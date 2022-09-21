ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

ClutchPoints

Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
FanSided

Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?

Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
BRONX, NY
Fox News

Yankees' broadcaster Michael Kay turns down offer to cover Apple's potentially historic game for Aaron Judge

Veteran play-by-play announcer and voice of the New York Yankees, Michael Kay, has turned down an offer to cover Friday night’s potentially historic game against the Boston Red Sox amid reports that the Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network (YES) was efforting a deal to simulcast the game with Apple TV+ in anticipation of Aaron Judge’s 61st home run of the season.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer

This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
BRONX, NY
Axios

MLB's Aaron Judge, Albert Pujols notch a historic September

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols have notched historic Septembers at the plate, with Judge likely to make more history before the month is over. The big picture: Judge, 30, and Pujols, 42, have electrified the second half of the MLB season with their hot bats...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Latest Aaron Judge free agent rumors amid home run record chase

As Aaron Judge chases down Roger Maris’ American League home run record, it’s important to remember the Yankees star will be a free agent this offseason. Judge is having arguably the best individual season in MLB history — especially when you consider he’s doing so clean — as he nears Maris’ home run record and the AL triple crown. Frankly, it’s the only season good enough to dethrone Shohei Ohtani as AL MVP.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Barry Bonds hoping Giants make run at Aaron Judge in free agency

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is performing home run feats that have not really been seen since Barry Bonds was playing for the San Francisco Giants. Bonds is certainly taking notice of Judge, and he wants the slugger to follow in his own footsteps. Bonds said he is rooting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

