CORVALLIS, Ore. – Seventh-ranked USC denied Oregon State's upset bid on Saturday night in Reser Stadium, with the Trojans taking a 17-14 result. The Beavers (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) opened the scoring in the second frame when Deshaun Fenwick punched it the endzone from just four yards out for the 7-0 advantage. Fenwick's score was set up by a 24-yard reception by Nolan Gould on a crucial fourth down to keep the drive alive. USC (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) responded two drives later after driving down for a field goal after hawking an interception from Chance Nolan before the break.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO