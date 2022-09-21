ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Hotel Hosting Monthly Drag Brunch

Drag Me to Brunch at Lowes Santa Monica Beach Hotel on the third Sunday of every month. Blue Streak Restaurant at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel will be hosting a monthly drag bunch show every third Sunday of the month. The show, Drag Me To Brunch will take place...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Student Hospitalized Following Fight Near Santa Monica High School

Olympic High School student taken, discharged from hospital following Monday fight in alley behind Samohi. A student was hospitalized following a fight near Santa Monica High School (Samohi) this week. The incident took place Monday in the alley behind Santa Monica High School. According to Samohi principal Marae Cruce, the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Monica, CA
Education
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Education
Santa Monica Mirror

New Orleans Fried Chicken Institution Willie Mae’s Now Open for Delivery in LA With Venice Location Coming Soon

While Willie Mae’s Scotch House Restaurant has not yet opened their sit-down restaurant in Venice, the company has already begun to branch out further into the Westside. Willie Mae’s is about to open a takeout and delivery service through Colony, the premium kitchen space in West Los Angeles as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Willie Mae’s opened up at Colony Cooks on September 16 and began delivery to all their new fans on the Westside. This is the first time that Willie Mae’s has had a delivery service which is bound to be very popular.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy