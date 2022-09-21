ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

WGSN and Coloro Are Crushing on Apricot for 2024

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VoPXo_0i3yI6SG00

Mood-enhancing color isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Energetic, gender-inclusive and commercially viable for several product categories, trend forecasting firm WGSN and sister color system company Coloro named Apricot Crush the Color of the Year for 2024.

While dopamine dressing has spread like wildfire since 2020—resulting in a veritable explosion of pink this year—the vitamin-rich orange hue was chosen for its restorative and refreshing qualities.

“Apricot Crush signifies the importance of nourishing the mind and body,” said Clare Smith, WGSN color strategist. “It is the perfect hue for a world seeking calm and optimism, bringing a necessary pick-me-up as consumers continue to grapple with a range of emotions and uncertainty about the future.”

Shifting from Digital Lavender , WGSN’s Color of the Year for 2023, Apricot Crush resonates because it “ticks a lot of the boxes,” added Sara Maggioni, WGSN head of womenswear. “It’s an energetic, vibrant color while at the same time it preserves a nourishing, reassuring and familiar quality; it’s extremely versatile as it works across seasons, as well as genders, market levels and product categories.”

Apricot Crush offers a sweet spot between pastels, brights and neutrals. It brings a “warming luminosity” to home and injects playfulness and joy into beauty products, fragrance, skincare, and hair color. In fashion, it serves as a middle ground, Maggioni noted, evolving warm neutrals while also offering designers a brighter shade that retains commerciality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZtqwY_0i3yI6SG00
NYFW Sept. 2022 street style.

The color is already filtering into Spring/Summer 2023 collections. Gabriela Hearst sent open-knit apricot ponchos down the runway at New York Fashion Week, while La Pointe explored the color’s sultry side with peachy slit silk dresses. Pamella Roland’s chiffon frock mimicked a beautiful sunset. Marni’s satin apricot suit glowed. Vince kept it simple and practical with monochromatic apricot separates.

Other designers paired Apricot Crush with shades of green. Jonathan Simkhai used abstract prints to combine the warm hue with pale green. Holo paired an apricot knit top with lime green joggers. Studio 189 channeled vacation vibes by using the color in floral and striped coordinates.

As a color with many sides, Apricot Crush is here for the long haul.

“At Coloro, we are seeing brands take ever more care in choosing palettes with lasting appeal to minimize environmental impact,” said Sansan Chen, Coloro managing director. “It’s exciting to see orange, with its gender-inclusive and transseasonal flexibility, gaining—and maintaining—momentum as a key color.”

More from Sourcing Journal
Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

This New Collab Sums Up Fall’s Western and Preppy Fashion Trends

Collaborations can bring out new or unseen sides of fashion brands.  As part of Wrangler’s 75th anniversary celebrations, the Kontoor Brands-owned label has flexed its rocker style in collaborations with Fender and Lollapalooza. It hanged ten in a surf collection with Billabong. A partnership with Colosseum Athletics revealed its sporty side, and a collection with Roark underscored Wrangler’s place in the outdoor market.  The heritage brand’s latest partnership combines its Western roots with the all-American preppy style coined by U.S. sportswear label Gant.   On Wednesday, the brands dropped a 30-piece capsule collection spanning jeans, tops, knits and accessories for men and women that explores...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Why Belk Sued Former CEO and Supply Chain Chief

Belk is suing its former CEO and ex-supply chain chief, as well as their new employer, GameStop, over allegations that the video game retailer is poaching employees from the department store. Nir Patel served as Belk’s CEO until May 27, when he left the company and accepted a position as GameStop’s chief operating officer. Shortly thereafter, the lawsuit alleges that Patel initiated a campaign to solicit some of Belk’s most senior employees to resign from the department store chain and join him at GameStop. But according to Belk, Patel’s employment terms barred him from soliciting, recruiting, or hire the retailer’s employees for...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

JCPenney Introduces Frye and Co. Collection

Monday was Frye day at JCPenney. The retail chain on Sept. 12 launched its newest exclusive in-house label, Frye and Co., a Western-inspired collection of men’s and women’s apparel, footwear and handbags based on the 159-year-old Frye shoe brand. “We’re pleased to bring the exclusive Frye and Co. collection to our customers and offer the timeless, iconic style that Frye is known for,” said Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchandise officer at JCPenney. “JCPenney strives to celebrate and serve America’s diverse, working families by providing accessible style for everyone and we’re excited to partner with a brand whose history and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

Fall 2022’s Top Hair Trends

It's fall and we're manifesting good hair days. Whether you're looking to switch up your color, or you need some fresh haircut inspo, we asked top hairstylists from New York to L.A. to predict what will trend during this upcoming fall-winter transition — so you have something to bring to your next salon appointment.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriela Hearst
sneakernews.com

