Premier League

SkySports

Bristol Rovers 0-1 Accrington: Joe Pritchard seals Stanley win

Bristol Rovers' winless run stretched to eight games in all competitions as Accrington sealed a 1-0 victory at the Memorial Stadium. Joe Pritchard headed home a near-post corner from a Sean McConville delivery after 54 minutes to earn the visitors a second away win of the season in League One.
SOCCER
SkySports

Clare Shine: Glasgow City and Republic of Ireland forward to retire from playing at 27

Glasgow City and Republic of Ireland forward Clare Shine has announced her retirement as a player after Sunday’s SWPL match against Hearts. Over two spells with Glasgow City - either side of a return to her homeland to play for Cork City - Shine made 105 appearances and scored 70 goals, making her the joint-11th highest goalscorer in Glasgow City history.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Australian YouTube star 'HojuSara' Holmes dies aged 31 after a six-month battle with leukaemia as her heartbroken fiancé shares her final message to fans

Sara Holmes, a popular Australian YouTuber known for vlogging about her life in South Korea, has died at the age of 31 following a six-month battle with leukaemia. Holmes, better known as 'HojuSara', boasted 340,000 subscribers and was known for her videos about Korean food, culture, travel and beauty. She...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Bar owner who was jailed for sneaking past Western Australia's Covid border to watch his team play in the AFL Grand Final's surprise link to King Charles is revealed as he mocks his arrest with a huge party

A bar owner who was jailed for sneaking through the West Australian border at the height of the Covid pandemic is related to King Charles III's polo instructor. Border-breacher Hayden Burbank, 50, is the nephew of Sinclair Hill, considered one of Australia's best-ever polo players who was inducted into the Australian Polo Hall of Fame in 2013.
AUSTRALIA
SkySports

Leitrim manager Jonny Garrity learned from Manchester City's culture first-hand

It was still a significant achievement for a young Tyrone man, rubbing shoulders with Patrick Viera and others at one of the greatest football clubs in the world. Garrity spent seven months learning from the coaching elite too and now he finds himself back in Fermanagh as a Games Development Officer and managing Leitrim heading into the 2023 season.
NFL
SkySports

Gareth Southgate understands England fans boos after Italy defeat

Gareth Southgate says he understands the boos directed at him from England fans but believes the 1-0 defeat to Italy was a step in the right direction. England were relegated to League B of the Nations League which ramps up concerns about the prospects of Southgate's side two months out from the World Cup.
SPORTS
SkySports

Steve Clarke says John McGinn's contribution to his country has left him 'indebted' to the half-centurion

Scotland boss Steve Clarke paid tribute to John McGinn ahead of his 50th appearance for his country, saying he was "indebted" to the midfielder's contribution. McGinn notched his 14th international goal in the 3-0 win over Ukraine on Wednesday night with the Aston Villa midfielder's importance for his country as evident as ever at Hampden Park, and now the 27-year-old looks certain to reach his half-century against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday evening.
WORLD
SkySports

Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland: Ryan Christie sends Steve Clarke's side back top of Nations League group

Ryan Christie's late penalty returned Scotland to the top of their Nations League group as they came from behind to beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 at Hampden Park. Jack Hendry headed in Christie's floated delivery (49) to equalise for Scotland after John Egan's drilled opener following a corner (18), before Christie sealed the win from the spot after a handball by Alan Browne (82).
WORLD
The Guardian

Doncaster City and a plan that is indeed as stupid as it sounds

Scotland were so good the other night that everyone wants in. Steve Clarke’s team got right up in Ukraine’s grille on Wednesday like the genetically spliced progeny of Valeriy Lobanovskyi and Irvine Welsh, and now the whole world wants to hitch its wagon to the runaway train that is Scottish football. One example of this craze – admittedly the only example, but trends have to start somewhere – is that of spanking new (est.2022) Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior Football League Division Two side Doncaster City, who have made an application to the SFA to play in next season’s Scottish Cup and yes this is a slow news day even by the standards of your average international break.
UEFA
SkySports

Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker: David Higgins concerned by UK's 'terrible officiating' ahead of heavyweight clash

The officials judging Joseph Parker’s contest with Joe Joyce cannot let another controversy mar their heavyweight clash on Saturday, warns the New Zealander’s manager. Former WBO world champion Parker, from South Auckland but training out of Morecombe, has enjoyed success in Britain before. He has beaten Hughie Fury and Dereck Chisora, while losing to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte previously in the UK.
COMBAT SPORTS

