Love craft beer? Movies? Family fun? There’s a festival for you this weekend

The season of festivals continues, with this week’s a mix of outdoor fun, including shopping to support local businesses, and getting comfortable inside to watch an unusual slate of movies.

Craft beer fans will find much to drink and enjoy at the Cape Cod Brew Fest in East Falmouth, while Hyannis offers the Love Local Fest downtown and Great Day at the Gateway at the nearby airport, and movies can be watched in Wellfleet and on both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

Here are the details to find out which celebration best fits how you and your family feel like spending the weekend:

Cape Cod Brew Fest

Beer fans will likely be streaming to the 10th annual Cape Cod Brew Fest, which will take place from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, with more than 50 local and regional breweries offering more than 150 styles of beer.

The event, run by Gray Matter Marketing, will also feature live music, food trucks and dozens of vendors for an afternoon at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds (1220 Nathan Ellis Highway) in East Falmouth. A portion of every ticket sold is due to benefit the Barnstable County Agricultural Society.

In Boston:Triumphant 'Tina': Dazzling star makes national tour of Broadway's Turner musical worth the love

The event is designed as a celebration of craft beer, with breweries from all over Cape Cod and New England offering tastes. Among the locals represented will be Aquatic Brewing in Falmouth, Barnstable Brewing and Cape Cod Beer in Hyannis, Devil’s Purse Brewing Co. in South Dennis, and Naukabout Brewery and Taproom in Mashpee.

Tickets include entry into the festival, all beer samples, and a souvenir pint glass. Attendees are urged by organizers to “enjoy their time responsibly,” with a recommendation to designate a sober driver or arrange transportation. Designated driver tickets are $15, and include snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, food trucks and music.

The Cape Cod Brew Fest is a private, ticketed event ($65) for age 21 and up that will be held rain or shine, with no refunds allowed. No one without a ticket or under the legal age will be admitted, organizers say, including minors, children and infants. No pets are allowed, either.

Information and tickets: https://capecodbrewfest.com/.

Manhattan Short Film Festival

Want to know how it feels to judge the Oscars? The audience makes the call for their favorite movies at The Manhattan Short Film Festival, which is back for in-person screenings in Wellfleet, Vineyard Haven and Nantucket.

It’s the 25th year for “the world’s first global film festival,” for which audiences in more than 400 venues across six continents all see the movies during a 10-day period — this year Sept. 22 to Oct. 2 — and vote for favorites. Ten finalist films have been selected from 868 submissions from 70 countries by filmmakers from all over the world, according to festival information.

The Best Film and Best Actor awards are determined by ballots from each participating venue. Because they were chosen by Manhattan Short, each finalist film is automatically Oscar-qualified, the festival information says.

The finalist films come from Scotland (“Don vs. Lightning”), Czechia and Slovakia (“Love, Dad”), Spain (“The Treatment”), Australia (“The Swimmer”), Finland (“The Blanket”) and Lebanon (“Warsha”). There are two films each from France (“Freefall” and “The Big Green”) and the United States (“Save the Bees” and “Fetish”).

At Wellfleet Preservation Hall, 335 Main St., shows are at 6 p.m. Sept. 22-24 and 2 p.m. Sept. 24; https://www.wellfleetpreservationhall.org/, 508-349-1800. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-24, and 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center, 79 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven, https://mvfilmsociety.com/. On the other island, shows are at 7 p.m. Sept. 25, 27 and 30 at the Nantucket Atheneum, 1 India St., https://nantucket.librarycalendar.com/.

Love Local Fest

Love Live Local continues its 10th year of free, family-friendly events in downtown Hyannis with this fall Love Local Fest event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at Aselton Park (corner of Ocean and South streets). The idea, organizers say, is to “shop local, eat and drink local, and celebrate the astounding talent that flourishes within our local community.”

More than 80 local artists, artisans and brands will be part of the one-day pop-up under giant tents. Food trucks stopping by will include Mom and Pops Burgers of Chatham, The Local Juice of Hyannis, and the Local Scoop of Orleans, with a craft beverage garden featuring drinks from Cape Cod Beer, Devil’s Purse Brewing Company and Truro Vineyards.

Live music will be provided by the Catie Flynn Band (11:30 a.m.) and Alruda (2:30 p.m.). There will be games on site from Cape Cod Games Guy and Shipyard Builders. There will also be a kids’ zone run by the Cape Cod Maritime Museum adjacent to the park, with activities including learning about signal flags, cartography and marine life.

Information: https://lovelivelocal.com/love-local-fest/.

A Great Day at the Gateway: Celebrating America on Cape Cod

Officials at Cape Cod Gateway Airport at the Hyannis Rotary between routes 132 and 28 is inviting the community to a family fun day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 to honor America’s military past and present with “A Great Day at the Gateway: Celebrating America on Cape Cod.”

This part of the airport’s Community Event Series is designed to honor the military and thank the community for its support, according to Airport Manager Katie Servis in an announcement of the event. One highlight will be the opening “Posting of the Colors” by various local military color guards.

There will be a variety of food available, patriotic music, aircraft displays, vendors, flights for youth via the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles Program and opportunities to talk with local first responders and see their response vehicles.

Raffle proceeds from the event will benefit Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, in honor of Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Foundation.

Details: https://greatdayatthegateway.com/.

Contact Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll at kdriscoll@capecodonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @KathiSDCCT.