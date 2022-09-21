Read full article on original website
New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
'It would make a huge difference': Program could help reduce threats, students with guns at schools
PHOENIX — Its become a common pattern for authorities nationwide to respond to school threats nowadays. In Arizona, just in the last 30 days, police have responded to 12 schools following reports of shots fired, threatening notes found or a student on campus with a gun. Several high school...
Looking into recent influx of children needing foster homes
Every week many Arizona foster parents receive an email from either the Director of Child Services or foster care providers asking if they have room for one more child.
scottsdale.org
Scottsdale woman’s nonprofit helps foster kids grow
Colleen Walski had a long corporate career, working at Intel for 28 years but at age 45, her life changed. The Scottsdale woman lost her 27-year-old son and started the Scott Foundation for foster children in his memory on the day of his funeral – April 12, 2007. “His...
Phoenix New Times
Organizers in Final Push to Stop Arizona’s Expanded School Voucher Program
It’s Sarah Martino’s first year teaching. She works as a kindergarten and first grade special education instructor at a public school in Gilbert. Training provided by the district was minimal. Martino learned how to log into her computer, where to find her pay stubs, and what forms go where. But when it came to support or supplies, she was on her own.
kjzz.org
Phoenix churches to provide emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness
The Phoenix City Council unanimously approved a contract worth $931,000 for churches to provide shelters for people experiencing homelessness. Funding will come from Phoenix’s allocation of the federal American Rescue Plan Act and will go to Lutheran Social Services to run its Interfaith Homeless Emergency Lodging Program. During Tuesday’s...
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona officials react to ‘Jack’s Law,’ making hazing illegal in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new law going into effect on Saturday, Sept. 24, means people who haze others could face jail time. Known as “Jack’s Law,” it is named after 19-year-old ASU student, Jack Culolias, who died in 2012 after drinking too much at a hazing ritual to join the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Couple deny Club West Course owner’s allegations
The president of the Club West Foothills Association and her husband are rejecting the assertions of the four golf course owners, who want them to pay $5 million for allegedly impeding their business and costing them a fortune. In a suit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court last month, The...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa pair sells all to pay cancer bills
It was a yard sale for love, not money. Andrew Kuzyk, 60, and Pamela Andersen of Mesa have spent the past four weekends selling most of their worldly possessions. Andersen said it’s “overwhelming” but it’s their last hope to pay for Kuzyk’s brain cancer treatment.
themesatribune.com
QC nearing completion of big water deal
Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
SignalsAZ
Celebrate Fall Rail Festival at the Arizona Railway Museum
Train lovers, history buffs and people of all ages are invited to climb aboard and explore the glory days of local and long-distance travel on America’s railways during the Fall Rail Festival in Chandler. The celebration is on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Arizona Railway Museum, 330 E. Ryan Road. The free public event is hosted each year by volunteers of the museum, which is located on the southwest corner of Tumbleweed Park in Chandler.
Phoenix New Times
Trailer Park Residents Battle Grand Canyon University Over Eviction Plans
Months after Grand Canyon University first made public plans to kick out longtime residents of a small west Phoenix mobile home park to make way for a new development, the battle between the trailer owners and the school is not yet over. On September 19, several dozen residents of the...
Washington Examiner
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Money woes ringing EV sports park’s bell
Bell Bank Park in Mesa needs a grand slam this fall. After opening in February to much fanfare, revenue for the destination 320-acre sports complex’s first six months of operation fell short of projections. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August, Legacy Cares,...
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
fabulousarizona.com
A Guide to the 2022 Arizona State Fair
Arizona State Fair is back at the Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix for an exciting month of thrilling rides, can’t-miss performances and all the fried food your heart desires (or can take). The annual event will kick off Friday, Sept. 23, and run until Sunday, Oct. 30, with tickets now available.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Wants Judge to Toss Out Lawsuit Over Homeless Encampment
The city of Phoenix made its first move in a lawsuit that is trying to force it to address a growing homeless encampment downtown known as the Zone: rejecting claims made in the case and arguing that it should be dismissed. In August, a group of property owners in the...
These 3 metro Phoenix restaurants lauded by New York Times on 2022 list
PHOENIX – A diverse serving of four Arizona restaurants, including three in the Valley, had dining experts from The New York Times licking their chops this year. Bacanora and Kabob Grill N’ Go in Phoenix, Thaily’s in Chandler and Tito & Pep in Tucson landed on The Restaurant List 2022, which was published Monday.
Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes
Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for secretary of state who has built his campaign on baseless claims the 2020 election was marred by fraud, continually dodged questions and spouted conspiracy theories in a televised debate Thursday night. His Democratic opponent, Adrian Fontes, said voters will have to make the choice between “laws and lies.” Fontes, […] The post Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Phoenix New Times
Taco Fests and Tea Parties: Here Are 5 Phoenix Food Events to Fill Your Weekend
The last weekend of September is upon us, and as fall creeps closer, so does Arizona's bustling event season. It's starting to be nice outside, so celebrate with some funnel cake at the Arizona State Fair or make the most of the final days of summer at a hot dog cookout in Gilbert. Here are five food and drink-filled events happening around the Valley this weekend, from Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25.
This Is The Best Independent Coffee Shop In Arizona
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the best independent coffee shops in each state.
