Lester S. Leighty III
Lester S. Leighty III, 67 of Whitefish, passed away Sept. 10, 2022 at Logan Hospital. A virtual service will be held. Lester is survived by his daughter Sundey Leighty. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Lester’s family.
Local cops to participate in fundraiser for Special Olympics
In an effort to raise awareness and support for Special Olympics Montana, law enforcement statewide will participate in Tip-A-Cop at MacKenzie River Pizza. Locally, the event will be on Sept. 27 at the Whitefish MacKenzie River Pizza as well as both Kalispell locations. The public is invited to attend and support the local Special Olympics Montana athletes as well as local law enforcement. Law Enforcement will work as celebrity servers and their tips will benefit Special Olympics Montana in their local communities and across the state. Special Olympics is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition...
Looking Back for September 21
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. 50 Years Ago September 21, 1972 Whitefish City Council sent a letter to the State Highway Department requesting the removal of the 35 m.p.h. speed zone near the Safeway store on Highway 93, asking them to reinstate the original 25 m.p.h. zone. The council felt the new speed limit set by the state was imprudent because of the close proximity of the school. 40 Years Ago September 23, 1982 Local railroad workers were waiting for President Reagan’s signature of legislation that would end the four-day-old strike. The legislation would require the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers to...
Police determine Whitefish High School threat as non-credible
Whitefish School District on Thursday said in a letter that went out to district families that Whitefish High School administration received information regarding a possible threat toward the school via social media. According to the letter, the threat was quickly determined as non-credible by the Whitefish Police Department. The threat came from an individual that does not reside in Whitefish and lives on the east coast. The letter says the Whitefish Police Department contacted authorities in North Carolina and the subject was identified, questioned and is being charged. The letter, signed by Whitefish Superintendent Dave Means, WHS Principal Kerry Drown and Whitefish...
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington passed away on Sept. 10 at age 97. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 21, 1925, and lived with his parents and six siblings in Mooreville, Michigan during the Great Depression after his mother, Gertrude Ferrington had immigrated from England during the early 1900s. After graduating high school, Alan enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served on the U.S.S. West Virginia before departing with honors and medals in 1946. Shortly after, he met and married Joyce Ferrington (deceased June 2019) and they moved to California where he attended USC studying bacteriology while Joyce was...
Julie Thompson Norby
Julie Norby, 74, passed away peacefully on Sept. 6 at home with her children by her side. Julie was born in 1948 in Kalispell, Montana to Walt and Mae Thompson, joining siblings Don and Karen. Julie was raised in Whitefish and spent her entire life there. Julie and Gary Norby married, and together they had two children Matt and Jill. Julie lived in the family home for 49 years where she raised her children after Gary passed away. Julie had an open door for all her children’s friends. A hot meal and a place to hang out made for many large...
Early detection helps efforts to thwart invasive species infestations
The Whitefish Lake Institute identifies aquatic invasive species growing in water bodies near Whitefish and early detection has helped to stop infestations. Curly leaf pondweed (CLP) was first identified in Haskill Creek at the Monegan Road culvert on Aug. 17 by Cynthia Ingelfinger of the Whitefish Lake Institute (WLI). WLI and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff conducted a survey and a pull effort. The impacted area appears to be confined between Voerman Road to the north and Monegan Road to the south. “It appears that we’ve caught this infestation before downstream drift has conveyed the plant to the Whitefish River and...
Suit claims commissioners applied spot zoning in West Glacier
Citizens for a Better Flathead and West Glacier resident Sharon DeMeester have filed suit in Flathead County District Court against the Flathead County Commission over what they claim is spot zoning in West Glacier. Last spring Jane K. O’Hara, Douglas H. Parker, Karen Parker Wandel, Luke P. Hansen, Patrick H. Maloney and Kirsten Kay Svennungsen asked the county to create a new single-family residential zoning district on eight acres of land at 489 River Bend Drive, which is just up the road from Glacier View Golf Course. The applicants, all family members, wanted to subdivide the property into one-acre parcels so...
Whitefish AIS Inspection Station stops mussel-infested boat; upgrades planned for station
On Aug. 31, a mussel-infested boat attempting to launch in Whitefish Lake was stopped by the Whitefish Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Inspection Program. The fact that the boat had been in Lake Minnetonka in Minnesota just one week prior to arriving in Whitefish triggered an automatic decontamination. According to Whitefish Community Services Coordinator Carla Belski, there was no one available in Whitefish to perform the decontamination so she directed the boat owner to Fish, Wildlife and Parks in Kalispell. FWP AIS Inspector Garland Hamilton went in on his day off to decontaminate the boat and found zebra mussels, an aquatic invasive...
Fishy fun run in Whitefish
The family-friendly Great Fish Fun Run took off from Depot Park Saturday morning. The run was part of the Great Fish Community Challenge, a campaign that raises money for the important work of 70 nonprofits who participate. ...
