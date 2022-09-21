Read full article on original website
Related
City Council briefs from Sept 6 meeting
The Whitefish City Council met on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and took up several issues ongoing in the city. Grouse Mountain parking Whitefish City Council voted unanimously to reject the construction bid for the Grouse Mountain parking lot project per staff's recommendation. The project involves reconstruction of approximately 12,600 square feet of parking lot for the Grouse Mountain City Park rest area located along Highway 93. The proposed work for the project includes demolition, construction of a new parking lot, grading and other miscellaneous improvements. The city advertised for bids for the project and a total of three were received. The bids ranged from...
Suit claims commissioners applied spot zoning in West Glacier
Citizens for a Better Flathead and West Glacier resident Sharon DeMeester have filed suit in Flathead County District Court against the Flathead County Commission over what they claim is spot zoning in West Glacier. Last spring Jane K. O’Hara, Douglas H. Parker, Karen Parker Wandel, Luke P. Hansen, Patrick H. Maloney and Kirsten Kay Svennungsen asked the county to create a new single-family residential zoning district on eight acres of land at 489 River Bend Drive, which is just up the road from Glacier View Golf Course. The applicants, all family members, wanted to subdivide the property into one-acre parcels so...
Looking Back for September 21
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. 50 Years Ago September 21, 1972 Whitefish City Council sent a letter to the State Highway Department requesting the removal of the 35 m.p.h. speed zone near the Safeway store on Highway 93, asking them to reinstate the original 25 m.p.h. zone. The council felt the new speed limit set by the state was imprudent because of the close proximity of the school. 40 Years Ago September 23, 1982 Local railroad workers were waiting for President Reagan’s signature of legislation that would end the four-day-old strike. The legislation would require the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers to...
City begins switch to animal-resistant garbage canisters
The long-awaited bear resistant trash bins are now being rolled out to Whitefish residents, just in time for heightened bear activity in the fall. The City of Whitefish hopes all the animal-resistant cans will be in use by the end of November. Whitefish is preparing for the transition to individual 95-gallon bear-resistant refuse containers for all single-family homes, duplexes, townhomes and some commercial properties. The delivery of the new carts began on Monday, Sept. 12, and the city says it will take months to fully switch all residents over to the new system. “The change-out process will take several months to complete...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police determine Whitefish High School threat as non-credible
Whitefish School District on Thursday said in a letter that went out to district families that Whitefish High School administration received information regarding a possible threat toward the school via social media. According to the letter, the threat was quickly determined as non-credible by the Whitefish Police Department. The threat came from an individual that does not reside in Whitefish and lives on the east coast. The letter says the Whitefish Police Department contacted authorities in North Carolina and the subject was identified, questioned and is being charged. The letter, signed by Whitefish Superintendent Dave Means, WHS Principal Kerry Drown and Whitefish...
Whitefish AIS Inspection Station stops mussel-infested boat; upgrades planned for station
On Aug. 31, a mussel-infested boat attempting to launch in Whitefish Lake was stopped by the Whitefish Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Inspection Program. The fact that the boat had been in Lake Minnetonka in Minnesota just one week prior to arriving in Whitefish triggered an automatic decontamination. According to Whitefish Community Services Coordinator Carla Belski, there was no one available in Whitefish to perform the decontamination so she directed the boat owner to Fish, Wildlife and Parks in Kalispell. FWP AIS Inspector Garland Hamilton went in on his day off to decontaminate the boat and found zebra mussels, an aquatic invasive...
Local cops to participate in fundraiser for Special Olympics
In an effort to raise awareness and support for Special Olympics Montana, law enforcement statewide will participate in Tip-A-Cop at MacKenzie River Pizza. Locally, the event will be on Sept. 27 at the Whitefish MacKenzie River Pizza as well as both Kalispell locations. The public is invited to attend and support the local Special Olympics Montana athletes as well as local law enforcement. Law Enforcement will work as celebrity servers and their tips will benefit Special Olympics Montana in their local communities and across the state. Special Olympics is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition...
Decision on KM Ranch Road development pushed after hours of public comment
Representatives of a potential development on a 155-acre chunk of property on KM Ranch Road say it would provide needed housing for the Flathead Valley. But neighbors of the project say it’s not responsible growth to bring in more than 200 housing units to the area. Both sides presented their perspectives to the Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday night, with most of the commenters asking the board to deny a zone change request for the property that sits just north of the county landfill boarding U.S. 93. Speakers also raised concerns about the scope of potential development on the property, increasing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mayor issues proclamation declaring individual freedom
At the Sept. 6 meeting of the Whitefish City Council, Mayor John Muhlfeld read a proclamation of the City of Whitefish recognizing and supporting the right to personal autonomy and the right to local control. Part of the proclamation states that Whitefish reaffirms its commitment to honoring the right to personal autonomy for every citizen and to addressing issues that affect its citizens’ safety, health and welfare. Muhlfeld read the proclamation at the behest of five of the six council members, the exception being Councilor Giuseppe Caltabiano. Caltabiano made a statement at the end of the meeting saying, in part, that the...
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington passed away on Sept. 10 at age 97. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 21, 1925, and lived with his parents and six siblings in Mooreville, Michigan during the Great Depression after his mother, Gertrude Ferrington had immigrated from England during the early 1900s. After graduating high school, Alan enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served on the U.S.S. West Virginia before departing with honors and medals in 1946. Shortly after, he met and married Joyce Ferrington (deceased June 2019) and they moved to California where he attended USC studying bacteriology while Joyce was...
