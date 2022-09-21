ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Jewell & Jane Co. in Lebanon Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Jewell & Jane Co. hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on September 8th to celebrate their new business. The ceremony was conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.

Jewell & Jane Co. officially opened doors Thursday, September 8 th . Jewell & Jane Co. has a charming and captivating selection for all things home, garden and gifts. A revival of old and new pieces for the lover of beautiful and unique finds.

Pictured are Jewell & Jane Co. owners, Nancy Jewell Owens and Joey Jane Bradshaw, and employees. Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter, Chamber Ambassadors and representatives are also pictured.

Jewell & Jane Co. is located at 109 Public Square, Lebanon TN 37087.

Ribbon Cuttings are sponsored by Ian Isbell, Agee & Johnson Realty.

The post Jewell & Jane Co. in Lebanon Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony appeared first on Wilson County Source.

Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

