thefoothillsfocus.com
A breakdown of CCUSD’s override, impact to property owners
The Cave Creek Unified School District has proposed a 15% maintenance and operation budget override which would result in an increase in property tax, but, according to district officials, would have a positive overall impact on the area and will be voted on in a Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Approval...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Money woes ringing EV sports park’s bell
Bell Bank Park in Mesa needs a grand slam this fall. After opening in February to much fanfare, revenue for the destination 320-acre sports complex’s first six months of operation fell short of projections. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August, Legacy Cares,...
azbex.com
Thompson Thrift Buys Land for Tech Center Phase II
Thompson Thrift has announced the acquisition of a 48.5-acre parcel that will be used for the second phase of Elliot Tech Center, a mixed-use industrial and retail project currently under construction within Mesa’s Elliot Road Technology Corridor. “We are thrilled to be able to add a second phase of...
azbex.com
Major Industrial Project Planned in Glendale
A new 4.4MSF industrial development could be coming to Olive and Sarival avenues in Glendale. If all the necessary actions and approvals are granted, the 276-acre site will see four buildings of approximately 1.1MSF each in a campus to be known as Parkway 303 East. City documents do not identify a developer, but the property is owned by Suburban Land Reserve Inc. (Property Reserve Inc.) the real estate division of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To Collapse
With the Fed's fifth interest rate hike yesterday, the third at 0.75%, Phoenix real estate activity is set to collapse. The only question is how severe will the decline be over the next six months.
SignalsAZ
Mesa Water Customers are Encouraged to Forgo Fall Overseeding
The fall season is the time of year when many residents, businesses and homeowner’s associations (HOAs) decide whether or not to overseed their lawns. In light of the worsening conditions on the Colorado River, the City of Mesa is encouraging all water customers to consider limiting or forgoing the overseeding of turf areas.
AZFamily
Latest fed rate increase expected to further cool Phoenix real estate
If you give the scammer that verification code, they can set up a Google Voice number that rings on their phone, but it’s under your name and your real number. How parents can keep costs under control with a new baby. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. It costs tens...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix mobile home community residents being told to leave the property
PHOENIX - Residents of a mobile home community in Phoenix are being told to leave, and they say the deadline to figure out what's next is just too soon. Families are still shocked by a letter sent to them. The letter is a Notice of Termination of Tenancy, due to a change in land use. Residents have 180 days to move out, and eviction follows if they fail to leave by April 1, 2023.
themesatribune.com
QC nearing completion of big water deal
Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
The Perils of an Unregulated STR Industry Rears its Ugly Head
We are not afraid to confront the short-term rental (STR) crisis here in Arizona. After the industry lobbied the state government heavily, the legislature essentially took away any local control and left municipalities toothless in their ability to fight back, After extensive public outcry, a partial reversal of those laws passed this past legislative session, which then prompted both Scottsdale and Paradise Valley to capitalize off of the opportunity and fight back.
AZFamily
Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
East Valley Tribune
Town plans for future growth in a sliver of Queen Creek
Planning for the infrastructure needs of a rapidly growing municipality like Queen Creek can be difficult. But in the early 2000s, town officials worked with Pinal and Maricopa counties’ transportation planners to try and predict what a small but up-and-coming corner of southeast Queen Creek would look like in 2020.
AZFamily
Goodyear shopping center ‘Canyon Trails Towne Center’ sells for $41 million
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Canyon Trails Towne Center has sold for $41 million. The 90-acre shopping center near the Loop 303 will be put to use as a mixed-use destination for everyone, from new shopping stores to restaurants and even a physical therapy clinic. David Malin, lead consultant...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa pair sells all to pay cancer bills
It was a yard sale for love, not money. Andrew Kuzyk, 60, and Pamela Andersen of Mesa have spent the past four weekends selling most of their worldly possessions. Andersen said it’s “overwhelming” but it’s their last hope to pay for Kuzyk’s brain cancer treatment.
azbigmedia.com
Echo Park 303 industrial development breaks ground in Glendale
Echo Real Estate Capital, Inc. announced it has recently broken ground on Echo Park 303 – a two-building, 676,336 square foot industrial development in Glendale, Arizona. Strategically located on approximately 40 acres within the Woolf Logistics Center, Echo Park 303 is the latest addition to the thriving west valley industrial submarket that also features recently completed projects by Mark Anthony Brewing (White Claw bottling and distribution), Rauch North America (Red Bull bottling and distribution) and Ball Corporation.
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
KTAR.com
Paradise Valley’s McCune Mansion listed on market for $16 million
PHOENIX — McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley, one of the largest homes in Arizona, was recently listed on the market for $16 million. The 52,000-square-foot house was built in 1967 for the heir of Pennzoil, Walker McCune, and was at one point the No. 13 largest house in the country, according to Forbes.
KTAR.com
Southwest flight attendants to picket over working conditions at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
PHOENIX — Southwest Airlines flight attendants will picket at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport on Tuesday morning, joining a national coalition demanding improved work conditions. The picket is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. in Terminal 4 on Level 2, east of Door 28, TWU Local 556...
Black Rock Coffee Could Possibly Be Planning a New Gilbert Store
More Iced Caramel Blondies and Blackout Chillers for the East Valley.
azednews.com
Project S.T.I.N.G. Announced at Goodyear School
Desert Star School has introduced a new program at their preschool through 8th grade campus, called Project S.T.I.N.G. Through this program, students of all grade levels have the opportunity to participate in the new free, after-school program that is specifically focused and created for academic enrichment, youth development and family engagement.
