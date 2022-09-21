Read full article on original website
A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common
While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
Eaze CEO Steps Down And Other Marijuana Players That Making Key Exec Changes You Should Know About
Eaze CEO, Rogelio Choy, has resigned, first reported by Weedweek, and has been replaced by executive Cory Azzalino. Choy became CEO of Eaze when CEO Jim Patterson stepped down in 2019. Patterson’s departure was not reportedly linked to any federal investigations, but rather layoffs and a changing company focus. However, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Under Choy’s leadership, the company cooperated with federal investigators and has not been charged. No official statement from the company was released regarding Choy’s resignation.
Why FedEx Stock Is Popping Thursday Afternoon
FedEx Corp FDX shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results that were better than feared following the company’s weak preliminary results from last week. Q1 Results: FedEx reported first-quarter revenue of $23.2 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $24.01 billion, according to...
United Parcel Service Whale Trades For September 23
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the...
A 2014 Tesla Has Surpassed 1 Million Miles Driven, But One Component Had To Be Replaced 8 Times
Originally published on June 19, 2022. One concern about electric vehicles is battery longevity. As the battery is used, charged, and discharged, its useful life is depleted. This is seen in cell phones. Many cell phone users notice that their battery doesn't last quite as long after 2 or 3 years of use.
Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: New Cannabis Shops That Launched Sales This Week
FOUR20 is opening its first Ontario location with a retail shop based in Kitchener. The Toronto-based company has also built an education platform for its employees that will be implemented in all new locations. The platform includes education on the latest product innovations and critical cannabis knowledge to ensure customers receive the best shopping experience in-store.
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
LARGO PHYSICAL VANADIUM CORP. ("VAND") [Formerly LARGO PHYSICAL VANADIUM CORP. ("VAND.P")]. BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Company Tier Reclassification, Resume Trading. BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2022. TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Column Capital Corp.'s (the "Company") (now renamed Largo Physical Vanadium...
What In The World Is Going On With Ford Shares?
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 17.2% to $12.01 since the start of Monday's trading session on continued weakness. Ford during Monday's after-hours session previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance as low as $11.5 billion or as high as $12.5 billion.
TILT Holdings CEO Joins Panel At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago
Gary Santo, CEO of TILT Holdings Inc. TLLTF, was a guest speaker at The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this past week. TILT owns and operates leading businesses in the cannabis space including Jupiter Research LLC, Commonwealth Alternative Care LLC, Standard Farms LLC throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and Massachusetts. Watch...
Marijuana Stock Movers For September 22, 2022
BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.26% at $0.24. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 13.93% at $0.04. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 10.03% at $0.06. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 8.58% at $0.38. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.57% at $2.32. Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down...
New Zealand Authorizes Home Cultivation Of Medical Cannabis
The New Zealand Ministry of Health has authorized the home cultivation of medical cannabis, so patients will be able to access their medicine locally. As reported by International CBC, the country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean count on a medical cannabis program since 2017, although it has some limitations. Why?...
Trump-Linked SPAC Faces Another Setback As Private Investors Withdraw $138.5M Commitment: Is The Deal At Risk?
Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC, the special purpose acquisition company that was set to merge with Donald Trump’s media company behind the Truth Social platform, is struggling to complete the deal and is now facing another setback. What Happened: Digital World announced in an 8-K filing with the SEC...
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Uber, Microsoft, Ford, Exxon Mobile And The Impact Of Paul Singer's Stake In Paypal
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "Why Even Big Tech Companies Keep Getting Hacked—and What They Plan to Do About It," by The Wall Street Journal's Christopher Mims, looks at how companies are responding to cyberattacks, following confirmed hacks of Uber Technologies Inc UBER and the Rockstar Games unit of videogame company TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC TTWO this past week.
Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
Why Avenue Therapeutics Shares Surged Around 106%; Here Are 87 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO shares jumped 167.7% to close at $2.20 on Thursday after the company announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with GSK for Spero's late-stage antibiotic asset, tebipenem HBr. Spero Therapeutics will receive $66 million upfront, with potential for future milestone payments, and tiered royalties.
Ford Faces Shortage Of This Small, Superficial Component, Stalling Shipments Of Vehicles, Including F-150 Pickups
Ford Motor Company F recently warned that parts/component shortages, primarily other than semiconductors, will lead to a buildup of 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles in inventory at the end of the third quarter. The announcement led to a sharp sell-off in the automaker’s shares. It has now emerged that the...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $66M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $66,804,261 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xcffad3200574698b78f32232aa9d63eabd290703. $66 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x72a53cdbbcc1b9efa39c834a540550e23463aacb. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Meta Warned Workers To Shape Up: Now It's Firing Them At Random Using An Algorithm
This article was originally published on Aug. 19, 2022. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, in June told its employees that it planned to not only reduce its hiring target, but it was going to "turn up the heat" on employees via stricter performance management with the intention of weeding out underperforming employees.
FedEx's Return On Capital Employed Overview
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q1, FedEx FDX earned $875.00 million, a 56.81% increase from the preceding quarter. FedEx's sales decreased to $23.24 billion, a 4.72% change since Q4. In Q4, FedEx brought in $24.39 billion in sales but only earned $558.00 million. What Is ROCE?. Return on Capital Employed...
