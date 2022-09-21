Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Mirror
Renderings Released for Santa Monica Library-Adjacent Affordable Housing
The Foundation For Affordable Housing has proposed a new affordable housing project to The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board for the property at 1333 7th Street as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The site is a former dental office close to the Santa Monica Public Library on a single parcel...
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Hotel Hosting Monthly Drag Brunch
Drag Me to Brunch at Lowes Santa Monica Beach Hotel on the third Sunday of every month. Blue Streak Restaurant at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel will be hosting a monthly drag bunch show every third Sunday of the month. The show, Drag Me To Brunch will take place...
Santa Monica Mirror
Student Hospitalized Following Fight Near Santa Monica High School
Olympic High School student taken, discharged from hospital following Monday fight in alley behind Samohi. A student was hospitalized following a fight near Santa Monica High School (Samohi) this week. The incident took place Monday in the alley behind Santa Monica High School. According to Samohi principal Marae Cruce, the...
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Mayor and City Council Call for an End to Needle Exchange Program at Reed Park
Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich has formally requested that Los Angeles County end the Harm Reduction Syringe Services Program that takes place in Reed Park and relocate it to an indoor site. “We understand our limited regulatory authority,” the letter reads, “however, rather than implement this program in our parks...
Santa Monica Mirror
City of Malibu Continues Opposition to County Action to Move Juvenile Prisoners to Santa Monica Mountains Near Malibu
The City of Malibu continued its strong opposition to the action by the County of Los Angeles to move high-risk juvenile prisoners, many of whom were convicted of serious and violent crimes, including murder, to the Santa Monica Mountains just north of Malibu, filing an official letter of protest with the County on July 13.
Santa Monica Mirror
New Orleans Fried Chicken Institution Willie Mae’s Now Open for Delivery in LA With Venice Location Coming Soon
While Willie Mae’s Scotch House Restaurant has not yet opened their sit-down restaurant in Venice, the company has already begun to branch out further into the Westside. Willie Mae’s is about to open a takeout and delivery service through Colony, the premium kitchen space in West Los Angeles as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Willie Mae’s opened up at Colony Cooks on September 16 and began delivery to all their new fans on the Westside. This is the first time that Willie Mae’s has had a delivery service which is bound to be very popular.
