Gearheads rejoice; there’s a new textile in town. Previously, GORE-TEX announced it will debut its new ‘GORE-TEX Expanded Polyethylene’ in Fall 2022. Now, the GORE-TEX ePE Membrane is even closer to production. The all-new waterproof and breathable material has already secured backing by Patagonia, Arc’teryx and others. It boasts a smaller carbon footprint than competing materials, requires less energy and water to create and produces less carbon overall. On top of that, it’s PFC-free and can bond with other sustainable fabrics like recycled or undyed materials. GORE-TEX describes the new material as long-lasting, fully-windproof, highly breathable and equipped with durable waterproofing. With the material already set to appear on Patagonia’s ski and snowboard shell kits and Arc’Teryx’s Ralle and Coelle jackets, many fans will be able to use the material first-hand sooner than later.

