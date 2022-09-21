Around the world, some 50 million people consider themselves to be "creators." This is an impressive number, but makes sense when you consider that 1 in 3 children ages 8-12 say they want to be a YouTuber when they grow up. Sensing a trend, a few years ago VC's started to fire up their ring lights. Those lights started to dim earlier this year as many VC firms started to retrench and assess their strategy across all industries including the creator economy, which saw a 30% drop in VC funding between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022.

