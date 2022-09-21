Was DeSantis just doing what Biden did; what made U.S. great? Letters, Sept. 21, 2022

Who's next to be shipped out and what excuse will the governor give?

A recent example of Gov. DeSantis’ despicable actions is his political stunt using Venezuelan migrants as pawns in his pre-presidential campaign for governor and shipping them to, and then dumping them in, Martha’s Vineyard, under false pretenses. This begs the question: Who’s next to be “shipped out” to some unknown location or prison because DeSantis thinks it may benefit his presidential run?

Will parents of a transgender child hear a knock on the door and be told a bus awaits their child? Perhaps DeSantis may round up LBGTQ folks in Florida because we now know how he feels about this community given his “Don’t say gay” bill. Will women and doctors be put on a bus to prison if they simply voice an anti-DeSantis opinion regarding the right to choose? Just ask suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren.

Perhaps next up are parents and teachers who say aloud that they don’t think DeSantis is doing enough to ensure their children’s safety in schools due to his political, lackluster approach to gun safety laws; or, those who disagree with his attempt to whitewash African American history from Florida’s school curriculum and libraries. Pack your bag if you mistakenly voted or even hinted you are “woke."

While DeSantis cried foul in Niceville, Florida, of all places, during a press conference to justify this despicable act and claim it’s hyperbole to liken shipping migrants to Martha’s Vineyard to the 1960s “Reverse Freedom Rides” relocation effort of African Americans, think about it for a minute. Then, ask yourself: What other despicable actions will DeSantis take against those who do not bow to his authoritarian, extreme right views and policies as he seeks reelection and his bid for the presidency?

Kathryn Edwards, Palm City

Florida's 'magnificent' DeSantis is only doing what Biden's team did first

I just want to take a moment to give a big shout-out of 100% support for our magnificent Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The hypocrisy of liberal outrage over sending illegal immigrants to sanctuary doorsteps, when that is exactly what the crazed Biden administration has been doing for months to border states and others, is just over the top.

I just love watching the veins pop out of the skulls of these liberals.

Barry Godofsky, Port St. Lucie

Governor's true colors show, belying his 'Christian family man' image

Gov. Ron DeSantis has finally displayed his true colors with his latest political stunt involving the transportation of immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard at Florida taxpayer expense. This was nothing more than a morally repulsive and disgusting act of cruelty. It’s unconscionable how he would use innocent men, women and children as pawns strictly for political gain.

I can’t begin to imagine the complete confusion and fear on the part of the immigrants. Fortunately, there are caring and compassionate citizens in Martha’s Vineyard who made the best out of a very chaotic, confusing and cruel situation.

And to think that Gov. DeSantis displays himself as a Christian family man; nothing could be further from the truth. He has no sense of dignity and compassion for others. Gov. DeSantis is nothing more than an authoritarian thug who will go to any means to promote his agendas.

Jeff Howe, Vero Beach

DeSantis could have spent a lot less for his latest, wasteful political stunt

The headline of a recent Indian River Press Journal article proclaimed “DeSantis paid $615,000 to fly migrants from Texas.” That was inaccurate. The headline should have been “DeSantis spent $615,000 of Florida taxpayer money to fly migrants from Texas.”

It was reported that the cost of those flight worked out to $12,300 per person. For most of us regular Florida taxpayers, $12,300 is a lot of money.

As I write this letter, a last minute non-stop flight from Houston to Boston on a first tier airline is $169. An Uber from the Boston airport to Martha’s Vineyard is $177. Someone spending their money (or someone else’s money) wisely could make 35 trips from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard for $12,300.

I understand that it would be difficult, if not impossible, for someone seeking asylum in the US to board a commercial airline. However, I am confident that there are ways, such as commercial bus service, to get from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard for lot less than $12,300 per person.

Putting aside all of the things morally, and possibly legally, wrong with DeSantis’ most recent political stunt, do we really want a governor who is so wasteful with our money?

Hugh Aaron, Vero Beach

Who and what made America great — and what happened to it and to us?

America was a different country prior to WWII. We were growing with the industrial revolution but at a slow to moderate rate. The work force was sufficient and most married men worked at a plant in the local area be it Storm Drop Forge, American Bosch or any one of the manufacturing plants. They lived in moderate two-family homes, the wife was a homemaker, kids walked to school and no one locked their door. Then the war came.

The men were fighting, the work force was not there so women went into the plants and economy boomed because our industry was making products. When the war ended the economy continued to grow with housing, autos, washing machines etc. A country that takes its natural resources and adds value to it by converting it to a useful product will always grow. That is what made America great.

What happened? The free market came along. Corporations in it drive to increase profits now, not in the future, found that in less developed countries there products could be made cheaper. This caused our situations. Not only were millions of good-paying jobs eliminated but our money was being exported to foreign countries to pay for the goods being made for our corporations So we had to start borrowing. Then it became obvious that making goods here in America we could not compete with those being made in Japan, China, etc. If "made in America" it was more expensive because of labor laws, safety laws, union demands, etc. etc. What resulted was Americans would not buy them.

So what started America's decline? We started it; all of us contributed. Yes, you and I and everyone else.

Edward Marasi, Port St. Lucie