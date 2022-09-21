Read full article on original website
Beavs' Upset Bid Falls Short
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Seventh-ranked USC denied Oregon State's upset bid on Saturday night in Reser Stadium, with the Trojans taking a 17-14 result. The Beavers (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) opened the scoring in the second frame when Deshaun Fenwick punched it the endzone from just four yards out for the 7-0 advantage. Fenwick's score was set up by a 24-yard reception by Nolan Gould on a crucial fourth down to keep the drive alive. USC (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) responded two drives later after driving down for a field goal after hawking an interception from Chance Nolan before the break.
Beavers Post Strong Results at Dellinger
SPRINGFIELD – Aleen Golla paced three Oregon State runners at the Dellinger Invitational, finishing 38th in the highly-competitive field while her two teammates each placed in the top-60. The Beavers did not have a scoring team of five runners competing, but Golla, Gabby Peterson and Emily Foote moved up throughout the race and finished in comparable spots to scoring athletes on the second to fifth place teams: Portland, Washington State, UC Davis and Cal State Fullerton.
Oregon State Announces Nonconference Schedule
CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women's basketball team has announced its nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 season. Oregon State will play only home or neutral site games in the non-conference slate, giving Beaver fans plenty of opportunities to watch the team at Gill Coliseum. Two of the four neutral site contests are at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland.
Beavs Head South For Dellinger Invitational
CORVALLIS – Coming off their first team and individual wins of the 2022 season, Oregon State cross country heads to Springfield, Ore. for the Dellinger Invitational. The 6K race is held at Pine Ridge Golf Course (formerly Springfield Golf Course), and the women's race is slated to begin at 11:45 a.m. It will be Oregon State's first 6K of the season as the Beavs continue to ramp up for their most important races.
Men’s Golf Heads To Michigan For Three-Day Event
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State continues play during the 2022-23 season Monday when the Beavers take part in the Folds of Honor Collegiate. The three-day event is being hosted by the Golf Coaches Association of America, Michigan State and the Folds of Honor Foundation. Oregon State is coming off...
