Getting national pub

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley had a career-high 13 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles in the Cougars’ 38-7 win Saturday against Colorado State, garnering conference and national attention. Associated Press

The conference and national pundits are starting to take notice of Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley.

Henley was named defensive player of the week by the Bednarik Award and the Pac-12 Conference, it was announced.