How 'Andor's Luthen and Maarva Shape Cassian Into the Perfect Rebel Spy
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Andor.The wait is finally over, and we are back to the galaxy far, far away of Star Wars. The first three episodes of Andor are here, heavy with action, thriller, and political discourse. Together, these episodes form the first complete arc of the Disney+ series, bringing Diego Luna back to the role of Cassian Andor, the rebel spy from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. They give us a nice overview of how his life was before joining the Rebellion as a Fulcrum agent, living on the planet Ferrix, and thrust him right into the path that will forever change his life — and the galaxy.
Who Is Luthen Rael in 'Andor'? The Enigmatic Resistance Leader, Explained
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Andor.Although the Star Wars saga is based on mythological stories of good and evil, Andor adds a little more nuance to what defines heroism and villainy. The characters that we’ve met in the series thus far are morally gray, and unclear in their intentions. In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Cassian (Diego Luna) admits that he has done terrible things on behalf of the Rebel Alliance. We see just a brief glimpse of his disreputable activities in the first episode of Andor, when Cassian kills two Preox-Morlana officers in a street brawl.
'Never Have I Ever' Season 4: Netflix Teases Final Episodes With Set Video
During today’s fan event TUDUM, Netflix treated fans to exciting news about their favorite shows. Even though Season 4 of the comedy series Never Have I Ever is coming only in 2023 and the show is gearing up to end its run, some of its main cast members had a lot to celebrate in a fun, short video on set. The final season will see Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) entering her senior year in high school and dealing with the woes of late adolescence life.
Tenoch Huerta and Dianna Agron Preview Mark Millar's 'El Elegido' Adaptation
Netflix has released the first look at its upcoming comic book adaptation of Peter Gross and Mark Millar's American Jesus, which has a new title El Elegido, during the Tudum event. Series stars Dianna Agron, and Tenoch Huerta introduced fans to Jodie and his friends while Miller spoke about the faithful adaptation makers have presented for the fans.
New 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Image Shows Michelle Yeoh as a Fierce Elven Warrior
Netflix has released a new look at Michelle Yeoh from the upcoming The Witcher: Blood Origin series. Yeoh is seen standing tall as a proud warrior, with her elvish ears, carrying a sword and dagger. In The Witcher’s prequel series she is set to play the deadly Scian, the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves on a mission to retrieve a blade stolen from her people. She is described as a fierce warrior carrying much loss within her heart. In search of the lost blade, she’ll launch herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.
'Squid Game: Season 1 Deleted Scene Reveals a Mysterious Man and Goldfish
Squid Game, a South Korean survival drama series, has earned a variety of accolades, with Lee Jung-jae becoming the first Korean actor to bag an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Seong Gi-Hun, a man who struggles to make ends meet. And with an announcement that Squid Game is coming back for Season 2, fans got another surprise when Netflix dropped an unreleased scene of "the man behind the survival game" from Season 1 of the South Korean breakout hit.
'Reacher' Season 2 Confirms Production Start With Behind-the-Scenes Image
To crown what has been a week full of exciting news for fans of the Prime Video action series, Reacher, it has now been revealed that their favorite ex-military cop is back on set as filming has officially begun. Prime Video had earlier announced that filming was scheduled to begin in late September and fans would certainly be glad to learn that indeed, the cameras have begun rolling.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' New Poster and Release Date Promises a Bloody Christmas
The Witcher: Blood Origin has received several updates coming out of Netflix's TUDUM Event. The upcoming 4-episode prequel series to The Witcher revealed a brand-new poster as well as announced its official release date. The series will be premiering on Netflix on Christmas Day on December 25, 2022. The new...
'Glass Onion' Clip Shows Daniel Craig Trailing a Millionaire Murder Mystery Party
One of the most highly anticipated films coming to Netflix this year is Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to 2019's Knives Out, which follows detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) solving murders among the uber-wealthy. At Netflix's TUDUM event, director Johnson was on hand to present an exclusive clip of the new film, which arrives on the streamer this December.
‘You’ Season 4 Trailer Presents the New Cast, Release Date, and the London-Based Story
As part of today’s TUDUM event, Netflix unveiled the first trailer and the release date for Season 4 of You, the hit series starring Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe Goldberg. The new trailer gives us a peek at the cast joining the series for Season 4 while also revealing further details about the next chapter of Joe’s bloodsoaked story.
'Manifest' Season 4 Part 1 Trailer Hints at Answers for Flight 828
Even though fans don’t have much reason to celebrate their favorite series coming to an end, for a mystery story like Manifest this is a good thing. Series finale blues aside, this means that, even though the show is gearing up for its final flight, the answers are also coming. Season 4 will finally put the final pieces of the puzzle together and reveal what really went down when flight 828 disappeared and landed five years later as if nothing happened. During today's fan event TUDUM, Netflix teased what's coming to the last season of Manifest.
