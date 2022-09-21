ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

Love craft beer? Movies? Family fun? There’s a festival for you this weekend

By Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3tqF_0i3yQort00

The season of festivals continues, with this week’s a mix of outdoor fun, including shopping to support local businesses, and getting comfortable inside to watch an unusual slate of movies.

Craft beer fans will find much to drink and enjoy at the Cape Cod Brew Fest in East Falmouth, while Hyannis offers the Love Local Fest downtown and Great Day at the Gateway at the nearby airport, and movies can be watched in Wellfleet and on both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

Here are the details to find out which celebration best fits how you and your family feel like spending the weekend:

Cape Cod Brew Fest

Beer fans will likely be streaming to the 10th annual Cape Cod Brew Fest, which will take place from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, with more than 50 local and regional breweries offering more than 150 styles of beer.

The event, run by Gray Matter Marketing, will also feature live music, food trucks and dozens of vendors for an afternoon at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds (1220 Nathan Ellis Highway) in East Falmouth. A portion of every ticket sold is due to benefit the Barnstable County Agricultural Society.

In Boston:Triumphant 'Tina': Dazzling star makes national tour of Broadway's Turner musical worth the love

The event is designed as a celebration of craft beer, with breweries from all over Cape Cod and New England offering tastes. Among the locals represented will be Aquatic Brewing in Falmouth, Barnstable Brewing and Cape Cod Beer in Hyannis, Devil’s Purse Brewing Co. in South Dennis, and Naukabout Brewery and Taproom in Mashpee.

Tickets include entry into the festival, all beer samples, and a souvenir pint glass. Attendees are urged by organizers to “enjoy their time responsibly,” with a recommendation to designate a sober driver or arrange transportation. Designated driver tickets are $15, and include snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, food trucks and music.

The Cape Cod Brew Fest is a private, ticketed event ($65) for age 21 and up that will be held rain or shine, with no refunds allowed. No one without a ticket or under the legal age will be admitted, organizers say, including minors, children and infants. No pets are allowed, either.

Information and tickets: https://capecodbrewfest.com/.

Manhattan Short Film Festival

Want to know how it feels to judge the Oscars? The audience makes the call for their favorite movies at The Manhattan Short Film Festival, which is back for in-person screenings in Wellfleet, Vineyard Haven and Nantucket.

It’s the 25th year for “the world’s first global film festival,” for which audiences in more than 400 venues across six continents all see the movies during a 10-day period — this year Sept. 22 to Oct. 2 — and vote for favorites. Ten finalist films have been selected from 868 submissions from 70 countries by filmmakers from all over the world, according to festival information.

The Best Film and Best Actor awards are determined by ballots from each participating venue. Because they were chosen by Manhattan Short, each finalist film is automatically Oscar-qualified, the festival information says.

The finalist films come from Scotland (“Don vs. Lightning”), Czechia and Slovakia (“Love, Dad”), Spain (“The Treatment”), Australia (“The Swimmer”), Finland (“The Blanket”) and Lebanon (“Warsha”). There are two films each from France (“Freefall” and “The Big Green”) and the United States (“Save the Bees” and “Fetish”).

At Wellfleet Preservation Hall, 335 Main St., shows are at 6 p.m. Sept. 22-24 and 2 p.m. Sept. 24; https://www.wellfleetpreservationhall.org/, 508-349-1800. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-24, and 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center, 79 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven, https://mvfilmsociety.com/. On the other island, shows are at 7 p.m. Sept. 25, 27 and 30 at the Nantucket Atheneum, 1 India St., https://nantucket.librarycalendar.com/.

Love Local Fest

Love Live Local continues its 10th year of free, family-friendly events in downtown Hyannis with this fall Love Local Fest event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at Aselton Park (corner of Ocean and South streets). The idea, organizers say, is to “shop local, eat and drink local, and celebrate the astounding talent that flourishes within our local community.”

More than 80 local artists, artisans and brands will be part of the one-day pop-up under giant tents. Food trucks stopping by will include Mom and Pops Burgers of Chatham, The Local Juice of Hyannis, and the Local Scoop of Orleans, with a craft beverage garden featuring drinks from Cape Cod Beer, Devil’s Purse Brewing Company and Truro Vineyards.

Live music will be provided by the Catie Flynn Band (11:30 a.m.) and Alruda (2:30 p.m.). There will be games on site from Cape Cod Games Guy and Shipyard Builders. There will also be a kids’ zone run by the Cape Cod Maritime Museum adjacent to the park, with activities including learning about signal flags, cartography and marine life.

