Man Utd weigh up triggering David de Gea's contract option after PL record wage bill last season - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Manchester United are weighing up whether to trigger David de Gea's contract option after their wage bill reached a Premier League record £384m for last season. Chelsea's mass overhaul of senior staff will continue with long-serving medical chief...
Liam Fox: Dundee United appoint Jack Ross' assistant as head coach with East Fife manager Stevie Crawford to join
Liam Fox has been named as the new Dundee United head coach on a two-year deal. Fox was assistant to Jack Ross, who was sacked at the end of August following the 9-0 defeat to Celtic, and has been in interim charge since, winning one of his three games at the helm.
Bristol Rovers 0-1 Accrington: Joe Pritchard seals Stanley win
Bristol Rovers' winless run stretched to eight games in all competitions as Accrington sealed a 1-0 victory at the Memorial Stadium. Joe Pritchard headed home a near-post corner from a Sean McConville delivery after 54 minutes to earn the visitors a second away win of the season in League One.
Robbie Simpson - the ex-Coventry striker helping players transition to life after football
On the face of it, Robbie Simpson's route into professional football meant that he was always going to be well-placed to make a smooth transition away from the pitch once the dream finally came to an end. After he had played for non-League Cambridge City as a teenager, he studied...
Clare Shine: Glasgow City and Republic of Ireland forward to retire from playing at 27
Glasgow City and Republic of Ireland forward Clare Shine has announced her retirement as a player after Sunday’s SWPL match against Hearts. Over two spells with Glasgow City - either side of a return to her homeland to play for Cork City - Shine made 105 appearances and scored 70 goals, making her the joint-11th highest goalscorer in Glasgow City history.
Australian YouTube star 'HojuSara' Holmes dies aged 31 after a six-month battle with leukaemia as her heartbroken fiancé shares her final message to fans
Sara Holmes, a popular Australian YouTuber known for vlogging about her life in South Korea, has died at the age of 31 following a six-month battle with leukaemia. Holmes, better known as 'HojuSara', boasted 340,000 subscribers and was known for her videos about Korean food, culture, travel and beauty. She...
Bar owner who was jailed for sneaking past Western Australia's Covid border to watch his team play in the AFL Grand Final's surprise link to King Charles is revealed as he mocks his arrest with a huge party
A bar owner who was jailed for sneaking through the West Australian border at the height of the Covid pandemic is related to King Charles III's polo instructor. Border-breacher Hayden Burbank, 50, is the nephew of Sinclair Hill, considered one of Australia's best-ever polo players who was inducted into the Australian Polo Hall of Fame in 2013.
Leitrim manager Jonny Garrity learned from Manchester City's culture first-hand
It was still a significant achievement for a young Tyrone man, rubbing shoulders with Patrick Viera and others at one of the greatest football clubs in the world. Garrity spent seven months learning from the coaching elite too and now he finds himself back in Fermanagh as a Games Development Officer and managing Leitrim heading into the 2023 season.
Super League: 10 memorable Grand Final moments on Old Trafford showpiece's 25th anniversary
This year's Betfred Super League Grand Final marks the 25th anniversary of the inaugural edition of the competition's Old Trafford showpiece. Ever since Wigan Warriors defeated Leeds Rhinos 10-4 in that first edition way back in 1998, the title-decider has thrown up plenty of moments which remain talked about to this day.
Gareth Southgate understands England fans boos after Italy defeat
Gareth Southgate says he understands the boos directed at him from England fans but believes the 1-0 defeat to Italy was a step in the right direction. England were relegated to League B of the Nations League which ramps up concerns about the prospects of Southgate's side two months out from the World Cup.
Jen Beattie takes Inside The WSL behind the scenes at Arsenal
Jen Beattie gives Inside The WSL a sneak peek behind the scenes at Arsenal's media day. Watch the full episode from 6.30pm on Sky Sports Football.
Significant rise in crime at football matches: Arrests due to fan disorder in England and Wales up by 59 per cent
The shocking extent of criminal and anti-social behaviour at matches in England and Wales last season has been set out in data released by the Home Office on Thursday. Reported incidents of disorder at matches in England and Wales were up by 60 per cent compared to the last full season before the Covid-19 pandemic.
England women's coach contenders: Who could take over from Lisa Keightley and lead a young England side?
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced in August that she will not extend her contract and the ODI series against India would be her last. Keightley led England to the semi-final of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, as well as the final of the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup.
Jude Bellingham and Harry Maguire start for England against Italy in Nations League
Harry Maguire and Jude Bellingham were both picked to start for England on Friday against Italy. Maguire hasn't started a Premier League game for Manchester United in the last six weeks, but is still seen by Gareth Southgate as a key leader of England's defence. The England manager, however, decided...
England reporter notebook: When does Gareth Southgate's side's blip become a malaise?
A key question for England, Gareth Southgate and the supporters now is when does a blip become a malaise, writes Sky Sports News' senior reporter Rob Dorsett following Gareth Southgate's side's 1-0 defeat to Italy. England suffered a 1-0 defeat to Italy which saw Southgate's side relegated to League B...
Steve Clarke says John McGinn's contribution to his country has left him 'indebted' to the half-centurion
Scotland boss Steve Clarke paid tribute to John McGinn ahead of his 50th appearance for his country, saying he was "indebted" to the midfielder's contribution. McGinn notched his 14th international goal in the 3-0 win over Ukraine on Wednesday night with the Aston Villa midfielder's importance for his country as evident as ever at Hampden Park, and now the 27-year-old looks certain to reach his half-century against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday evening.
Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland: Ryan Christie sends Steve Clarke's side back top of Nations League group
Ryan Christie's late penalty returned Scotland to the top of their Nations League group as they came from behind to beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 at Hampden Park. Jack Hendry headed in Christie's floated delivery (49) to equalise for Scotland after John Egan's drilled opener following a corner (18), before Christie sealed the win from the spot after a handball by Alan Browne (82).
Doncaster City and a plan that is indeed as stupid as it sounds
Scotland were so good the other night that everyone wants in. Steve Clarke’s team got right up in Ukraine’s grille on Wednesday like the genetically spliced progeny of Valeriy Lobanovskyi and Irvine Welsh, and now the whole world wants to hitch its wagon to the runaway train that is Scottish football. One example of this craze – admittedly the only example, but trends have to start somewhere – is that of spanking new (est.2022) Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior Football League Division Two side Doncaster City, who have made an application to the SFA to play in next season’s Scottish Cup and yes this is a slow news day even by the standards of your average international break.
England Women vs India Women: Live updates from final ODI game at Lord's as hosts look to avoid series sweep
Follow over-by-over updates from Lord's as England take on India's women looking to avoid a series sweep. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker: David Higgins concerned by UK's 'terrible officiating' ahead of heavyweight clash
The officials judging Joseph Parker’s contest with Joe Joyce cannot let another controversy mar their heavyweight clash on Saturday, warns the New Zealander’s manager. Former WBO world champion Parker, from South Auckland but training out of Morecombe, has enjoyed success in Britain before. He has beaten Hughie Fury and Dereck Chisora, while losing to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte previously in the UK.
