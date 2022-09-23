ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 6

By Adam Brown
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 1 day ago

Middle Tennessee high school football week six is here, and we have the complete schedule here.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

All games will be played on Friday, September 23rd unless otherwise noted.

Cheatham

Cheatham Co. at Whites Creek

Harpeth at McEwen

Sycamore at White House

Davidson

Antioch at Blackman

Cane Ridge at CPA

Glencliff at Lawrence Co.

Brentwood at Hillsboro (Thu)

Greenbrier at Hillwood

Hunters Lane at Stratford

Nashville Overton at Clarksville Northwest

Maplewood at Friendship Christian

Franklin at McGavock

MBA at Brentwood Academy

Bowling Green, KY at Father Ryan

St. George’s at FRA

St. Benedict at Ensworth

Dickson

Creek Wood at Montgomery Central

Centennial at Dickson Co

Maury

Columbia Academy at Boyd Buchanan

Mt. Pleasant at Columbia

Spring Hill at Coffee Co.

Robertson

White House Heritage at Fairview (Thu)

Rossview at Springfield

East Robertson at Jo Byrns

Greenbrier at Hillwood

Rutherford

Antioch at Blackman

Eagleville at Cornersville

Stewarts Creek at LaVergne

MTCS at Lakeway Christian

Smyrna at Riverdale

Rockvale at Nolensville

Siegel at Warren Co.

Sumner

Summit at Beech (Thu)

Cookeville at Gallatin

Hendersonville at Ravenwood

Portland at Macon Co.

Station Camp at West Creek

Clay Co. at Westmoreland

Sycamore at White House

Pope John Paul at BGA

Wilson

Mt. Juliet at Wilson Central

Upperman at Watertown

Lincoln Co. at Lebanon

Green Hill at White Co.

Silverdale at DCA

Williamson

MBA at Brentwood Academy

Pope John Paul at BGA

Brentwood at Hillsboro (Thu)

Centennial at Dickson Co.

White House Heritage at Fairview (Thu)

Franklin at McGavock

Webb School at Franklin Grace

East Nashville at Independence

Rockvale at Nolensville

Page at Giles Co.

Hendersonville at Ravenwood

Summit at Beech (Thu)

