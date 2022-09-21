ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Wednesday, September 21st 2022

By Randy Bushover
Buffalo-based 22nd Century Group Inc. has partnered with Eagle Rock Distributing Co. Business First reports the arrangement will allow for distribution of 22nd Century Group's VLN brand of low nicotine cigarettes to nearly 7,000 Colorado retail stores. The VLN cigarettes will make their way to New York by the end of the year.

Fat Lady’s Cakes and Pies - a Buffalo food truck - has been named a finalist in the Building Resilient Businesses Contest from Kapitus, which is awarding $250,000 in cash prizes to small business owners across the U.S.  Fat Lady's specializes in the creation of gourmet desserts made from all natural ingredients.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has named Kevin Burgess, LMSW, director of its Care Management Agency.

Newsweek has once again named Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to its list of World’s Best Specialized Hospitals for Oncology 2023.  It's the only Buffalo-area center to be included on the full list of 300 top cancer centers internationally.

