ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25lzwc_0i3y9RN600

A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London.

Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.

“Why should we bomb Ukraine or Germany? There is Britain - the root of all evil,” Gurulev said, sparking a shocking response from Skabeyeva.

“Then we should have done it today, when all the best people were at the [Queen’s] funeral... God forgive me.”

Comments / 746

Joe Dirt
3d ago

Nukes is the only threat they have left. They have been completely embarrassed by the war with Ukraine. So they are just trying to make themselves feel powerful by threatening with nuclear weapons. Just blowing hot air and hoping someone actually thinks that they are still a powerful nation. Same with Iran and N Korea, they do the same thing. Trying to intimidate people by threatening nuclear war. All a bunch of idiots spewing lies

Reply(70)
403
"Truth be Told"
3d ago

This article is about a woman from Russia saying they should nuke the Queens funeral, and I posted that "You people in Russia should take classes on being nicer humans" and community guidelines comes at me with "MY POST IS INAPPROPRIATE".!!!???? WTF

Reply(30)
260
Your Big Daddy
3d ago

Russia no longer has a military to fight anyone. They only have a rag tag group of prison inmates that Ukraine will turn into fertilizer.

Reply(37)
175
Related
Daily Mail

Kremlin says decision to ban Vladimir Putin from Queen’s funeral is ‘profoundly immoral’ – and repeats praise of the ‘war hero’ monarch who ‘kept out of politics’

Russia has slammed a decision not to invite any Russian officials to Queen Elizabeth's funeral as 'profoundly immoral', Kremlin officials have said. The Kremlin's spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Russia still forwarded her sympathy to the British people despite the snub. In a statement released to the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Olga Skabeyeva
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Newsweek

Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
POTUS
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elizabeth Ii#Doll#Ukraine War Politics#Russian#Kremlin#The State Duma
Daily Mail

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall - while President Zelensky remains at home to lead the war effort

The wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon where the late monarch is lying in state. Olena Zelenska, who is representing her husband President Zelensky, was pictured shortly before 4.45pm with other members of the...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The List

The Unexpected American President Queen Elizabeth Had A Close Friendship With

September 2022 will forever be marked in the history books as the time in which the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death. As nations remember the queen for her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — stories are being brought to light that those may have not known before. For instance, the queen made the humble notion to return a corresponding letter to a young girl on one of her final days. During those last moments before Her Majesty died at 96, she was reportedly spending time with her immediate family, and was even having conversations about pressing current events like the war in Ukraine.
POTUS
CBS News

Woman claims months of rape and beatings at hands of ex-Taliban official she was forced to marry

A woman's emotional video testimony about the horrifying abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her Taliban husband has gone viral and highlighted what one rights advocate says is a "shocking" reality for dozens of women in Afghanistan. The woman, who identifies herself as Elaha, says she was forced to marry a former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman in January, who then raped and beat her for months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

857K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy