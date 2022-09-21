Read full article on original website
Great Fish Community Challenge sets new record in six-week campaign
The eighth annual Great Fish Community Challenge set a new fundraising record, with over $4.1 million in donations as of 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. The six-week charitable giving campaign ran from Aug. 4 to Sept. 16 and benefited 70 Flathead Valley nonprofit organizations. “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of everyone who gave in this year’s Challenge and supported the critical work of our local nonprofits,” Whitefish Community Foundation President and CEO Linda Engh-Grady said. “Many of the participating nonprofits have recently experienced a significant increase in demand for their services and are relying on funds raised in...
Hospital begins expansion to add new observation wing
Logan Health — Whitefish recently broke ground on an expansion that will add a new wing specifically for short-term stays. The new Observation Unit Wing will be added to the south end of the building opposite from the Birth Center. The new wing will add 5,750 square feet to the existing hospital with six beds to be used for stays that are typically less than 24 hours and do not exceed 48 hours. Construction began in early September 2022 and is expected to be completed by fall of 2023.
Janice Maddux passed quietly away on Sept. 2, 2022, at the age of 83. Janice was born in Whitefish on Nov. 21, 1939. She lived her entire life in Whitefish the town she loved. Jan as she was known by most was a talented artist who shined in many mediums. She painted, sewed, made beautiful cakes, and was a florist for years. Jan had a talent with living things. For years she cared for a beautiful garden. She often planted flowers or made special places that drew in hummingbirds, and bees. Jan had a special love of hummingbirds. Jan was a...
Police determine Whitefish High School threat as non-credible
Whitefish School District on Thursday said in a letter that went out to district families that Whitefish High School administration received information regarding a possible threat toward the school via social media. According to the letter, the threat was quickly determined as non-credible by the Whitefish Police Department. The threat came from an individual that does not reside in Whitefish and lives on the east coast. The letter says the Whitefish Police Department contacted authorities in North Carolina and the subject was identified, questioned and is being charged. The letter, signed by Whitefish Superintendent Dave Means, WHS Principal Kerry Drown and Whitefish...
Tee to Green: Employee appreciation, upcoming annual meeting reservations
Board candidates for WLGC To date there are four candidates filing for the two vacant board seats for the 2023-25 years. Tracy Whisenand, Bill LeLeivre, Monte Gilman and David Scott are the current candidates. Absentee ballots will be available in the Golf Shop starting on Saturday, Oct. 1. The voting will be completed at the annual meeting where the candidates will be selected. Remodel drawings The drawings for the bag room remodel are on display in the lounge area of the clubhouse. The new space will be constructed on the same footprint as the current building and will include a second floor...
Want To Feel Welcomed? Check Out The Friendliest Town In Montana.
There's been some talk recently, especially around the Bozeman area, that Montanans might not be as friendly as they could be, particularly to those who move here from other places. Of course, every person's story is different, and while I don't doubt those folks that had a bad experience, as...
Suit claims commissioners applied spot zoning in West Glacier
Citizens for a Better Flathead and West Glacier resident Sharon DeMeester have filed suit in Flathead County District Court against the Flathead County Commission over what they claim is spot zoning in West Glacier. Last spring Jane K. O’Hara, Douglas H. Parker, Karen Parker Wandel, Luke P. Hansen, Patrick H. Maloney and Kirsten Kay Svennungsen asked the county to create a new single-family residential zoning district on eight acres of land at 489 River Bend Drive, which is just up the road from Glacier View Golf Course. The applicants, all family members, wanted to subdivide the property into one-acre parcels so...
Lester S. Leighty III
Lester S. Leighty III, 67 of Whitefish, passed away Sept. 10, 2022 at Logan Hospital. A virtual service will be held. Lester is survived by his daughter Sundey Leighty. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Lester’s family.
Early detection helps efforts to thwart invasive species infestations
The Whitefish Lake Institute identifies aquatic invasive species growing in water bodies near Whitefish and early detection has helped to stop infestations. Curly leaf pondweed (CLP) was first identified in Haskill Creek at the Monegan Road culvert on Aug. 17 by Cynthia Ingelfinger of the Whitefish Lake Institute (WLI). WLI and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff conducted a survey and a pull effort. The impacted area appears to be confined between Voerman Road to the north and Monegan Road to the south. “It appears that we’ve caught this infestation before downstream drift has conveyed the plant to the Whitefish River and...
Man in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County
KALISPELL, Mont. - One man is in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County. Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed with Montana Right Now they were called to a residence on Sept. 20 on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Kalispell for a report of an assault with a weapon. One...
City Council briefs from Sept 6 meeting
The Whitefish City Council met on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and took up several issues ongoing in the city. Grouse Mountain parking Whitefish City Council voted unanimously to reject the construction bid for the Grouse Mountain parking lot project per staff's recommendation. The project involves reconstruction of approximately 12,600 square feet of parking lot for the Grouse Mountain City Park rest area located along Highway 93. The proposed work for the project includes demolition, construction of a new parking lot, grading and other miscellaneous improvements. The city advertised for bids for the project and a total of three were received. The bids ranged from...
Strong Whitetail Deer Numbers Forecast in Northwest Montana this Fall
As archery season continues through October and hunters prepare for rifle season to begin later this fall, healthy whitetail deer, mule deer and elk populations can be expected in northwest Montana following three consecutive mild winters. In Region 1, most areas of northwest Montana saw strong whitetail fawn recruitment with...
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington passed away on Sept. 10 at age 97. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 21, 1925, and lived with his parents and six siblings in Mooreville, Michigan during the Great Depression after his mother, Gertrude Ferrington had immigrated from England during the early 1900s. After graduating high school, Alan enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served on the U.S.S. West Virginia before departing with honors and medals in 1946. Shortly after, he met and married Joyce Ferrington (deceased June 2019) and they moved to California where he attended USC studying bacteriology while Joyce was...
Mayor issues proclamation declaring individual freedom
At the Sept. 6 meeting of the Whitefish City Council, Mayor John Muhlfeld read a proclamation of the City of Whitefish recognizing and supporting the right to personal autonomy and the right to local control. Part of the proclamation states that Whitefish reaffirms its commitment to honoring the right to personal autonomy for every citizen and to addressing issues that affect its citizens’ safety, health and welfare. Muhlfeld read the proclamation at the behest of five of the six council members, the exception being Councilor Giuseppe Caltabiano. Caltabiano made a statement at the end of the meeting saying, in part, that the...
Last week to donate in Great Fish Challenge
This Friday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to support 70 Flathead Valley nonprofit organizations raising funds in the eighth annual Great Fish Community Challenge. The fundraising goal for this year’s Challenge is $4 million. Nonprofits receive 100 percent of the gifts designated to them, and donors who give online can choose to cover the credit card transaction fee. The list of participating nonprofits and how much money each organization has raised in the Challenge so far can be found at whitefishcommunityfoundation.org/donation-leaderboard. “Many of the charities in this year’s Challenge are relying on these funds to cover a significant portion, if not...
Crash blocking part of US Highway 93 between Kalispell and Whitefish
An accident with reported injuries is blocking a section of US Highway 93 between Kalispell and Whitefish.
Incredible Chainsaw Art Competition Held in Montana. Take a Look
If you've spent any time at all driving the two-lane highways around the Treasure State, I'm sure you're familiar with chainsaw art. The shops of these talented artists crisscross Montana and other western states that have historic ties to the timber industry. Perhaps you've got a bear or trout or...
Columbia Falls fatal stabbing victim identified
Law enforcement responded to Dawn Drive in Columbia Falls Tuesday for a report of a man stabbed by another man.
Advisory canceled, missing Lake County man found deceased
A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory had been issued on behalf of the Lake County Sheriff's Office for 86-year-old Charles Sanders.
