ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Asian shares decline ahead of Fed decision on interest rates

By YURI KAGEYAMA
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gx3Me_0i3yCC1T00

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as it works to squash the highest inflation in decades.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 1.4% to finish at 27,313.13. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.6% to 6,700.20. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.9% to 2,347.21. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.7% to 18,460.71, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2% to 3,117.18.

Global tensions are adding to uncertainties. Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine have announced plans to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia.

The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently blasted what he described as U.S. efforts to preserve its global domination and ordered officials to boost weapons production.

“Asian equities traded in a defensive mode on Wednesday. There were some geopolitical tensions concerning Russia and Ukraine, where the separatists are to hold a referendum in some regions, and traders were expecting an update from Putin,” Anderson Alves at ActivTrades said in a commentary.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index fell 1.1% on Tuesday to 3,855.93, as more than 90% of stocks and every sector in the benchmark index lost ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1% to 30,706.23. The Nasdaq composite also fell 1%, to 11,425.05.

The selling came as traders waited to see how high the Fed will raise interest rates at its meeting that ends Wednesday.

Smaller company stocks fell more than the broader market. The Russell 2000 index gave up 1.4% to 1,787.50.

“The market is certainly bracing for the worst and you’re seeing a little bit of selling pressure coming in,” said Paul Kim, CEO of Simplify ETFs.

Bond yields mostly edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.56% from 3.52% from late Monday and is trading at its highest levels since 2011.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to follow expectations for Fed action, held steady at 3.95%, hovering around its highest levels since 2007.

Stocks have been slumping and Treasury yields rising as the Fed raises the cost of borrowing money in hopes of slowing down the hottest inflation in four decades.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell bluntly warned in a speech last month that the rate hikes would “bring some pain.”

The Fed is expected to raise its key short-term rate by three-quarters of a point for the third time at its meeting on Wednesday. That would lift its benchmark rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest level in 14 years, and up from zero at the start of the year.

Beyond that, investors will be focused on what Powell has to say, both in the Fed's latest interest rate policy statement and during an afternoon press conference, for clues as to whether the central bank remains primarily focused on lowering inflation, or if there's a hint the Fed is giving more consideration to the impact of higher rates on the economy.

Wall Street is worried that the rate hikes could go too far in slowing economic growth and push the economy into a recession.

The U.S. isn't alone in suffering from hot inflation or dealing with the impact of efforts to fight high prices.

The Bank of Japan began a two-day monetary policy meeting Wednesday, although analysts expect the central bank to stick to its easy monetary policy. Rate decisions from Norway, Switzerland and the Bank of England are next.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude rose $1.95 to $85.89 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 1.5% Tuesday, weighing down energy stocks. Brent crude, the international standard, added $2.09 to $92.71 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched down to 143.53 Japanese yen from 143.74 yen. The euro fell to 99.64 cents from 99.73 cents.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Stock#Bank Of Japan#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Asian#Fed#The U S Federal Reserve#S P Asx 200#Kospi#Hang Seng#The Shanghai Composite#Russian#Eastern#Kremlin#Nasdaq
US News and World Report

U.S. Consumer Inflation Expectations Fall in September; Sentiment Rises

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations fell to a one-year low in September and the outlook over the next five years also improved, easing fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a full percentage point next week. The University of Michigan's survey on Friday followed in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
The Independent

Asian stocks slide for 3rd day on economic growth fears

Asian stocks fell for a third day Friday after more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to control persistent inflation spurred fears of a possible global recession.Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged lower. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index fell Thursday for a third day after rate hikes by central banks in Britain, Switzerland, Turkey and the Philippines. The Fed hiked its key rate on Wednesday for a fifth time this year and indicated more rises were on the way.“Global equities are struggling as the...
STOCKS
CNBC

Dow drops nearly 500 points to close at new low for 2022 on rising recession fears

Stocks tumbled Friday to cap a brutal week for financial markets, as surging interest rates and foreign currency turmoil heightened fears of a global recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 486.27 points, or 1.62%, to 29,590.41. The S&P 500 slid 1.72% to 3,693.23, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.8% to 10,867.93.
STOCKS
960 The Ref

US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike

Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday ahead of a widely expected interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 12:50 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 147 points, or 0.5%, to 30,851 and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%. The broader...
STOCKS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
81K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy