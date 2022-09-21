ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Glacier, MT

Man in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County

KALISPELL, Mont. - One man is in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County. Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed with Montana Right Now they were called to a residence on Sept. 20 on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Kalispell for a report of an assault with a weapon. One...
KALISPELL, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Police determine Whitefish High School threat as non-credible

Whitefish School District on Thursday said in a letter that went out to district families that Whitefish High School administration received information regarding a possible threat toward the school via social media. According to the letter, the threat was quickly determined as non-credible by the Whitefish Police Department. The threat came from an individual that does not reside in Whitefish and lives on the east coast. The letter says the Whitefish Police Department contacted authorities in North Carolina and the subject was identified, questioned and is being charged. The letter, signed by Whitefish Superintendent Dave Means, WHS Principal Kerry Drown and Whitefish...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Mayor issues proclamation declaring individual freedom

At the Sept. 6 meeting of the Whitefish City Council, Mayor John Muhlfeld read a proclamation of the City of Whitefish recognizing and supporting the right to personal autonomy and the right to local control. Part of the proclamation states that Whitefish reaffirms its commitment to honoring the right to personal autonomy for every citizen and to addressing issues that affect its citizens’ safety, health and welfare. Muhlfeld read the proclamation at the behest of five of the six council members, the exception being Councilor Giuseppe Caltabiano. Caltabiano made a statement at the end of the meeting saying, in part, that the...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Hospital begins expansion to add new observation wing

Logan Health — Whitefish recently broke ground on an expansion that will add a new wing specifically for short-term stays. The new Observation Unit Wing will be added to the south end of the building opposite from the Birth Center. The new wing will add 5,750 square feet to the existing hospital with six beds to be used for stays that are typically less than 24 hours and do not exceed 48 hours. Construction began in early September 2022 and is expected to be completed by fall of 2023.
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Kalen Young hired as new director of Whitefish hospital foundation

Flathead Valley native Kalen Young was recently named as the new executive director of the Logan Health Whitefish Foundation. In her role, Young will lead fundraising initiatives based on the hospital’s short- and long-range strategic plans and facility needs, as well as serve on the Logan Health Whitefish senior leadership team, a press release from the hospital stated. “When Alan Satterlee decided to retire from his position with Logan Health Whitefish Foundation, we knew that it would take a special individual to fill his role,” said Katie Lesar, Logan Health Whitefish Foundation Board Chair. “After a deliberate interview process, we are thrilled...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

FEC raffle supports local food banks

Representatives from the Kalispell, Columbia Falls, Whitefish, West Shore, Libby, and Veterans food banks gathered at Flathead Electric Cooperative on Friday, Sept. 9, to celebrate the results of this year’s Ribeye Raffle. Organized by the co-op to support local food banks, the 2022 Ribeye Raffle raised $22,725 in cash and approximately 1,000 pounds of meat for donation to the seven food banks. As part of its commitment to the community members who own the cooperative, Flathead Electric purchases beef, lamb, and hogs each year during the 4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America) Market Sale at the Northwest Montana Fair. Most of...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

FEC invites public to Electric Vehicle Day

Interested in speaking with local Electric Vehicle (EV) owners, enthusiasts and experts to learn more about the electric cars and trucks that are increasingly visible in the Flathead Valley? Do you have questions about purchasing an EV or preparing your home to charge an EV? Would you like to take an EV for a test drive? In recognition of National Drive Electric Week, Flathead Electric Cooperative invites the public to Electric Vehicle (EV) Day on Sept. 29, 2022. Co-op staff, local EV owners and representatives from car dealerships will be on hand to answer questions. EV test drives will be available...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Early detection helps efforts to thwart invasive species infestations

The Whitefish Lake Institute identifies aquatic invasive species growing in water bodies near Whitefish and early detection has helped to stop infestations. Curly leaf pondweed (CLP) was first identified in Haskill Creek at the Monegan Road culvert on Aug. 17 by Cynthia Ingelfinger of the Whitefish Lake Institute (WLI). WLI and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff conducted a survey and a pull effort. The impacted area appears to be confined between Voerman Road to the north and Monegan Road to the south. “It appears that we’ve caught this infestation before downstream drift has conveyed the plant to the Whitefish River and...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Tee to Green: Employee appreciation, upcoming annual meeting reservations

Board candidates for WLGC To date there are four candidates filing for the two vacant board seats for the 2023-25 years. Tracy Whisenand, Bill LeLeivre, Monte Gilman and David Scott are the current candidates. Absentee ballots will be available in the Golf Shop starting on Saturday, Oct. 1. The voting will be completed at the annual meeting where the candidates will be selected. Remodel drawings The drawings for the bag room remodel are on display in the lounge area of the clubhouse. The new space will be constructed on the same footprint as the current building and will include a second floor...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Strong Whitetail Deer Numbers Forecast in Northwest Montana this Fall

As archery season continues through October and hunters prepare for rifle season to begin later this fall, healthy whitetail deer, mule deer and elk populations can be expected in northwest Montana following three consecutive mild winters. In Region 1, most areas of northwest Montana saw strong whitetail fawn recruitment with...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Shooting investigation underway in Olney

One person is in custody after a report of a woman who shot a man in the stomach Thursday. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol responded to Olney Thursday around 2:46 pm for the report.
OLNEY, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Decision on KM Ranch Road development pushed after hours of public comment

Representatives of a potential development on a 155-acre chunk of property on KM Ranch Road say it would provide needed housing for the Flathead Valley. But neighbors of the project say it’s not responsible growth to bring in more than 200 housing units to the area. Both sides presented their perspectives to the Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday night, with most of the commenters asking the board to deny a zone change request for the property that sits just north of the county landfill boarding U.S. 93. Speakers also raised concerns about the scope of potential development on the property, increasing...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

ImagineIF Trustees Attempt to Censor Children’s Book About Racism

As the American Library Association celebrates the freedom to read through its “Banned Book Week,” an annual campaign to raise awareness about the growing catalog of books beset by attempts to remove them from public schools and libraries, the ImagineIF Board of Trustees on Thursday met to discuss a request to remove another book from its collection — the third challenge the Flathead County library system has faced in the last year.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
The first edition of the Whitefish Pilot rolled off the press Jan. 23, 1904. For more than 100 years, the Pilot has provided Whitefish with local news, sports and features, and has played an integral role in documenting the city's transformation from a railroad town to a bustling resort community.

