Scotland were so good the other night that everyone wants in. Steve Clarke’s team got right up in Ukraine’s grille on Wednesday like the genetically spliced progeny of Valeriy Lobanovskyi and Irvine Welsh, and now the whole world wants to hitch its wagon to the runaway train that is Scottish football. One example of this craze – admittedly the only example, but trends have to start somewhere – is that of spanking new (est.2022) Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior Football League Division Two side Doncaster City, who have made an application to the SFA to play in next season’s Scottish Cup and yes this is a slow news day even by the standards of your average international break.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO