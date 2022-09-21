ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada to drop vaccination demand and random Covid tests

By Simon Calder
 3 days ago

Canada , which currently has some of the strictest Covid travel restrictions in the western world, is to drop its requirement for vaccinations – and scrap the random testing of arrivals.

At present Canada demands that overseas visitors show proof of having completed a course of vaccination, with certificates uploaded to the ArriveCan app. In addition, international arrivals at the four biggest Canadian airports – Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver – may be randomly selected for a Covid test. If it is positive, the international arrival must go into 10 days of hotel quarantine at the Canadian government’s expense.

But the Toronto-based Globe and Mail is reporting that the policy will be eased on Friday 30 September.

The journal says four sources have told it that the vaccination requirement, random testing of arrivals and mandatory completion of the ArriveCan app will be dropped by the end of the month – though the changes, which will apply to all ports of entry, have yet to be confirmed by Justin Trudeau’s cabinet.

Canada’s current vaccination requirement aligns with the United States. But the random post-arrival test injects a degree of uncertainty not usually found elsewhere.

It was introduced in July 2022. In response, the International Air Transport Association ( Iata ) said: “Canada has become a total outlier in managing Covid-19 and travel.

“While governments across the globe are rolling back restrictions, the government of Canada is reinstating them.”

Last month a father told The Independent that his nine-year-old son was selected for the procedure , leading to a worrying 48 hours in which the child could have been ordered into hotel quarantine.

Random testing can be avoided by flying direct to Halifax, Quebec City or another smaller airport.

According to two of the sources who talked to the Globe and Mail , passengers on trains and planes in Canada will still be required to wear masks. This is likely to apply to international flights.

#Random Testing#Government Of Canada#Covid#Arrivecan#Canadian#Globe And Mail
