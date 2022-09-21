ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kelly Clarkson Lit Up The Stage In A Low-Cut Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!

Kelly Clarkson made a stunning appearance at the 74th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles last week, rocking a glamorous, classic LBD! The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker, 40, rocked a low-cut, floor-length, long-sleeved black gown by Gucci with pleated detailing and an overall draping, goddess-like fit. The Kelly Clarkson Show host attended the Microsoft Theater event and presented Zendaya with her historical ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ with a smile, as her shimmering accessories shined in the stage lights.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
msn.com

15 cutest dog breeds in the world

Slide 1 of 16: Looking for a special companion in your life? Sometimes, the cutest dog breeds also happen to be some of the sweetest partners in life we could ask for. While a dog's appearance often affects our decision to adopt, both consciously and inadvertently, it's important to remember there's a whole lot more to man's best friend that simply looks alone. In fact, some of the most special canines on the Internet have quirks that makes them unique: sometimes, they've been mistreated and need that little extra love and other times they've merely been born to look different. Essentially, all dogs are equally deservant of our love and affection. Whether your pup is one of the smartest dogs around, or the most playful dog in the neighborhood, there's so many ways dogs bring joy to our life. Beauty really is in the eye of the beholder, as these cutest dog breeds will attest to!
PETS
msn.com

German Shepherd Patiently Waiting to Pick Up His 'Little Human' Is a True Gentleman

When we were kids, the best part of our day would be the end of the school day, not because we didn't like school, but because it meant we could go home and see our dog. We know our dogs looked forward to our reunion as much as we did. One dog is lucky enough to speed up the process by joining his mom in picking up his sibling from school in this cute video.
PETS
msn.com

Labrador's Reaction to 'Demon Dog' Fancy Dress Costume Goes Viral

Footage of the moment a dog was scared by its owner dressed as a "demon dog" has gone viral. In the TikTok video, elderly Labrador Ron is met at the door by a human on all fours in a black bear costume. Over 3 million people have watched the video,...
PETS

