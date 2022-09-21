ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federalsburg, MD

Residents, environmentalists share salmon farm concerns

By By TOM MCCALL
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uPNGS_0i3yQqO700

FEDERALSBURG — More than a 100 citizens gathered in Federalsburg Town Hall Sept. 19 to have their questions answered by AquaCon lawyer Ryan Showalter. Maryland Department of the Environment representatives attended via Zoom along with about 20 other people. The crowd wanted answers about the proposed 17.5 acre salmon farming facility on the Frank Adams Industrial Park that will discharge 2.3 million gallons of water a day into the Marshyhope Creek.

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth considering ban on gas-powered lawn care equipment

After months of discussion, the Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee is finalizing recommendations that would eliminate the use of gas-powered landscape equipment within city limits. The committee proposes to implement the program in phases – city-owned equipment and city contractors by Dec. 31, 2023; commercial lawn care companies by Dec. 31,...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Dover, Firefly experiencing water discoloration problems

Dover's water system has experienced a problem just in time for the start of the Firefly Music Festival. Dover Public Works announced last night that some water in their system near the Festival was turning brown, due to an issue near the Persimmon Creek. Firefly officials were offering bottled water...
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Industry
Local
Maryland Business
State
Maryland State
City
Federalsburg, MD
Federalsburg, MD
Industry
Federalsburg, MD
Business
WBOC

Public Works Crew Cleans up Ocean Pines' North Gate Bridge

OCEAN PINES, Md. - Ocean Pines Public Works worked through the night, Thursday into Friday morning, on a series of improvements at the North Gate Bridge. Public Works Director Eddie Wells said his crew installed additional lights and removed the old lights and light poles. “And we were finally able...
OCEAN PINES, MD
Ocean City Today

West Ocean City waterfront property to get commercial zoning

The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a change in zoning from residential to commercial for one of two properties along Route 50, between Herring Creek and the Route 50 bridge. The property, located on the northeast side of the Herring Creek bridge, is currently zoned R-2 Suburban Residential District,...
OCEAN CITY, MD
talbotspy.org

A Tale of Five Towns…

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times … Join Chesapeake Forum for an informative three-session course, “A Tale of Five Towns: Community Evolution of Talbot County,” Tues., Oct. 4, 11, 18 at 10:00-11:30 AM and find out what more than 350 years of development in five historic towns can tell us about Talbot County today.
Cape Gazette

Just Listed in Sandy Cover on Indian River Bay

SANDY COVE ON THE INDIAN RIVER BAY - Waterfront community with marina, pool, beach, fishing pier, and easy access to the Indian River Bay and Atlantic Ocean! This nicely appointed townhouse has wonderful water and wetlands views. Lots of upgrades including luxury vinyl flooring in great room, dining room, and staircase, tile in kitchen and baths and foyer, granite counters in kitchen, custom window treatments, and more! HOA fees cover lawn care, trash removal, exterior maintenance, flood insurance, and homeowners' insurance. Walk to the community pool, launch your kayak at the community boat ramp, or spend the day relaxing at the private community beach! Park your boat in your garage and launch it at the community boat ramp! Start living the beach life toda.
OCEAN VIEW, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Adams
WBOC

Homeowners React to Address Changes in Lewes

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Twenty-five homes on Cape Henlopen Drive in Lewes now have a new address. Changes were made suddenly and some homeowners feel they should have had a say in the matter. Lewes City Manager, Ann Marie Townshend, said the changes were made partly because original addresses were causing...
LEWES, DE
oceancity.com

Fiona’s ripple effect on Ocean City

As it heads north to Canada this weekend, Hurricane Fiona is far enough off Ocean City’s coast to prevent us feeling the full power of its force, but step onto the beach and its effects are very obvious when you look at the ocean. The waves were impressive today, and will continue to look that way all weekend, and while our thoughts are with the east coast of Canada this weekend, here in Ocean City there is a show to be seen. So if you are in town, head out to the beach and enjoy it from a safe distance. Here are some photos taken today showing the beauty and the strength of the waves in Ocean City Md.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

15 POWDER HORN LANE #12516-COLONIAL EAST Mhp

15 Powder Horn Lane #12516, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971-Colonial East Mhp ~ This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with split floor plan, is located in a wonderful community convenient to everything - movies, restaurants, outlets, groceries and a water park. Better yet just a few miles from our wonderful beaches! Between 2018 and 2019, it was majorly renovated to include a new A-frame roof, gutters, vinyl siding, skirting, insulation, vapor barrier, new PEX plumbing, toilets, bathroom fixtures, and electric panel box. Also replaced the water heater, the furnace and installed a 3 ton Carrier AC unit. Add to that the gas range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Did I mention all new windows and doors ? The primary bedroom includes an en-suite bath and walk in-closet. Beside the kitchen is a dining room, plus there is a living room and additional area that could be used as a den or office. There is also a stick-built shed that matches the house. What are you waiting for - come see this home and make it yours.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Salisbury To Expand Skate Park

SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury plans to expand the skate park by 36,000 square feet and add more skate features. Local skater Ricky Shell likes the idea, especially for when the park gets crowded. “I think it would be great it would be a lot more room to skate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmentalists#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Salmon Farm#Maryland Department
talbotspy.org

Increasing Cost of Energy Impacts Utility Bills

At the Easton Town Council meeting on Monday evening, Easton Utilities presented the national economic realities behind the increasing energy costs, the strategies the company uses to dampen the impact, and what residents can do to keep their utility bills as low as possible. President and CEO Hugh E. Grunden...
EASTON, MD
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – September 23, 2022

The Coast Guard Tower at the Inlet is one of just a few still standing in the United States today. A unique piece of Ocean City’s history, plans for it began in 1938 after the Coast Guard leased a small piece of land at the south end of the Boardwalk. Work on the 50-foot tall steel tower was completed in 1939 at a cost of $5,000.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex County rises to the occasion

Sussex County was thrust into the national spotlight Sept. 20, when unconfirmed reports said a plane full of Venezuelan migrants was headed to Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Screenshots of the flight plan quickly went viral through text messages and on social media. It wasn't a surprise to many, as...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
tiremeetsroad.com

Is there going to be an H20i 2022 in Ocean City, Maryland?

Here’s where everyone is probably going instead. Around 2013, the last few days in September were unofficially designated as H2Oi 20(insert year) where East Coast car enthusiasts turned the otherwise sleepy beach town of Ocean City, MD into a weekend-long car show. Fueled by social media, cinematic Youtube edits,...
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy