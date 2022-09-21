Read full article on original website
BBC
UCI Cycling World Championships 2023: Scottish road race routes announced
Edinburgh and Loch Lomond are the road race starting points for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, with riders finishing in central Glasgow. The 277.6 km men's event is on 6 August and begins at Arthur's Seat in the Scottish capital before heading west via Fife and Stirling. Once in...
BBC
Road World Championships: Annemiek van Vleuten to compete despite elbow fracture
Venue: Wollongong, Australia Dates: 18-25 September. Coverage: Live coverage on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app plus highlights on BBC Two. Annemiek van Vleuten will ride in the women's road race at the Road World Championships in Australia on Saturday despite fracturing an elbow. Doctors...
Yardbarker
Watch: Best Moments of Lionel Messi in Argentina’s World Cup Tune-up Against Honduras
Lionel Messi is showing he’s ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as it’s likely his last tournament and shot to win the one trophy that has eluded him in his football career. Messi and Argentina had a tune-up match against Honduras to begin preparations, and the...
Fifa banning rainbow armbands at World Cup would send ‘devastating’ message
Banning anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar would send out a “devastating” signal, a world players’ union chief has said.Fifa is yet to confirm whether captains from nine European nations, including England and Wales, will be permitted to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband at matches in the tournament this winter.Same-sex relationships and their promotion are illegal in Qatar, which has also been criticised over its treatment of migrant workers.Fifpro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann urged football’s world governing body to “think very hard” before banning the armbands and expects some players will take a stand on human rights...
UEFA・
BBC
2026 Winter Olympics: British skeleton handed £1.7m funding cut
British Skeleton has been handed a £1.7m funding cut for the next Winter Olympics cycle after failing to win a medal at the Beijing 2022 Games. UK Sport has given the sport £4.7m to prepare for Milan-Cortina 2026, down from £6.4m for the previous cycle. Britain's skeleton...
Roberto Mancini insists England remain ‘one of the best teams in the world’
Italy coach Roberto Mancini says England remain “one of the best teams in the world” despite their two recent defeats to Hungary.England, who cannot qualify for the Nations League finals, take on Mancini’s side in their penultimate Group A3 game in Milan on Friday.Mancini said: “I think England is one of the best teams in the world. It’s full of talent, especially the forwards.“They have many players apart from Harry Kane, who is an extraordinary player, but the young players around him can make a difference. So it will be a very hard match for us.”The two sides played out...
Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero bizarrely thinks Shaun Wright-Phillips is playing for England while working as a pundit for the Nations League clash against the Azzurri... despite the ex-Man City star last playing for the Three Lions in 2010!
Former Italy striker Alessandro Del Piero appeared to mistakenly think Shaun Wright-Phillips was playing for England during the defeat to Italy. England were in action against the Italians at the San Siro in their fifth Nations League match, however, it ended with relegation after Giacomo Raspadori's 68th-minute strike. The Three...
MLS・
ESPN
Skiing champion Aksel Lund Svindal undergoes surgery for testicular cancer
OSLO, Norway -- Two-time Olympic skiing champion Aksel Lund Svindal underwent surgery after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, the Norwegian said Saturday. "I felt a change in my body. I wasn't sure what it was, or if it was anything at all. But I decided to have it checked out. I went to see a doctor, and was quickly transfered to the hospital where they confirmed what the doctor suspected. Testicle cancer," Svindal wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of himself in a hospital gown. "Tests, scans and surgery all happened very quickly. And already after the first week I knew the prognoses looked very good. All thanks to that first decision to go see a doctor as soon as I suspected something was off."
RideApart
Ducati Bags 2022 MotoGP Constructors’ Championship
With the 2022 MotoGP season drawing to a close with just five races left on the calendar, it’s pretty clear now who the top finishers of the season are going to be, however, the rankings of which are clearly still up in the air. After a shocking opening lap in the Aragon round of the 2022 season, the gap between Quartararo and Bagnaia has closed dramatically, with the title of world champion now a hotly contested topic between the French and Italian riders.
BBC
Road World Championships: Zoe Backstedt defends road race title to add to time trial success
Venue: Wollongong, Australia Dates: 18-25 September. Coverage: Live coverage on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app plus highlights on BBC Two. Great Britain's Zoe Backstedt won the junior road race to complete a golden double at the Road Cycling World Championships in Australia. The Welsh...
CBS Sports
England suffer Nations League relegation as Giacomo Raspadori fires Italy to victory in Milan
It is hard to believe that it is little more than a year since England found themselves within touching distance of a glorious prize. Kings of Europe, they might have been. Now Italy have dispatched them from the royal court, bound for a spell in the wilderness with the likes of Albania, Kazakhstan and Georgia.
ESPN
Larin, David on target as Canada ease to win over World Cup hosts Qatar
First-half goals from Cyle Larin and Jonathan David helped World Cup-bound Canada to a comfortable 2-0 win over tournament hosts Qatar in a friendly in Vienna on Friday. Larin opened the scoring in the fourth minute when he headed home from Sam Adekugbe's looping cross before David added another nine minutes later, pouncing on a loose ball after goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb had failed to deal with a cross.
MLS・
NBC Sports
USMNT falls 2-0 to Japan in 2022 FIFA World Cup friendly
The United States men's national soccer team dropped its first 2022 World Cup friendly 2-0 against Japan at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday morning. Daichi Kamada got Japan on the scoreboard early in the match, notching a goal in the 24th minute. Team USA failed to generate much on offense in the following 50 minutes. In fact, 75 minutes into the friendly match against Japan, and the Americans had generated a mere three shots -- zero of which were on target.
theScore
England relegated in Nations League, raising concerns ahead of World Cup
4 England 5 -6 2 England's last goal from open play in a competitive fixture was against San Marino last November. The only other national team to not score a non-penalty goal in the 2022-23 Nations League's four tiers is San Marino, which is positioned bottom - 211th place - of FIFA's world rankings. England is currently ranked fifth.
BBC
Women's Basketball World Cup: Mali beaten in opener by Japan
Dates: 22 September - 1 October Venue: Sydney, Australia. Mali lost their opening group game at the Women's Basketball World Cup, suffering an 89-56 defeat by Japan in Sydney, Australia. The West Africans trailed 21-18 after the first quarter, but then found themselves 47-29 down at the break. Japan scored...
World Cup: Biggest games of the group stage at Qatar 2022
The World Cup draw in Doha brought Qatar 2022 into even sharper focus and will have got plenty of mouths watering as the group stage fixtures became known and routes to the final can start to be plotted.The tournament begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December. It’s the first time the World Cup will be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. Gareth Southgate’s England were drawn into Group B alongside...
Yardbarker
Juventus records the highest loss in the history of Serie A
Juventus has announced a record-breaking €254.3m loss in their latest financial reporting. The Bianconeri have been struggling with the after-effect of the 2020 covid pandemic and it continues to tell on their finances. As one of the biggest clubs in the world, they have continued to spend money to...
UEFA・
15 Spain women’s national team players say they’ll quit if Vilda remains head coach
A simmering conflict between Spain’s women’s national team’s players, head coach Jorge Vilda, and the Spanish Football Federation has definitively come to a head. A report on Spanish radio show El Larguero said on Thursday that 15 players had contacted the federation (RFEF) to announce that they would not be interested in playing for the national team as long as Vilda stays on as head coach. The RFEF released a statement in response, announcing that 15 players had in fact emailed them to demand Vilda’s dismissal as a prerequisite for their continued participation with the national team. In a remarkable statement, the RFEF...
