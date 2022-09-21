Jewell & Jane Co. in Lebanon Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Jewell & Jane Co. hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on September 8th to celebrate their new business. The ceremony was conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.

Jewell & Jane Co. officially opened doors Thursday, September 8 th . Jewell & Jane Co. has a charming and captivating selection for all things home, garden and gifts. A revival of old and new pieces for the lover of beautiful and unique finds.

Pictured are Jewell & Jane Co. owners, Nancy Jewell Owens and Joey Jane Bradshaw, and employees. Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter, Chamber Ambassadors and representatives are also pictured.

Jewell & Jane Co. is located at 109 Public Square, Lebanon TN 37087.

Ribbon Cuttings are sponsored by Ian Isbell, Agee & Johnson Realty.

