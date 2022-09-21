ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, OH

Ohio man accused of throwing ‘Drano bombs’ in ex-girlfriend’s yard

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Man accused of throwing 'Drano bombs' in ex-girlfriend's yard Ryan Burwinkel, 30, of Harrison, is facing charges of menacing by stalking, arson and manufacturing or possessing explosives in connection with two incidents.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio man is behind bars after authorities said he threw “Drano bombs” – or homemade explosives – into the yard of his ex-girlfriend’s home.

According to WLWT and WKRC, Ryan Burwinkel, 30, of Harrison, is facing charges of menacing by stalking, arson and manufacturing or possessing explosives in connection with two incidents.

One of the ex-girlfriend’s neighbors, Barry Coleman, told WXIX that he noticed a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood after hearing explosions outside earlier in the day. Coleman said he saw a man throw a bottle in the woman’s yard, according to the news outlet.

“I kind of chased him around the corner, and I got the first three letters of his license plate,” said Coleman, who contacted police, WXIX reported. Investigators then traced the vehicle’s tag to Burwinkel, according to the news outlet.

Investigators said Burwinkel told authorities that he wanted to “make his presence known” using the explosives, WLWT reported. He was arrested and booked early Tuesday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office website. A judge set Burwinkel’s bond at $190,000, the records said.

Burwinkel’s next court date is Sept. 29, according to WXIX.

