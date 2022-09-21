Plans develop on $178 million project to combine North East MS & HS

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- Major changes are coming to Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Mental health services are being added, but the emergency department is shutting down. The sign here at Delaware County Memorial Hospital says the emergency department is open to serve you, but that won't be the case for much longer. Eyewitness News spoke with one nurse who says she is devastated by the change. "It's a very dark day for the community," nurse Angela Napolitano said. She has been a nurse at the emergency department for 41 years. On Wednesday, she and other staff members found out the hospital's parent company, Prospect...