Great Fish Community Challenge sets new record in six-week campaign
The eighth annual Great Fish Community Challenge set a new fundraising record, with over $4.1 million in donations as of 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. The six-week charitable giving campaign ran from Aug. 4 to Sept. 16 and benefited 70 Flathead Valley nonprofit organizations. “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of everyone who gave in this year’s Challenge and supported the critical work of our local nonprofits,” Whitefish Community Foundation President and CEO Linda Engh-Grady said. “Many of the participating nonprofits have recently experienced a significant increase in demand for their services and are relying on funds raised in...
Tee to Green: Employee appreciation, upcoming annual meeting reservations
Board candidates for WLGC To date there are four candidates filing for the two vacant board seats for the 2023-25 years. Tracy Whisenand, Bill LeLeivre, Monte Gilman and David Scott are the current candidates. Absentee ballots will be available in the Golf Shop starting on Saturday, Oct. 1. The voting will be completed at the annual meeting where the candidates will be selected. Remodel drawings The drawings for the bag room remodel are on display in the lounge area of the clubhouse. The new space will be constructed on the same footprint as the current building and will include a second floor...
Whitefish Legacy Partners celebrates multiple steps toward closing the loop
The Whitefish Trail recently added almost four miles of looped trails with tremendous vistas accessible from Big Mountain Road while also making progress on another large project north of Whitefish Lake. Whitefish Legacy Partners (WLP) joined with the U.S. Forest Service and the City of Whitefish to celebrate the opening of the Holbrook Trail Overlook on Big Mountain Road last Thursday evening. The area has sweeping views and the trailhead is landscaped with extensive rockwork that forms several tiered viewing sites. The completion of the overlook includes a few benches spread out and one covered bench area along with interpretive signs...
Woman arrested following alleged shooting in Olney
An Olney woman is behind bars for allegedly shooting a man during a disturbance in the community north of Whitefish on Friday, authorities said. Kay Johnson, 64, faces a pending felony charge of assault with a weapon following the incident. She is being held in county jail awaiting a court appearance. Authorities arrested Johnson after deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, aided by Montana Highway Patrol, responded to Olney for a report of a shooting on Sept. 23 around 2:30 p.m. In a press release issued later the same day, authorities said that accounts of the incident indicated that a woman shot a man in the stomach during a disturbance. The victim survived the gunshot wound, fled to a neighbor’s home and later received medical care, officials said. Investigators identified Johnson as the suspect. After receiving a medical evaluation, she was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning by detectives and eventually brought to the detention center, officials said. The shooting remains under investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information to call (406) 758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.
Mayor issues proclamation declaring individual freedom
At the Sept. 6 meeting of the Whitefish City Council, Mayor John Muhlfeld read a proclamation of the City of Whitefish recognizing and supporting the right to personal autonomy and the right to local control. Part of the proclamation states that Whitefish reaffirms its commitment to honoring the right to personal autonomy for every citizen and to addressing issues that affect its citizens’ safety, health and welfare. Muhlfeld read the proclamation at the behest of five of the six council members, the exception being Councilor Giuseppe Caltabiano. Caltabiano made a statement at the end of the meeting saying, in part, that the...
Last week to donate in Great Fish Challenge
This Friday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to support 70 Flathead Valley nonprofit organizations raising funds in the eighth annual Great Fish Community Challenge. The fundraising goal for this year’s Challenge is $4 million. Nonprofits receive 100 percent of the gifts designated to them, and donors who give online can choose to cover the credit card transaction fee. The list of participating nonprofits and how much money each organization has raised in the Challenge so far can be found at whitefishcommunityfoundation.org/donation-leaderboard. “Many of the charities in this year’s Challenge are relying on these funds to cover a significant portion, if not...
City begins switch to animal-resistant garbage canisters
The long-awaited bear resistant trash bins are now being rolled out to Whitefish residents, just in time for heightened bear activity in the fall. The City of Whitefish hopes all the animal-resistant cans will be in use by the end of November. Whitefish is preparing for the transition to individual 95-gallon bear-resistant refuse containers for all single-family homes, duplexes, townhomes and some commercial properties. The delivery of the new carts began on Monday, Sept. 12, and the city says it will take months to fully switch all residents over to the new system. “The change-out process will take several months to complete...
Whitefish High School to celebrate homecoming next week
Whitefish High School will be celebrating Homecoming activities the week of September 19-24. Sporting events, dress-up days, lunchtime activities, spirit assembly, parade, Booster Club barbecue, and dance will promote Bulldog pride with our students and community. Check out the Whitefish High School website for specific activity start times. Get involved and start planning now for the homecoming parade and business window decorating. WHS invites residents and businesses to rally as a community and support the Bulldogs. The homecoming parade will be held on Friday, Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m. and is open to everyone. Advertise your business, organization or school...