Janice Maddux
Janice Maddux passed quietly away on Sept. 2, 2022, at the age of 83. Janice was born in Whitefish on Nov. 21, 1939. She lived her entire life in Whitefish the town she loved. Jan as she was known by most was a talented artist who shined in many mediums. She painted, sewed, made beautiful cakes, and was a florist for years. Jan had a talent with living things. For years she cared for a beautiful garden. She often planted flowers or made special places that drew in hummingbirds, and bees. Jan had a special love of hummingbirds. Jan was a...
Last week to donate in Great Fish Challenge
This Friday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to support 70 Flathead Valley nonprofit organizations raising funds in the eighth annual Great Fish Community Challenge. The fundraising goal for this year’s Challenge is $4 million. Nonprofits receive 100 percent of the gifts designated to them, and donors who give online can choose to cover the credit card transaction fee. The list of participating nonprofits and how much money each organization has raised in the Challenge so far can be found at whitefishcommunityfoundation.org/donation-leaderboard. “Many of the charities in this year’s Challenge are relying on these funds to cover a significant portion, if not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City Council approves mixed-use development on Edgewood Drive
Yards from the dog park and just across the railroad tracks are 92 acres that will soon change dramatically. Last week a developer got the go-ahead to proceed with a large project called Edgewood 90 along East Edgewood Drive when the Whitefish City Council approved all three of his requests including zoning changes. Edgewood 90 is a development project led by Sean Averill and two partners, all of whom own land near the project. The 92-acre property lies between East Edgewood Drive and the railroad tracks and is bisected by East Second Street. The triangular parcel to the west is zoned industrial...
Lester S. Leighty III
Lester S. Leighty III, 67 of Whitefish, passed away Sept. 10, 2022 at Logan Hospital. A virtual service will be held. Lester is survived by his daughter Sundey Leighty. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Lester’s family.
City Council preview for Sept. 19
Whitefish City Council meets on Monday, Sept. 19 beginning at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall. Council meetings are also available for participation remotely through Webex. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofwhitefish.org or call 863-2400. Individuals are encouraged to provide written public comment to the City Clerk, Michelle Howke at mhowke@cityofwhitefish.org or deliver by 4 p.m. on Sept. 19, at City Hall in the Utility Drop Box. Items on the agenda, subject to change: -Consideration to adopt the 2022 Whitefish Transportation Plan. -Consideration of a resolution to establish City Council and Committee Rules and Procedures. -Consideration of a request from Birch Hill Homeowner Association for a Whitefish Lake and Lakeshore Protection minor variance to extend a grandfathered community dock. (Tabled from last meeting) -Consideration of a resolution to participate in the Short Term Investment Pool Montana Board of Investments. -Other matters that may arise between Sept. 14 and Sept. 19.
Whitefish Legacy Partners celebrates multiple steps toward closing the loop
The Whitefish Trail recently added almost four miles of looped trails with tremendous vistas accessible from Big Mountain Road while also making progress on another large project north of Whitefish Lake. Whitefish Legacy Partners (WLP) joined with the U.S. Forest Service and the City of Whitefish to celebrate the opening of the Holbrook Trail Overlook on Big Mountain Road last Thursday evening. The area has sweeping views and the trailhead is landscaped with extensive rockwork that forms several tiered viewing sites. The completion of the overlook includes a few benches spread out and one covered bench area along with interpretive signs...
Kalispell couple accused of raiding rural mailboxes sentenced
A Kalispell couple earned prison sentences Sept. 7 for a scheme that saw them steal hundreds of pieces of mail from rural mailboxes in the region while looking for credit cards. Michael Thomas Kullberg, 34, received 31 months behind bars after pleading guilty in federal court in May to theft of mail, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He will go on three years of supervised release following his prison stint. 38-year-old Jennifer Don Smith, Kullberg’s wife, received 32 months imprisonment with three years of supervised release after similarly pleading guilty in May to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. The two...
Build it and they will come
When a developer seeks to build 268 housing units and 73 resort RV stalls in one of the most beautiful places in Montana, ‘they’ will come. In fact, according to the proposed Montarise Development located at the intersection of U.S. 93 and KM Ranch Road, nearly 850 more residents will come to Flathead Valley – even though its housing will not be affordable, entry-level, or workforce housing. If you’re already frustrated about the traffic and lack of parking around town, imagine a 16% increase of vehicles traveling U.S. 93 between Whitefish and Kalispell that Montarise will cause. Neighbors surrounding the subdivision...
Woman arrested following alleged shooting in Olney
An Olney woman is behind bars for allegedly shooting a man during a disturbance in the community north of Whitefish on Friday, authorities said. Kay Johnson, 64, faces a pending felony charge of assault with a weapon following the incident. She is being held in county jail awaiting a court appearance. Authorities arrested Johnson after deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, aided by Montana Highway Patrol, responded to Olney for a report of a shooting on Sept. 23 around 2:30 p.m. In a press release issued later the same day, authorities said that accounts of the incident indicated that a woman shot a man in the stomach during a disturbance. The victim survived the gunshot wound, fled to a neighbor’s home and later received medical care, officials said. Investigators identified Johnson as the suspect. After receiving a medical evaluation, she was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning by detectives and eventually brought to the detention center, officials said. The shooting remains under investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information to call (406) 758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish, MT
289
Followers
564
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT
The first edition of the Whitefish Pilot rolled off the press Jan. 23, 1904. For more than 100 years, the Pilot has provided Whitefish with local news, sports and features, and has played an integral role in documenting the city's transformation from a railroad town to a bustling resort community.https://whitefishpilot.com/
Comments / 0