ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

What's the legend of Gertrude? It meant a lot to Martin Middle School's first principal

By Jon Haglof, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago

TAUNTON — The Joseph H. Martin Middle School in East Taunton is celebrating its 50th anniversary this school year , and on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Martin School staff welcomed a special guest to fill them in about some longstanding school history during a short after-school ceremony.

Taunton resident and longtime Taunton teacher Nancy Delaney stopped by to talk to the administrative and teaching staff about her father, James T. Thomas, who was the Martin School’s first principal upon opening in 1972, and to recount the beginnings of the legend of the school’s mascot, Gertrude the Woodchuck.

Gertrude the Woodchuck has been the school’s mascot for 50 years, thanks to Thomas, and has survived at least one “underground” campaign for removal. The legend of Gertrude began in 1971, while Thomas was on site of the future campus in an advisory role during construction.

“When he went to supervise the construction of the building what happened was, during the construction, there would always be woodchucks there,” Delaney explained, “one that seemed to return all the time. So he named the woodchuck Gertrude. And that's how that came to be.”

The Legend of Gertrude

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQkQL_0i3yQbOS00

Delaney says there were community rumblings — “an underground movement,” she called it — about doing away with Gertrude as the Martin mascot shortly after Thomas retired in 1980. Parkinson’s disease had forced him to stop working, and Delaney was worried her father would be saddened to hear the news about Gertrude.

“So I said to my mother, because of course she took care of him at home, I said, ‘oh, I hate to have to tell dad that they want to rename the woodchuck.’ And she said, ‘well, you're not gonna tell him.’

“She said, ‘listen, nobody's gonna come in here and tell him that,’ because he loved and was proud of the woodchuck and they all knew it. We joke about it all the time."

Luckily, the movement never gained any steam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSFAz_0i3yQbOS00

“We never told him, and it never happened,” Delaney said.

And Gertrude the Woodchuck remains.

Delaney was thrilled to get a call from Jaimie Pereira, Martin's new principal, to share the story of Gertrude and her father.

“It was something that he thought would give the kids a sense of belonging to the school, if they all had something in common. And you know, when you have students you have to reach them at their own level. He felt like if he could do something like that the children would be more productive.”

A chicken coop at a $637K house?: Taunton colonial — complete with chicken coop and workshop — sells for $637K

More Martin Middle history

Before the Martin Middle School, Thomas was a history teacher at Taunton High School and a principal at Taunton Vocational. Delaney says after serving in the Army her father became an educator and found it was a good fit.

Martin Middle School was another good fit.

“Well, it seemed to him to be a prestigious position. He was very happy to go over there,” Delaney said. “He had a strong affinity for the people and students in East Taunton from when he was teaching at the high school.”

Delaney said her father would often joke around with students about East Taunton being on the outskirts of town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqcgE_0i3yQbOS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hmIC4_0i3yQbOS00

“So, it was kind of humorous that he landed there.”

She said Thomas was dedicated to the work and stayed busy during his tenure as Martin Middle School principal.

Flooding, privacy, traffic: Will Leonard School neighbors change Taunton officials' minds?

“He was always at that school. He wanted to be there morning, noon and night. He had a very strong work ethic.

“My mother used to say, ‘Jim, that school is gonna be here a long time after you,’ Delaney said, in regard to the long hours.

“Well, the proof is in the pudding, the school is still here.”

Former student, now principal

Pereira, too, has been a big part of the school’s history, as a student, parent of Martin Middle School students and now principal.

She knows all about Gertrude.

“Having been a former Woodchuck myself, the legend of Gertrude is something I was familiar with, but I thought it would be great to have Nancy come in and tell the staff that story,” Pereira said.

“It is kind of an unorthodox school mascot. We looked around and there's no other woodchuck mascot, you know, we could find, in the country, in the whole United States. We are very unique, it is a very unique mascot.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVH24_0i3yQbOS00

And Gertrude is sticking around, no more underground anti-Gertrude movements.

“That's not at all on our agenda. We are very proud to be Martin Middle School Woodchucks. And it has endured over 50 years, which I think is pretty remarkable. And to have Nancy here to share that story just made it that much more special.”

Pereira said Delaney also spoke about the school’s early history.

“She spoke very nostalgically about Martin and about her dad and how much this place meant to the family and still does," Pereira said. "And it was very endearing because it just really helped restore a sense of pride and nostalgia and love for this building and for how long it's been here."

Pereira spent grades K-8 at Martin in the 1980s, the days before East Taunton Elementary School. Her last year as a student at the school was 1991.

“I loved going to Martin as a student. It was a powerhouse school. It was a very competitive school in the Taunton community — athletically, academically.”