'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Are Back and Solving New Mysteries
Sherlock is no longer the only Holmes in the game. Having survived her sibling's attempts to mold her into a proper lady, London's newest teenage sleuth Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) is finally striking out on her own and ready to open her own detective agency. If only the residents of London would take her seriously. In a new trailer for Enola Holmes 2, released as part of Netflix's star-studded TUDUM event, audiences are treated to a look at what mysteries face the intrepid adolescent investigator.
'The Watcher' Trailer Shows a Sinister Presence in a Town Full of Suspects
Netflix's global fan event Tudum is well underway and during the stream, The Watcher, the new limited series from acclaimed television writer Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story), received a new trailer. The footage shows the terror the couple living at 657 Boulevard faces as someone constantly watches over their house and invades their lives. Thanks to their nosy and suspicious neighbors, however, everyone in town's a suspect, leading to paranoia as they try to deduce who is tormenting them. Along with the new trailer, Netflix also announced a release date of Thursday, October 13, putting the series right in the middle of spooky season.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares a First Look at Her 'Wolf Pack' Character
Sarah Michelle Gellar is introducing us to her latest character via an Instagram post. Since the big reveal was made during this year’s San Diego Comic Con that the legendary actress would be joining the cast of Paramount+’s upcoming series, Wolf Pack, fans have been chomping at the bit to get more information about what we can expect when Gellar returns to small screens everywhere.
'The Cleaning Lady' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Fox Series
One of Fox's newest dramas, The Cleaning Lady, will officially be back this Fall for its second season. The crime drama created by Miranda Kwok is based on the Argentine series La Chica que Limpia. The American adaption shares the same premise as the original series focusing on a struggling mother who works hard as a cleaning lady to take care of her son who has an immunodeficiency disorder. Only when she crosses paths with gangsters, she takes on another job as their crime scene cleaner to acquire more money for her son's treatment. The thrilling story explores intriguing circumstances of gray morality and that all the characters' actions or motives aren't always definitive good or evil. It also highlights the socially relevant plight of undocumented immigrants and their treatment in America.
Henry Cavill Announces 'The Witcher' Season 3 Arrives in Summer 2023
As we find ourselves in the middle of TUDUM 2022, Netflix's Global Fan Event featuring news and updates on many of the streaming services upcoming projects, one of platform's biggest series also got new information about its impending return. The series in question is The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill, which will officially be returning in summer 2023. Cavill appeared on the TUDUM stage to make the announcement.
Sophia Anne Caruso Embraces Her Dark Side in New 'School for Good and Evil' Clip
Netflix's global fan event Tudum is in full swing and, before wrapping up the first part of the stream, a new clip was shown off for Paul Feig's The School of Good and Evil. Adapted from the bestselling book series from Soman Chainani, the film takes a fresh approach to fairy tales, following two young girls as they're whisked away to a magical school where every fable is born.
New 'House of the Dragon' Clip Shows Alicent With No Allies
HBO has released a new clip to tease the upcoming episode of House of the Dragon featuring Olivia Cooke taking over the role of Alicent Hightower from young actor Emily Carey, as the series takes another time jump. In the short clip, we see Alicent speaking to Larys Strong, a.k.a. Larys Clubfoot (Matthew Needham), the son of the current Hand of the King, Lyonel Strong. The two are talking about “unbiased counsel” to the King in some matter, which sees Alicent missing her own father Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) who would have been “partial” for her. She ultimately shows her frustration saying, “In all of Kings Landing is there no one to take my side?”
‘The Mother’ Teaser Trailer Shows Jennifer Lopez as a Deadly Assassin
Jennifer Lopez is once again proving she can do anything, in the first teaser trailer for Netflix's upcoming thriller The Mother. Lopez of course plays the titular mother who just so happens to be a deadly assassin. Years prior she was forced to give up her daughter while on the run from the kind of enemies you make as an assassin. However, when the child's life is threatened anyway, Lopez's character comes out of hiding in order to protect her.
Gal Gadot Is the 'Heart of Stone' in New Spy Thriller Teaser
The Red Notice must have whet Gal Gadot's appetite for Netflix thrillers because the Wonder Woman heroine is returning to the streamer for the upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, which sees her star as the titular Rachel Stone, a CIA agent fueled by her adrenaline. The new teaser dropped during Netflix's annual TUDUM event and while it wasn't quite a trailer, it certainly teased what fans can expect from Gadot, as well as Jamie Doran and Alia Bhatt.
