one faction over another…is itself a frightful despotism. But this leads at length to a more formal and permanent despotism. The disorders and miseries which result gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute...
Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) in Montana primary elections being promoted by Marc Racicot and Bob Brown is a terrible idea. Until Montana has an unbiased and even-handed media, we are better off keeping the current system in place. The RCV model would enable the liberal media to promote their favorite candidates. Through obfuscation, omissions, commissions and falsehoods the liberal media is going to manipulate the narrative to favor the most progressive candidates. Candidates promoting adherence to the Constitution and limiting the size, scope and reach of government will be demonized. Partisan primaries offer voters more honest candidates, reflecting their beliefs, instead of RCV candidates whose records and principals will be manipulated or embellished by the mainstream media. This is not the time in our history for switching to Ranked Choice Voting. Ed Regan, Townsend
The economy and a general distrust in government are among the top issues for the folks who came out to support U.S. House candidate Ryan Zinke at his campaign rally in Columbia Falls on Friday. The former Interior secretary’s message blasting all sectors of the federal government connected with the crowd of about 100 gathered on the bleachers at the Blue Moon rodeo grounds. The Republican is facing Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb in the November general election for Montana’s western district congressional seat. “Is there any division, department, agency or branch of the U.S. government that you have the...
