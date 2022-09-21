Read full article on original website
Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?
Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
Fans will love this Aaron Judge trade Yankees are trying to make before potentially historic night
Aaron Judge is on the brink of history. The New York Yankees outfielder has joined the small pantheon of players that have smacked 60 home runs in a season. As he sits just two dingers away from both team and American League history, every game is worth watching. The Yankees’...
Yankees' broadcaster Michael Kay turns down offer to cover Apple's potentially historic game for Aaron Judge
Veteran play-by-play announcer and voice of the New York Yankees, Michael Kay, has turned down an offer to cover Friday night’s potentially historic game against the Boston Red Sox amid reports that the Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network (YES) was efforting a deal to simulcast the game with Apple TV+ in anticipation of Aaron Judge’s 61st home run of the season.
Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer
This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
MLB's Aaron Judge, Albert Pujols notch a historic September
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols have notched historic Septembers at the plate, with Judge likely to make more history before the month is over. The big picture: Judge, 30, and Pujols, 42, have electrified the second half of the MLB season with their hot bats...
Oscar Gonzalez, Cal Quantrill lead Guardians past Rangers
Oscar Gonzalez homered twice, Cal Quantrill was strong on the mound and the Cleveland Guardians extended their winning streak to
Latest Aaron Judge free agent rumors amid home run record chase
As Aaron Judge chases down Roger Maris’ American League home run record, it’s important to remember the Yankees star will be a free agent this offseason. Judge is having arguably the best individual season in MLB history — especially when you consider he’s doing so clean — as he nears Maris’ home run record and the AL triple crown. Frankly, it’s the only season good enough to dethrone Shohei Ohtani as AL MVP.
Barry Bonds on Aaron Judge: 'I hope he signs here'
Barry Bonds says he would be fine with Aaron Judge breaking his single-season MLB record of 73 home runs, but his focus in regards to the likely American League MVP seems to be elsewhere.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
Barry Bonds hoping Giants make run at Aaron Judge in free agency
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is performing home run feats that have not really been seen since Barry Bonds was playing for the San Francisco Giants. Bonds is certainly taking notice of Judge, and he wants the slugger to follow in his own footsteps. Bonds said he is rooting...
