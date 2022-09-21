ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Whitefish Pilot

Local cops to participate in fundraiser for Special Olympics

In an effort to raise awareness and support for Special Olympics Montana, law enforcement statewide will participate in Tip-A-Cop at MacKenzie River Pizza. Locally, the event will be on Sept. 27 at the Whitefish MacKenzie River Pizza as well as both Kalispell locations. The public is invited to attend and support the local Special Olympics Montana athletes as well as local law enforcement. Law Enforcement will work as celebrity servers and their tips will benefit Special Olympics Montana in their local communities and across the state. Special Olympics is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition...
Whitefish Pilot

Great Fish Community Challenge sets new record in six-week campaign

The eighth annual Great Fish Community Challenge set a new fundraising record, with over $4.1 million in donations as of 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. The six-week charitable giving campaign ran from Aug. 4 to Sept. 16 and benefited 70 Flathead Valley nonprofit organizations. “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of everyone who gave in this year’s Challenge and supported the critical work of our local nonprofits,” Whitefish Community Foundation President and CEO Linda Engh-Grady said. “Many of the participating nonprofits have recently experienced a significant increase in demand for their services and are relying on funds raised in...
Whitefish Pilot

Kalen Young hired as new director of Whitefish hospital foundation

Flathead Valley native Kalen Young was recently named as the new executive director of the Logan Health Whitefish Foundation. In her role, Young will lead fundraising initiatives based on the hospital’s short- and long-range strategic plans and facility needs, as well as serve on the Logan Health Whitefish senior leadership team, a press release from the hospital stated. “When Alan Satterlee decided to retire from his position with Logan Health Whitefish Foundation, we knew that it would take a special individual to fill his role,” said Katie Lesar, Logan Health Whitefish Foundation Board Chair. “After a deliberate interview process, we are thrilled...
Whitefish Pilot

Janice Maddux

Janice Maddux passed quietly away on Sept. 2, 2022, at the age of 83. Janice was born in Whitefish on Nov. 21, 1939. She lived her entire life in Whitefish the town she loved. Jan as she was known by most was a talented artist who shined in many mediums. She painted, sewed, made beautiful cakes, and was a florist for years. Jan had a talent with living things. For years she cared for a beautiful garden. She often planted flowers or made special places that drew in hummingbirds, and bees. Jan had a special love of hummingbirds. Jan was a...
Whitefish Pilot

Police determine Whitefish High School threat as non-credible

Whitefish School District on Thursday said in a letter that went out to district families that Whitefish High School administration received information regarding a possible threat toward the school via social media. According to the letter, the threat was quickly determined as non-credible by the Whitefish Police Department. The threat came from an individual that does not reside in Whitefish and lives on the east coast. The letter says the Whitefish Police Department contacted authorities in North Carolina and the subject was identified, questioned and is being charged. The letter, signed by Whitefish Superintendent Dave Means, WHS Principal Kerry Drown and Whitefish...
Whitefish Pilot

Tee to Green: Employee appreciation, upcoming annual meeting reservations

Board candidates for WLGC To date there are four candidates filing for the two vacant board seats for the 2023-25 years. Tracy Whisenand, Bill LeLeivre, Monte Gilman and David Scott are the current candidates. Absentee ballots will be available in the Golf Shop starting on Saturday, Oct. 1. The voting will be completed at the annual meeting where the candidates will be selected. Remodel drawings The drawings for the bag room remodel are on display in the lounge area of the clubhouse. The new space will be constructed on the same footprint as the current building and will include a second floor...
Whitefish Pilot

FEC invites public to Electric Vehicle Day

Interested in speaking with local Electric Vehicle (EV) owners, enthusiasts and experts to learn more about the electric cars and trucks that are increasingly visible in the Flathead Valley? Do you have questions about purchasing an EV or preparing your home to charge an EV? Would you like to take an EV for a test drive? In recognition of National Drive Electric Week, Flathead Electric Cooperative invites the public to Electric Vehicle (EV) Day on Sept. 29, 2022. Co-op staff, local EV owners and representatives from car dealerships will be on hand to answer questions. EV test drives will be available...
Lake County Leader

Running room for puppy paws

The thing about small dogs is that they seem to appear as puppies well into adulthood. Many, if not most, remain frisky and needing of some running room into old age. They need some space to play out their zoomies and they need a place to socialize with other small dogs. Several years ago, Polson put in a dog park at the big bend that runs into Back Road and many dog owners have enjoyed taking their dogs to this park. The park is wonderful for larger dogs that like to roam on a hillside or take a swim in the...
Fairfield Sun Times

Man in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County

KALISPELL, Mont. - One man is in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County. Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed with Montana Right Now they were called to a residence on Sept. 20 on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Kalispell for a report of an assault with a weapon. One...
Whitefish Pilot

Early detection helps efforts to thwart invasive species infestations

The Whitefish Lake Institute identifies aquatic invasive species growing in water bodies near Whitefish and early detection has helped to stop infestations. Curly leaf pondweed (CLP) was first identified in Haskill Creek at the Monegan Road culvert on Aug. 17 by Cynthia Ingelfinger of the Whitefish Lake Institute (WLI). WLI and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff conducted a survey and a pull effort. The impacted area appears to be confined between Voerman Road to the north and Monegan Road to the south. “It appears that we’ve caught this infestation before downstream drift has conveyed the plant to the Whitefish River and...
Whitefish Pilot

Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington

Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington passed away on Sept. 10 at age 97. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 21, 1925, and lived with his parents and six siblings in Mooreville, Michigan during the Great Depression after his mother, Gertrude Ferrington had immigrated from England during the early 1900s. After graduating high school, Alan enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served on the U.S.S. West Virginia before departing with honors and medals in 1946. Shortly after, he met and married Joyce Ferrington (deceased June 2019) and they moved to California where he attended USC studying bacteriology while Joyce was...
Whitefish Pilot

Last week to donate in Great Fish Challenge

This Friday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to support 70 Flathead Valley nonprofit organizations raising funds in the eighth annual Great Fish Community Challenge. The fundraising goal for this year’s Challenge is $4 million. Nonprofits receive 100 percent of the gifts designated to them, and donors who give online can choose to cover the credit card transaction fee. The list of participating nonprofits and how much money each organization has raised in the Challenge so far can be found at whitefishcommunityfoundation.org/donation-leaderboard. “Many of the charities in this year’s Challenge are relying on these funds to cover a significant portion, if not...
NBCMontana

Missing St. Ignatius man found deceased

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Charles Sanders was canceled after family found him deceased. Sanders was first reported missing on Thursday night. His last known location was in St. Ignatius around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and there was concern for his safety. On Friday morning,...
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Flathead County Median Home Sales

Looking at single-family residence sales by month sold (original list price between $250,000 and $899,999), over the past seven years, let’s chart as clustered columns the quantities sold, as same-colored lines the median days from listing to contract, and as same-colored dashed lines the median percentage of sold price to original list price.
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish Pilot