Information: https://lovelivelocal.com/love-local-fest/.

A Great Day at the Gateway: Celebrating America on Cape Cod

Officials at Cape Cod Gateway Airport at the Hyannis Rotary between routes 132 and 28 is inviting the community to a family fun day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 to honor America’s military past and present with “A Great Day at the Gateway: Celebrating America on Cape Cod.”

This part of the airport’s Community Event Series is designed to honor the military and thank the community for its support, according to Airport Manager Katie Servis in an announcement of the event. One highlight will be the opening “Posting of the Colors” by various local military color guards.

There will be a variety of food available, patriotic music, aircraft displays, vendors, flights for youth via the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles Program and opportunities to talk with local first responders and see their response vehicles.

Raffle proceeds from the event will benefit Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, in honor of Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Foundation.

Details: https://greatdayatthegateway.com/.

Contact Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll at kdriscoll@capecodonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @KathiSDCCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

To Do List: Harvest Day, Film Festival, Classic Car Show

BOSTON – It is a perfect weekend to celebrate fall in a very New England way with events at a cranberry bog and activities that include harvest demonstrations and wagon rides. It's all part of our To Do List!AUTUMN HARVEST DAY AT THE BOGS Kick off fall with wagon rides around the cranberry bogs, live music, face painting and a host of other activities for the whole family during the Autumn Harvest Day at the Bogs in Middleboro.https://bensonspond.square.site/product/autumn-harvest-day-at-the-bogs-sept-24th/77When: September 24 Where: The Barn on Bensons Pond Cost: $10, kids under 2 are freeBOSTON FILM FESTIVALThis year marks the 38th edition...
BOSTON, MA
idesignarch.com

Charming Seaside Cottage Offers the Perfect Cape Cod Escape

Situated on a coastal bank in Chatham, Massachusetts, this beautiful cottage style house is a storybook seaside dream home. A gently curving driveway passes through a lush landscape and by the front façade with curb appeal. Designed by Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders, the square shaped house with eight...
CHATHAM, MA
NECN

A Nantucket Cottage With Ocean Views Is on the Market for $4.7M

A four bedroom cottage just outside the village of Siasconset is on the market for $4.695 million. The home, which was originally built in 1983 as a classic 'Sconset cottage, was renovated in 2004. The owners, who declined to be identified, also added a second building with a garage and a one-bedroom apartment at that time.
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyannis, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Mashpee, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Falmouth, MA
Society
City
Wellfleet, MA
Falmouth, MA
Lifestyle
City
East Falmouth, MA
Wellfleet, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Falmouth, MA
WCVB

Barnes & Noble will replace two former Boston-area Amazon Books stores

DEDHAM, Mass. — Two Boston-area malls that were abandoned by Amazon earlier this year when the company decided to close all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores will soon become home to Barnes & Noble stores. It's a reversal from the status quo. Barnes & Noble's footprint has long been in...
BOSTON, MA
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
capecodwave.com

Martha’s Vineyard, Political Symbol – An Essay

CAPE COD – This time, a spotlight shone on this region because the governor of Florida used his state’s money to fly asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela, who were in Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard. It is as bizarre as it sounds. “Literally, none of this makes sense,” said...
NANTUCKET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Beer#Beer Day#Local Life#Localevent#Family Fun#Manhattan#Family Activities#The Love Local Fest#Gray Matter Marketing#Turner#Aquatic Brewing#Barnstable Brewing
Boston Globe

‘I realized that there is nowhere else I want to live.’

A retired interior designer oversees the overhaul of her Gloucester home, so she can age in place safely. Sue Adams’s son was visiting in 2020 and pointed to the dangers around her. “Your house has a lot of trip factors, and you tend to fall,” he said. She...
GLOUCESTER, MA
NECN

Cape Ann Restaurant With Roots Dating Back 35 Years Has Shut Down

A restaurant on Cape Ann whose roots date back nearly 35 years has shut down. According to a source, Topside Grill in Gloucester has closed its doors, with a post on the Facebook page for the Rogers Street spot from earlier this month saying the following:. As many others have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
Spain
Country
Scotland
capecod.com

Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
FALMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
PLAINVILLE, MA
capecod.com

Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster

BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
BREWSTER, MA
NECN

Man Stabbed to Death in Falmouth

A man was fatally stabbed on Cape Cod Thursday evening, authorities said. Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a Davisville Road home just before 6:30 p.m. after a disturbance was reported outside. They found 41-year-old Douglas Rose outside suffering from stab wounds, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.
FALMOUTH, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy