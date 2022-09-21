ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgely, MD

Gunfire disrupts 5-year-old's birthday party

By By ANGELA PRICE
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago
RIDGELY — Two Ridgely families are seeking justice and assurance from public officials that they can feel safe in their own homes after gunfire disrupted a child’s birthday party and killed a family dog in its own backyard.

