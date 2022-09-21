Gunfire disrupts 5-year-old's birthday party

Related
fox29.com
Police: 2 teens struck by gunfire during apartment shooting in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting that left two teens injured in New Castle Friday night. Both male victims were reportedly found when officers arrived at Evergreen Apartments on Sandburg Place around 9 p.m. A 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, while a 16-year-old was...
firststateupdate.com
Two More Teens Shot Friday Night, This Time In The Newark-Area
New Castle County Police, Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said on Friday at approximately 9:00 p.m., New Castle County Police received multiple calls for a shots fired complaint. Officers responded to the...
CBS News
2 people injured after shooting near high school in New Castle County, police say
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) – Middletown Police are currently investigating a shooting in the area around Appoquinimink High School on Friday night. Police were in the area of Bunker Hill Road east of Choptank Road when they heard gunshots erupting around 9 p.m. Officers found two gunshot victims and transported...
Attempted murder suspect arrested following hours long barricade in Cherry Hill
SWAT teams converged on a home in the 2900 block of Denham Circle South in Cherry Hill, where it's believed the suspect barricaded himself.
wnav.com
Baltimore Cop Accused of Murdering his Son in Anne Arundel County Will be Tried by Judge
A 35-year-old police officer from Baltimore has chosen to have a judge hear his case as opposed to a jury trial. Eric Glenn Banks Jr is accused of killing his 15-year-old stepson Dasan Jones after the teen's body was found hidden in an upstairs loft at a Curtis Bay townhome in July 2021.
firststateupdate.com
County Police Investigating A Strange Series Of Events
The New Castle County Division of Police are searching for information relating to a late reported shots fired that occurred in the community of Overview Gardens, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said on Wednesday, September 21, at approximately 12:40 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100...
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Shots Fired Complaint
(Bear, Del.-19701) On Thursday (9/22) at approximately 9:20 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Walls Way for a gun violation. Officers arrived on scene and began a property check of the area. The search revealed multiple shell casings on County Road. There were no...
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested In Cherry Hill After Two Hour Long Standoff With Police
Baltimore Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Cherry Hill. At this time, there is a heavy police presence focused near 2900 Denham Cir South. The circumstances of the situation are unknown at this time. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. […] The post Report: Barricade Situation Reported In Cherry Hill appeared first on 92 Q.
Edgewater Man Breaks Out Shotgun, Shoots Victim During Altercation, Police Say
Police in Maryland apprehended a shotgun-wielding suspect who allegedly shot his victim during a disagreement in Anne Arundel County, according to officials. Edgewater resident Jeffrey Hysan was arrested by members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 following a reported shooting in the 300 block of Wilmer Place.
Judge Rejects Plea Offer For Gervonta Davis After Hit And Run Left Pregnant Woman Injured
A Baltimore boxing champion's plea offer to avoid jail time for a 2020 hit-and-run has been rejected by a judge and will now go to trial, reports the Baltimore Banner. On Nov. 5, 2020, Gervonta Davis, 27, ran a red light on southbound Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and struck a Toyota Corolla driven by a pregnant woman shortly before 2 a.m., leaving her stranded as she pleaded for help, the outlet continues.
WMDT.com
Fruitland gym rallying around Parkside teen injured in a car accident
FRUITLAND, Del.-A community is coming together to support a Parkside teen who was injured in a car accident. Beach Bounders Gymnastics is hosting a fundraiser to support Cora Shue. She’s been a member of the gym for more than 10 years. Cora started as an athlete and competitor and moved her way to becoming an employee. To raise money for her, Beach Bounders will have an open gym event from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on October 22 and then a tumbling clinic from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the same day.
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Crash Involving Pick-up Truck into A Home
The New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck into a home. (Wilmington, Del.-19808) On Thursday (9/22), at approximately 9:40 a.m., Police were called to the 600 block of Cranhill Drive for the report of a vehicle into a home. Officers...
Police release name of kidnapped Maryland man found dead in trunk of burning car
UPDATE, Sept. 23, 1:13 p.m. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the person who died was Steven Deon Gillus, 39, of Hanover, Md. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said officers in Baltimore found the body of a person abducted from Hanover in the trunk of a burning car […]
Wbaltv.com
I-Team: Mother-in-law likely was target of explosive found near school
CARNEY, Md. — Baltimore County police identified a husband and wife who were charged after Tuesday's discovery of a suspicious package that prompted theevacuations of schools and homes. Joseph Vickery, 43, was charged with several possession of explosive device-related charges. He was also charged with drug and firearm-related offenses....
WMDT.com
Man convicted, sentenced for killing girlfriend’s dog
SALISBURY, Md. – A Wicomico County judge has sentenced a man on felony animal cruelty charges after he killed his girlfriend’s dog in October 2021. On October 9, 2021, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded after receiving a complaint that Nathaniel Ennels II had killed his girlfriend’s dog. Deputies were able to locate a video recording of Ennels punching and kicking a 4-year-old miniature schnauzer named Spanky, who was found dead later that day. A necropsy revealed that the cause of death was internal hemorrhaging of the liver and kidneys caused by blunt force trauma.
Woman's body found with signs of trauma under South Baltimore train tracks
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are looking into the death of a woman whose body was found lying under the train tracks in South Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the southern part of the city were sent to the 2100 block of Kloman Street to investigate the death around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.Once there, they found a woman with obvious signs of trauma lying under the train tracks, according to authorities.Staff for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have removed the woman's remains and intend to perform an autopsy on them, police said. Anyone with information about the murder of the woman should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
AG releases names of domestic violence suspect killed by Anne Arundel County police, officers
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Attorney General on Monday released the name of a domestic violence suspect who was shot and killed by Anne Arundel County police over the weekend, as well as the names of the five officers who were present at the shooting.Anthony Hopkins Sr., a 48-year-old Harwood resident, was shot by police Saturday about 2:30 a.m., according to the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division.Only the first initial and last name of the involved Anne Arundel County police officers were released: Cpl. Z. Devers, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. K. Slayton, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. B. Dehn,...
'Armed, Dangerous' Murder Suspect Wanted In Cecil County For Shooting Man With Ex: Police
A murder suspect who confronted a man at his ex-girlfriend’s home in front of their child is wanted in Maryland. The Elkton Police Department issued an alert on Monday, Sept. 19 for Mikal Djuan Keller, who is wanted following a fatal shooting in the 100 Block of Rudy Park over the summer.
nccpdnews.com
Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Identifying Package Theft Suspect
Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently searching for a suspect observed in surveillance footage removing a package from the community of Preserve at Robinson Farms. (Townsend, Del.-19734) On Wednesday (9/21), New Castle County Police were called to the 600 block of Fieldsboro Road (Preserve at...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Police suspect couple intended to sell meth
A Maryland couple was arrested last weekend for possession of narcotics, which Ocean City Police suspected was for distribution. Jennifer Lee Fincham, 36, and Richard Charles Schluter, 44, both of Darlington, Maryland were arrested by Ocean City Police at approximately 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 near 23rd Street for drug-distribution charges.
