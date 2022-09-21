ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With 1 Sentence, Mark Cuban Just Provided the Perfect Definition of Capitalism

Every time I write about conversations with entrepreneurs, more than one person will email to ask some version of, "Why do you glorify greedy capitalists?" I'm used to it, but it still bugs me. For one thing, while complimentary -- I don't write about people, or products or services, I don't like -- the primary focus is on what other entrepreneurs can learn from that success. Tips. Strategies. Perspectives. Cautionary tales.
Creators Can Find More Upside by Getting Closer to Their Fans

Around the world, some 50 million people consider themselves to be "creators." This is an impressive number, but makes sense when you consider that 1 in 3 children ages 8-12 say they want to be a YouTuber when they grow up. Sensing a trend, a few years ago VC's started to fire up their ring lights. Those lights started to dim earlier this year as many VC firms started to retrench and assess their strategy across all industries including the creator economy, which saw a 30% drop in VC funding between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022.
