Plans develop on $178 million project to combine North East MS & HS

State seeks input on plan for Cooch’s Bridge site
The 1777 Battle of Cooch’s Bridge was the only one fought on Delaware soil and the first time that the Stars and Stripes were flown in battle. With such a storied history, you might be surprised to learn you could have a say in the site’s future. Well, you do. The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will hold three ... Read More
100 Acres of Chester County to be Transformed Into a Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for 2 million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announces progress on new ambulatory surgery center and inpatient bed expansion in Bel Air
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health recently held a ground-breaking ceremony for its ambulatory surgery center and a beam-signing ceremony for its new inpatient bed tower expansion in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by UM UCH:. University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Announces Progress on Two Significant Construction...
Enlighten Me: New Castle County school district implements new middle school cell phone initiative
That’s the expectation Colonial School District has when it comes to the new cell phone policy it’s rolling out this school year in middle schools. As students enter George Read, McCullough, and Gunning Bedford middle schools, they have the option to put their phones in pouches that will be closed and secured during the day.
Maryland lawmakers peek inside the troubled Back River wastewater treatment plant
Decades ago, the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant was considered a state-of-the-art facility as the largest in Maryland. It’s designed to process and discharge up to 180 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Back River which flows into the Chesapeake Bay. State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, who represents the Dundalk area around the plant, remembers field trips there when he was a student at Sparrows Point High School.
Port Covington lands H. Chambers as a new office tenant, loses Baltimore Sun Media, plans to rebrand with new name
The new developers of Port Covington have signed their first office tenant since construction began on a series of buildings more than a year ago, but they’re also losing a major tenant. H. Chambers Company, an architecture and interior design firm that’s currently at Montgomery Park in south Baltimore,...
New rules take effect Friday at Baltimore County school sporting events
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A new set of rules will take effect Friday for anyone attending a sporting event at Baltimore County Public Schools. BCPS issued a stern warning unsafe and unruly behavior that will not be tolerated at sporting events. The new directive comes just ahead of a number of high school games set to be played across the county.
ChristianaCare Plans Its Approach to Opening Former Jennersville Hospital
While it is committed to reopening the former Jennersville Hospital campus in West Grove as quickly as possible, Wilmington-based ChristianaCare has acknowledged that it will take more than 12 months for that to happen, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Weather-related Delays Possible Friday Afternoon for Chesapeake Bay Bridge
STEVENSVILLE, Md.- The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is currently under limited wind restrictions, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. As a result, house trailers, empty box trailers or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited from traveling the bridge. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.
Trips That Make Cents: Enjoy the changing of the seasons in Havre de Grace
There is a festival or event happening almost every weekend in Havre de Grace, highlighting many attractions in the city that are free or low-cost.
Nottingham MD
Emergency repairs under way on I-695
ROSEDALE, MD—State Highway Administration crews are in the process of patching a hole on the bridge deck on the inner loop of I-695 in Baltimore County. The work is currently in progress over Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale. Crews are in the process of closing the right lane on the...
$3.25 million settlement reached between Maryland, Westminster Management, LLC.
After nearly three years of litigation, a $3.25 million civil settlement has been reached between the Maryland Attorney General's Office and property rental company, Westminster Management, LLC.
Harbor Freight coming to Milford
Milford Plaza will soon be home to Harbor Freight when the tool giant opens a new store in the former Peebles building. Although details are not finalized, the company did confirm they plan to open in Milford. “I can confirm that we are actively looking to open a new store in Milford, but it is still early in the process ... Read More
Meet the Republican seeking top executive spot in Baltimore County, promising ‘revolutionary change’
The Republican nominee vying to become Baltimore County’s next county executive promised voters a ‘revolutionary change in government’ if elected this November. Former Delegate Pat McDonough said he would fire the county police chief, sever ties with Baltimore City, and regain control over the school system curriculum. McDonough laid out his plans to a gathering of about a dozen people earlier this week at the Perry Hall Public library.
Delaware County Memorial Hospital emergency room to shut down within next 60 days
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- Major changes are coming to Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Mental health services are being added, but the emergency department is shutting down. The sign here at Delaware County Memorial Hospital says the emergency department is open to serve you, but that won't be the case for much longer. Eyewitness News spoke with one nurse who says she is devastated by the change. "It's a very dark day for the community," nurse Angela Napolitano said. She has been a nurse at the emergency department for 41 years. On Wednesday, she and other staff members found out the hospital's parent company, Prospect...
Firefly Music Festival traffic coming to Dover this week, DelDOT to keep the flow smooth
Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday, and campers start arriving Wednesday. Drivers should anticipate some delays between Wednesday and Monday in the Dover area. It’s DelDOT’s tenth year navigating people through town, and they’ve improved management each year. DelDOT spokesperson C.R. McLeod says Leipsic Road will be closed,...
Seven JCPenney stores sell for $65.2 million
An Illinois-based real estate disposition specialist has brought its total sale of JCPenney stores and distribution centers to a value of $868 million. Over the last three weeks, Hilco Real Estate collected $65.2 million on the sale of seven stores at East Coast malls, all of which are still in operation. They are:
Gas price drop slows and may be coming to an end
Delaware gas prices fell by less than a penny between Tuesday as signs continue to point to the long-running decline coming to an end, AAA reported. The nation’s average gas price rose slightly on Wednesday for the first time in more than three months. The price at the pump at one point approached $5 a gallon in Delaware earlier in the year. The current average price is about a quarter more than during the same period last year.
Tick-Carrying Deers Observed Sleeping Closer to Residential Areas
White-tailed deer are overpopulated on the United States East Coast, and they play an essential role in the spread and support of tick populations that transmit illnesses such as Lyme disease and anaplasmosis. Controlling deer numbers has long been predicated on the premise that deer reside mostly in woodland parklands,...
Multi-vehicle crash with injuries on I-95 in Harford County, lanes closed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 with injuries has led to lanes being closed, leaving traffic at a standstill on MD 24 in Harford County. Maryland Transit Authority says that all three lanes of traffic are closed along with the right shoulder near exit 77 A-B MD.