Pereira was a Woodchuck cheerleader and recalled the days when the middle schools competed in sports and were connected in a way that has changed a lot over the years.

"Back then it was the Parker Panthers, the Cohannet Chiefs, the Mulcahey Mustangs and the Martin Woodchucks," she said. "And it used to be funny, because, you know, those are some kind of menacing mascots. And then we were obviously the less menacing Woodchucks. But we always came out on top."

Pereira says she is working with other school heads in town to restore some of the fun and competitiveness among the schools.

And looking to rebuild and instill school pride at Martin.

'All things Martin'

“As a new principal I'm looking to, sort of, celebrate all things Martin,” she said.

“I'm trying to restore a sense of pride in our building and in our school colors and our mascot, things like that. So September was one of my first staff meetings, and I thought it would be a great way of kicking off the staff meeting by celebrating a birthday party, so we decided to have a birthday for Martin.

“My experiences here were great, as a student and I also sent two of my own children here, and now I am back. It's been really, really positive for me. I have a longstanding love for this building and I'm very excited to kind of come full circle now and be the principal of a building I once sat in as a child.”

Taunton Daily Gazette staff writer Jon Haglof can be reached at jhaglof@tauntongazette.com . Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: What's the legend of Gertrude? It meant a lot to Martin Middle School's first principal

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

New Bedford Self-Starter Starts Sauce Company

Trevor Green, a New Bedford resident of Cape Verdean descent, is adding yet another notch to an impressive list of accomplishments. Young Green and his business partner Liam Saunders are starting a new company called Trippy's Sauces. Green's passion for cooking began at a very young age. "That's all me,"...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Fire Department recruits begin firefighter training

On September 6th, new recruits from New Bedford, Acushnet, Berkley, Somerset & Taunton merged together to begin Firefighter training. The Academy is hosted by New Bedford Fire and most of the training will take place in New Bedford. The recruits will attend a ten week academy allowing them to obtain their Firefighter I & II state certification.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taunton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Taunton, MA
Education
City
East Taunton, MA
Turnto10.com

New Bedford Hurricane Barrier is ready for the next tropical system

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall is here but that means hurricane season is still an issue. While Southern New England has been spared any tropical activity thus far, we are watching Hurricane Fiona from a distance. However, should any tropical system or astronomical high tide develop, the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier is at the ready and fully functional.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Greater Boston Food Bank's need and help stretches to New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Boxes and bags of colorful produce fill tables set up in the parking lot behind theGreater New Bedford Community Health Center. “Today we have corn on the cob, collard greens, fresh bananas,” said Letticia Caban, patient community advocate at GNBCHC. Caban, who helps check...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#Middle Schools#School Principal#Elementary School#High School#Martin Middle School#Martin School#The Martin School
FUN 107

SouthCoast Spider-Man Spotted in Acushnet and New Bedford

The SouthCoast may have its very own superhero roaming around, as Spider-Man was spotted today in Acushnet and New Bedford. At about 2:48 p.m., I received a message from my friend Stephanie Burke with a photo she had received of someone dressed as Spider-Man sitting atop the gates that serve as the entrance to Acushnet Cemetery.
ACUSHNET, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Warwick doctor got many breaks

There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
WARWICK, RI
capecod.com

Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster

BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
BREWSTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Army
CBS Boston

Trial date set for retired trooper and wife after Dedham grad party drowning

BOSTON – A trial date has been set for retired Massachusetts State Police trooper James Coughlin and his wife Leslie, almost two years after Alonzo Polk drowned in the pool of their Dedham home during a graduation party.On Wednesday, a Dedham District Court judge set an April 3 trial date for the case.A jury will likely be tasked with deciding if the couple is guilty of reckless endangerment and serving alcohol to minors during the party in 2021. "At this point my clients want to get it resolved. It's a terrible tragedy. They're anxious to get this resolved because frankly...
DEDHAM, MA
Fox News

Boston suburb high school bans ‘political’ items, including BLM, pride flags

School officials at a Boston suburb public high school informed faculty that political items such as Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags are banned from classrooms. "We need to avoid placing items in the classroom that can cause disruption or distraction," Stoughton High Principal Julliette Miller wrote in an email to staff last week, according to The Boston Globe. "We are an inclusive environment and want to maintain that inclusivity."
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Three sent to hospital in South Kingstown crash

(WJAR) — A crash in South Kingstown sent three individuals to the hospital on Thursday. Police said a car hit a tree on Stony Fort Road on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the injuries of the three occupants were not significant. Police Chief Matt Moynihan told NBC 10 speed...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Boston

Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home

Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

2K+
Followers
958
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy