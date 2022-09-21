ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

Man in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County

KALISPELL, Mont. - One man is in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County. Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed with Montana Right Now they were called to a residence on Sept. 20 on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Kalispell for a report of an assault with a weapon. One...
KALISPELL, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Community members to participate in Soles of the Flathead fundraiser

Local law enforcement and legal professionals will be kept on their toes at the inaugural Soles of the Flathead Dancing with the Stars gala and competition on Sept. 23 to benefit the Flathead Warming Center. The night’s stars include Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman, Public Defender Nick Aemisegger, Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner, and David Boye of Black Diamond Mortgage in Whitefish. Flathead Warming Center Executive Tonya Horn said law enforcement and legal professionals were the first group of people to come to mind when selecting participants for the fundraiser. “We work so closely with them,” Horn said,...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington

Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington passed away on Sept. 10 at age 97. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 21, 1925, and lived with his parents and six siblings in Mooreville, Michigan during the Great Depression after his mother, Gertrude Ferrington had immigrated from England during the early 1900s. After graduating high school, Alan enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served on the U.S.S. West Virginia before departing with honors and medals in 1946. Shortly after, he met and married Joyce Ferrington (deceased June 2019) and they moved to California where he attended USC studying bacteriology while Joyce was...
DETROIT, MI
Flathead Beacon

Strong Whitetail Deer Numbers Forecast in Northwest Montana this Fall

As archery season continues through October and hunters prepare for rifle season to begin later this fall, healthy whitetail deer, mule deer and elk populations can be expected in northwest Montana following three consecutive mild winters. In Region 1, most areas of northwest Montana saw strong whitetail fawn recruitment with...
MONTANA STATE
Whitefish Pilot

Looking Back for September 21

A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. 50 Years Ago September 21, 1972 Whitefish City Council sent a letter to the State Highway Department requesting the removal of the 35 m.p.h. speed zone near the Safeway store on Highway 93, asking them to reinstate the original 25 m.p.h. zone. The council felt the new speed limit set by the state was imprudent because of the close proximity of the school. 40 Years Ago September 23, 1982 Local railroad workers were waiting for President Reagan’s signature of legislation that would end the four-day-old strike. The legislation would require the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers to...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Police determine Whitefish High School threat as non-credible

Whitefish School District on Thursday said in a letter that went out to district families that Whitefish High School administration received information regarding a possible threat toward the school via social media. According to the letter, the threat was quickly determined as non-credible by the Whitefish Police Department. The threat came from an individual that does not reside in Whitefish and lives on the east coast. The letter says the Whitefish Police Department contacted authorities in North Carolina and the subject was identified, questioned and is being charged. The letter, signed by Whitefish Superintendent Dave Means, WHS Principal Kerry Drown and Whitefish...
WHITEFISH, MT
NBCMontana

Missing St. Ignatius man found deceased

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Charles Sanders was canceled after family found him deceased. Sanders was first reported missing on Thursday night. His last known location was in St. Ignatius around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and there was concern for his safety. On Friday morning,...
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Janice L. Maddux

Janice L. Maddux, 82 of Whitefish, passed away at Logan Health on Sept. 2, 2022. A graveside ceremony will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at the Whitefish City Cemetery. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Janice’s family.
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Julie Thompson Norby

Julie Norby, 74, passed away peacefully on Sept. 6 at home with her children by her side. Julie was born in 1948 in Kalispell, Montana to Walt and Mae Thompson, joining siblings Don and Karen. Julie was raised in Whitefish and spent her entire life there. Julie and Gary Norby married, and together they had two children Matt and Jill. Julie lived in the family home for 49 years where she raised her children after Gary passed away. Julie had an open door for all her children’s friends. A hot meal and a place to hang out made for many large...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Kalen Young hired as new director of Whitefish hospital foundation

Flathead Valley native Kalen Young was recently named as the new executive director of the Logan Health Whitefish Foundation. In her role, Young will lead fundraising initiatives based on the hospital’s short- and long-range strategic plans and facility needs, as well as serve on the Logan Health Whitefish senior leadership team, a press release from the hospital stated. “When Alan Satterlee decided to retire from his position with Logan Health Whitefish Foundation, we knew that it would take a special individual to fill his role,” said Katie Lesar, Logan Health Whitefish Foundation Board Chair. “After a deliberate interview process, we are thrilled...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

FEC raffle supports local food banks

Representatives from the Kalispell, Columbia Falls, Whitefish, West Shore, Libby, and Veterans food banks gathered at Flathead Electric Cooperative on Friday, Sept. 9, to celebrate the results of this year’s Ribeye Raffle. Organized by the co-op to support local food banks, the 2022 Ribeye Raffle raised $22,725 in cash and approximately 1,000 pounds of meat for donation to the seven food banks. As part of its commitment to the community members who own the cooperative, Flathead Electric purchases beef, lamb, and hogs each year during the 4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America) Market Sale at the Northwest Montana Fair. Most of...
WHITEFISH, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

One in custody after report of woman who shot a man in Olney

OLNEY, Mont. - One person is in custody after a report of a woman who shot a man in the stomach Thursday. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol responded to Olney Thursday around 2:46 pm for the report. According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, the...
OLNEY, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish, MT
