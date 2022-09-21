Read full article on original website
Carmel takes down Panthers, maintain winning streak
Carmel ran its win streak to four straight games on Friday, taking care of North Central 50-19 Friday at the Panthers’ field. The Panthers got an early score on the Greyhounds, but Carmel took over after that by scoring 30 straight points. Aydrian Caldwell got the ‘Hounds on the board by catching a 23-yard touchdown throw from Jack Kazmierczak.
Hall halts Avon’s advance, sends Fishers to victory
Fishers found itself trailing in the fourth quarter at Avon Friday night, but the Tigers’ JonAnthony Hall was there to save the day. The Orioles had just scored a touchdown to lead 17-14 with 10:29 to go in the game. On the kickoff, Hall caught the ball at the Fishers 10-yard line, and ran…all the way to the end zone. It was a 90-yard kickoff return, and it clinched the Hoosier Crossroads Conference victory for the Tigers, by the score of 21-17.
Guerin Catholic gives Trojans run for their money in tight conference play
Guerin Catholic came close to knocking off Bishop Chatard on Friday, before falling in a tough Circle City Conference game 31-30 at the Trojans’ field. The Golden Eagles led 17-10 at halftime. Jack Cherry had an outstanding first half, catching a 75-yard touchdown pass from Malcolm Houze, then punching the ball in from the one-yard line.
Volleyball: Noblesville & Fishers claim victory in HCC matches
Noblesville beat Franklin Central in a four-set Hoosier Crossroads Conference match on Thursday, 22-25, 25-10, 25-13, 25-23 at the Flashes’ gym. The Millers improved to 3-2 in conference play and 16-4 overall, and host Heritage Christian on Tuesday for the Miller Volleyball Alumni match. ***. Fishers was also victorious...
Huskies find redemption at Twin Lakes
Hamilton Heights got a big rebound victory on Friday, as the Huskies traveled to Twin Lakes and came home with a 43-0 win. Heights was trying to come back from a loss to Western the previous week, and did so in nice fashion, shutting out the Indians while topping the 40-point mark for the second time this season.
Franklin Central spoils Noblesville’s first Homecoming in Beaver Stadium
NOBLESVILLE – Friday night was the 74th Annual Homecoming football game for Noblesville, but this one was a little extra special. This is the first in their new stadium. The Millers were hoping to get their fourth homecoming win over Franklin Central, but the visiting Flashes had another thing on their agenda.
Witness history as Millers play first Homecoming at new Beaver Stadium
History will be made tonight for the Noblesville High School football program: The Millers will have their first-ever Homecoming game at Beaver Stadium. Noblesville hosts Franklin Central tonight for its Homecoming contest, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. The Flashes will enter Beaver Stadium with a 2-3 record, the same mark the Millers have.
Sheridan slams Taylor, continues winning streak
SHERIDAN – The Sheridan football team soared to its fifth straight win Friday night. The Blackhawks have been in rarified air over the past five weeks, and they added to their victory streak by beating Taylor 48-0 at Bud Wright Stadium. Sheridan scored its first three touchdowns within the first eight minutes of the game and never looked back.
HSE takes care of Zionville in HCC play
Hamilton Southeastern kept its unbeaten season intact on Friday, cruising past Zionsville 31-13 at TCU Field for a Hoosier Crossroads Conference victory. The Eagles got on the board first early in the second quarter with a 34-yard field goal. But after that, the Royals took over, pouring in 17 points to take a 17-3 halftime lead. Carter Gutt tied the game with a 36-yard field goal, then Azariah Wallace pushed Southeastern in front with a two-yard touchdown run.
Operation Football scores - Sept. 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 27, Indpls Tindley 26.
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on September 23:. Eastern def. Clinton Central, 52-8. Western vs Lewis Cass, 28-6. Logansport def. Marion, 43-7. Kokomo def. McCutcheon, 49-9. North White, 33-16. Northwestern def. Tipton, 47-21. West Lafayette def. Benton Central,...
Westfield youth wins prestigious silver ball
Alexandra Grilliot is naturally driven. “I like playing tennis because I’m so competitive and I like working out,” Grilliot said. “Tennis is really fun for me.”. The Westfield Middle School seventh-grader and her doubles partner, Vibha Gogineni of Mason, Ohio, won five matches before losing to Hannah Ayrault, Atlanta, and Julia Seversen, Coto de Caza, Calif., 4-6, 6-1, 10-2 in the championship at the recent United States Tennis Association’s Girls 12s National Championships in Peachtree Corners, Ga.
Indiana welcomes high-scoring transfers to pair with familiar faces for 2022-23 season
As Indiana women’s basketball head coach Teri Moren enters her 10th year in Bloomington and is coming off two of the most successful years in program history, she looks to take another step forward with a strong group of returnees along with four new freshmen and three transfers. “We...
Westfield Lions Club gives over 770 dictionaries to city’s third graders
The Westfield Lions Club continues a local tradition of giving every Westfield Washington Schools third grader a free dictionary. This year, more than 770 books were delivered to all elementary schools in the city. After a two-year break due to COVID, the Club reinstated this special project. Lions Club Secretary...
Good News: Ernie Pyle Elementary School
INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his search for your positive and uplifting stories to Ernie Pyle Elementary, an IPS K-6 school at 3351 W. 18th St. We met Penny, a student who said she likes her school because it "helps people teach and learn and...
Indiana hosting a pair of class of 2024 five-stars for official visits this weekend
A pair of five-star prospects will be in Bloomington this weekend for junior year official visits. Montverde Academy teammates Derik Queen and Liam McNeeley will both get their first look at the Indiana campus. Queen, who is originally from Baltimore, is the No. 15 prospect nationally according to the 247Composite....
Squirrel Stampede Mini Golf debuts at Fishers Farmers Market this weekend
The City of Fishers will debut Squirrel Stampede Mini Golf, a four-hole mini course commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede of Hamilton County, at the Fishers Farmers Market. The fun begins at 8 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 24 and will conclude at noon at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive.
Carmel brings artistic talent into ‘plein’ view
The eighth annual Carmel on Canvas plein air paint out was held Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18 and featured artists in open-air painting exhibition and competition. The event took place on the sidewalks throughout the Carmel Arts & Design District, Midtown Plaza, Monon Greenway, Carmel City Center, Japanese Gardens and Central Park.
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The Big Ten released TV and game time information for the 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball season on Thursday. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