Peach And Chocolate Flavors Mix With Corduroy In The Latest Nike Air Max 90

The timeless nature of Tinker Hatfield’s 1991 classic runner has resulted in the silhouettes year-round popularity and subsequent offerings. After a summer chock full with brightly toned propositions, the Air Max 90 is enjoying a collection of clashing cool and warm hues as one of its many Fall 2022 contributions.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

Meet The Ombré French Manicure, Fall’s Buzziest New Nail Trend

The French manicure train just keeps on going. As fall beauty trends continue to emerge, it seems like there’s no end in sight when it comes to the Y2K-inspired nail style that’s made a notable resurgence in the last few years among celebrities and nail enthusiasts alike. More and more variations on the French manicure are popping up left and right, each more creative (and gorgeous) than the last. Ombré French nails are the latest to hit the scene, with the trend taking over TikTok one mesmerizing tutorial at a time.
SKIN CARE
In Style

As a Size 14 Woman, Fashion Week Makes Me Anxious — but I Always Find Outfits From These 6 Brands

I'm hit with the same anxieties every time New York Fashion Week rolls around. As a woman who typically wears a size 14 or 16, my body type is not represented in runway shows, collection previews, or any other part of the week-long festivities. The city also seems to be suddenly overrun by models who are typically tall and thin, and the sidewalks are littered with fashionable outfits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spot Color#New York Fashion Week#Hair Colour#Wgsn
WWD

Dsquared2 RTW Spring 2023

Dean and Dan Caten brought their surfboards along for the ride this season with this collection that was all about wave running and a never-ending summer. The designer brothers, who wake board and wake surf in Mykonos, layered lots of beachy pieces into this fresh, fun collection that came in a kaleidoscope of color.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

Madonna Seems to Be Taking Style Notes From Rihanna

Over the past few weeks, Madonna has been reclaiming her title as the Queen of New York City, attending events with a fervor rivaled only by Julia Fox. During Fashion Week, the singer made appearances at some of the hottest shows and after parties, but when the events moved on to another one of her other favorite cities, London, Madonna remained in New York, where she continues to rule the night life, and do so in style. On Monday, she attended the Don’t Worry Darling after party at the Bowery Hotel, wearing a look that seemed like it could have been inspired by another one of NYC’s favorite night owls—Rihanna.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Staud RTW Spring 2023

“Our spring collection is about self-discovery and her finding her inner glow. It centers around the idea of wanderlust, but instead of exploring new places, it’s about exploring herself,” designer Sarah Staudinger said of her spring collection, which originated with the aura print’s palette and meanings. Her lineup started with all-white looks and finished with a multicolored, aura-printed, fully sequined gown to represent the “journey of self-discovery.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Vogue Magazine

Prada Presents An Alternative Way To Wear False Eyelashes—Just in Time for Spooky Season

In a show that was all about simplicity, there was one striking beauty detail that stood out on the Prada spring 2023 runway. Makeup artist (and Britsh Vogue’s beauty editor-at-large) Pat McGrath applied thick, false, and custom-made eyelashes onto models’s upper eyelids—almost an umbrella of lashes, they were so long and straight that they fanned over the eyes.
MAKEUP
Footwear News

Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury.   When it comes to her...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
goodmorningamerica.com

How to transition coastal grandma chic to fall

The timeless and effortless "costal grandma" trend that took over this spring and summer is getting a cozy update ahead of the fall season. "We are seeing granny style cardigans almost everywhere from celebrities to runway shows," stylist Kate March told "Good Morning America." "The grandma trend encompasses a mix...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Pantone’s LFW Color Report a Study in Contrasts

As London Fashion Week quickly approaches, so does Pantone’s Spring/Summer 2023 Color Trend Report. Released Friday, Pantone, the global authority on color and provider of professional color standards for the design industries, released this season’s report which features the top ten “standout” colors expected to be seen on the runway as designers roll out their Spring/Summer collections. According to Pantone Color Institute experts, colors for LFW S/S 23’ chart a “new path forward.” “Recontextualized with a modern edge,” this season’s colors combine tradition and innovation, integrating the need for “brightness” and “vibrant positivity” with “quieting tinted tones.” “As we anticipate our future, we...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Blue Lenz Awards: Inside the Making of ‘A Day in the Life’

Carved in Blue recently hosted the second annual Blue Lenz Video Awards. Out of the many videos posted to the Blue Lenz YouTube channel over the year, Carved in Blue chose the top films in each of six categories, and the winners were announced at a ceremony on Aug. 31. Another Design Studio and Creative Cheat Sheet Media x Raymond UCO won in the Best Sustainability – Connection to the UN SDGs category for their video “A Day in the Life.” The video centers on Nitin Shrivastava, who manages a denim mill in the middle of a forest. The film’s director...
TV & VIDEOS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy