ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Truro, MA

Hidden history, music & kids' games: 10 top things to do on Cape Cod Sept. 23-29

By Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=094pFs_0i3yQt2I00

There's a lot of fun to have with the kids at both ends of the Cape this weekend, as the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary opens up a new play area with a community party, and the Lions hold their own family party at the Cape Cod Canal with games and food and an underlying health message.

Music choices include both the long-together Cowboy Junkies and an equinox party in North Truro, and an unusual look at unique instruments in South Yarmouth. Like history? The Falmouth Museums on the Green have got you covered with a hidden-secrets tour, while author William Martin talks about the days just before America entered World War II from his latest book.

Other highlights include another book event, a fall house tour, and a chance to watch artists at work and buy their paintings at a Provincetown house that's a piece of art itself. Take a look:

In Boston:Triumphant 'Tina': Dazzling star makes national tour of Broadway's Turner musical worth the love

What’s hidden inside that closet?

The Falmouth Museums on the Green will offer a new Nooks and Crannies Tour that will take visitors inside the little-seen locations and “hidden spaces” of the downtown buildings, including remnants of old wallpaper in closets and etchings made on glass windows with diamond rings. New executive director Rachel Lovett will lead the tour in the 1790 Wicks House and 1730 Conant House and share stories of past eccentric former occupants.

When: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23

Where: Falmouth Museums on the Green, 55 Palmer Ave.

Cost: $20, $10 for members

Information and reservations (required): https://museumsonthegreen.org/

Bands hold party for fall equinox

"Come dance for the Earth" is the invitation band Woof Woof Meow has sent out for an Equinox concert at Payomet Performing Arts Center. The opening act is Blu Central (Frank Poransky and Larry Chaplan). Saying the day is a time of a global strike for climate action, attendees are asked to carpool to the dance. All cars with more than one person will be given a voucher for a free snack. Woof Woof Meow plays original ska, funk, reggae and New Wave music as well as covers by Prince, Bob Marley, Fela Kuti, and the B-52s. Musicians are Michael Holt (vocals and keyboard), Lisa Brown (vocals and percussion), Rikki Bates (drums) Trevor Pearson (bass), and Ken Field (sax and flute).

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23

Where: Payomet Performing Arts Center, 29 Old Dewline Road, North Truro

Admission: Free

Information: https://payomet.org/

William Martin to talk about new book

Christ Church Episcopal of Harwich Port will host author William Martin at a reading of his books, focusing particularly on his new novel “December ’41,” a World War II thriller that looks at various parts of the era’s history that includes President Roosevelt, Nazis in Southern California, and the first readers of the script that became the movie “Casablanca.” He’ll also discuss his 1991 novel “Cape Cod.” Refreshments will be served.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23

Where: Christ Church Episcopal, 671 Route 28, Harwich Port

Admission: By donation

Information: 508-432-1787, christchurchharwichport@comcast.net, https://christepiscopalharwich.org/

Kids activities, games part of sight fundraiser

Family fun for a good cause is the idea behind the Lions Journey For Sight/Family Fun Day on the Canal. There will be kids’ activities, including two bounce houses, music, food, sack races for prizes, face-painting, a cornhole tournament, a touch-a-truck opportunity, and a meet and greet with the K9 Paws comfort animals. At the same time, the District 335 Lions club will do diabetes testing and blood pressure screening. Money raised will benefit the Mass Lions Eye Research.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: DCR Scusset Beach State Reservation, 20 Scusset Beach Road, Sagamore

Admission: $5 per person, $20 maximum per family

Information: 508-889-2185

Bring the kids to Wellfleet Audubon’s new nature area

It’s been months in the making, and now on Saturday, Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary will officially open its new nature play area with a community party. Visitors will be able to explore the outdoor space, listen to a children’s story read by a local author (Alice Iacuessa, “Herring River Adventure,” 10:30–11 a.m.; Barbara Brennessel, “Allie the Alewife,” 11:30 a.m.–noon), walk a trail, and enjoy aquariums and displays in the sanctuary’s exhibit hall. Nature Play at Wellfleet Bay is designed to help children engage with the natural world, create and problem-solve. The area includes a musical fence, a big bird’s nest, a tunnel inside a tree trunk, log balance beams, stepping stones and accessible picnic tables and benches. An ice cream truck will be on hand.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, 291 State Highway Route 6, South Wellfleet

Admission: Free

Information: https://www.massaudubon.org/

Fall house tour offers ideas for decor

The Village Garden Club of Dennis will hold an autumn house tour of six area homes, with fall decorating designs inside. The tour is a major fundraiser with proceeds that benefit the club’s scholarships, establishment and maintenance of town gardens, and more. The tour takes place rain or shine.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Homes around Dennis

Admission: $45 in advance, $50 on the day of the tour

Information: https://www.villagegardenclubofdennis.org/events

Author to sign book set in Chatham

Local author Todd Forrest will hold a signing for his new book, "Into the Realm," a story set in Chatham about a young man who is haunted by his past and must come to grips with his family's seafaring legacy, a ruthless businessman and murder. Forrest is an artist and former commercial fisherman.

When: noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Yellow Umbrella Books, 501 Main St., Chatham

Admission: Free

Information: 508-945-0144

Watch painters at work

The Provincetown Arts Society will hold a “A Model and Her Painters” live-painting event, with visitors welcome to watch local artists create paintings of local singer Mozelle at the renovated Mary Heaton Vorse House. The paintings will be immediately available for sale to benefit the society. Artists Paul Schulenburg, Sharon McGauley, Marc Kundmann, Andrea Petitto, Maryalice Eizenberg, John Clayton, Susan O'Brien, and Valerie Isaacs will be among those at work. Sales of Joyce Johnson’s sculptures will benefit the Provincetown Art Association and Museum. The event, which will include refreshments, is in connection with an exhibit coordinated by the Addison Art Gallery of Orleans, which has coordinated an exhibit through Oct. 23 at the home of the famed arts patron.

When: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25

Where: Mary Heaton Vorse House, 466 Commercial St., Provincetown

Admission: By donation

Information: https://addisonart.com/mary-heaton-vorse/

Cowboy Junkies stop at Payomet

The alt-country band Cowboy Junkies, together since forming in Toronto in 1985, will stop on their fall tour at Payomet Performing Arts Center. The group, which has recorded 26 albums, consists of siblings Michael Timmins on guitar, Margo Timmins on vocals, Peter Timmins on drums, and Michael’s lifelong friend Alan Anton on bass.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25

Where: Payomet Performing Arts Center, 29 Old Dewline Road, North Truro

Tickets: $38-$68 (members $35-$65)

Reservations and information: https://payomet.org/

Venuti plays unusual night of music

Award-winning composer and multi-instrumentalist Matt Venuti will bring his tour of “The Ultima Zone,” described as “a night of multimedia and world classical music,” to the Cultural Center of Cape Cod. The show is Venuti creating a live soundtrack using unusual acoustic and electronic instruments, setting his music to visuals he’s filmed throughout the United States. He’s become known for introducing instruments this way through popular online videos and his live shows are described as “part amazing concert, part film, and part deep-sound immersion like nothing else you’ve experienced!”

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29

Where: Cultural Center of Cape Cod, 307 Old Main St., South Yarmouth

Tickets: $20

Reservations and information: https://www.cultural-center.org/ or 508-394-7100

To have your event considered as a Best Bet, please submit information two weeks ahead of publication to bestbets@capecodonline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall

Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Love Local Fest Highlights Cape Cod’s Small Businesses

HYANNIS – An upcoming community event in downtown Hyannis will highlight small businesses on Cape Cod. Love Live Local CEO Amanda Converse said Love Local Fest celebrates Cape Cod with over 80 local vendors, musicians, and artists. Converse said longtime vendors like Cape Cod Home Remedies and Mom &...
HYANNIS, NE
CBS Boston

To Do List: Harvest Day, Film Festival, Classic Car Show

BOSTON – It is a perfect weekend to celebrate fall in a very New England way with events at a cranberry bog and activities that include harvest demonstrations and wagon rides. It's all part of our To Do List!AUTUMN HARVEST DAY AT THE BOGS Kick off fall with wagon rides around the cranberry bogs, live music, face painting and a host of other activities for the whole family during the Autumn Harvest Day at the Bogs in Middleboro.https://bensonspond.square.site/product/autumn-harvest-day-at-the-bogs-sept-24th/77When: September 24 Where: The Barn on Bensons Pond Cost: $10, kids under 2 are freeBOSTON FILM FESTIVALThis year marks the 38th edition...
BOSTON, MA
capecodwave.com

Martha’s Vineyard, Political Symbol – An Essay

CAPE COD – This time, a spotlight shone on this region because the governor of Florida used his state’s money to fly asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela, who were in Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard. It is as bizarre as it sounds. “Literally, none of this makes sense,” said...
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Yarmouth, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Provincetown, MA
City
North Truro, MA
City
Wellfleet, MA
City
Harwich Port, MA
City
Harwich, MA
nbcboston.com

Tracking Hurricane Fiona: When and How It Will Impact Mass.

The first real fall chill of the season has arrived to New England on the heels of a cold front that brought one to two inches of soaking rain to much of New England and opened the door to a gusty northwest wind that will hit 40 mph in stronger gusts Friday, Friday night and the first half of Saturday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?

Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margo Timmins
Person
Fela Kuti
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Classical Music#Cape Cod Canal#Travel Info#Art#Diamond Rings#Family Activities#Lions#The Falmouth Museums#Turner#Green#Wicks House#1730 Conant House
capecod.com

Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
FALMOUTH, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Marshfield (MA)

With centuries of history, beautiful seascapes and seafood fresh from the ocean, Marshfield is a quintessential South Shore town. You have a choice of public beaches here, including two long, dune-lined barrier beaches that push out for miles. You can also visit the home of the Winslows, a family prominent...
MARSHFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
capecod.com

Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster

BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
BREWSTER, MA
WCVB

Jorge Quiroga inducted into Mass. Broadcasters Hall of Fame

BOSTON — Retired WCVB journalist Jorge Quiroga was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcaster Association hall of fame Thursday. When he started his news career, Jorge was Boston's first full-time Latino reporter. Jorge spent more than four decades with WCVB, covering some of the biggest stories including the blizzard of...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Cape Ann Restaurant With Roots Dating Back 35 Years Has Shut Down

A restaurant on Cape Ann whose roots date back nearly 35 years has shut down. According to a source, Topside Grill in Gloucester has closed its doors, with a post on the Facebook page for the Rogers Street spot from earlier this month saying the following:. As many others have...
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy