For several years, the general public has been invested in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee. In addition to being featured on the first season of the podcast “Serial” in 2014, HBO premiered the documentary, The Case Against Adnan Syed, in March 2019. According to an HBO press release from June 2018, the four-hour special presented “new discoveries, as well as groundbreaking revelations that challenge the state’s case” and featured “exclusive access to Syed, the defense team, the Syed family, friends and teachers of Hae Min Lee and Adnan Syed, and members of City of Baltimore law enforcement.” Despite the crime happening over two decades ago, there have been new developments in the case in recent years. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know.
Adnan Syed’s conviction overturned after ‘Serial’ brought attention to his case
It took a while, but Adnan Syed, the man who spent more than 20 years in prison for strangling his ex girlfriend Hae Min Lee in 1999, will be released and his murder conviction vacated. Syed rose to fame after the seismic-shifting podcast hit Serial in 2014. Baltimore Circuit Court...
Adnan Syed: 5 Things To Know About ‘Serial’ Podcast Subject After He’s Freed From Prison
Adnan Syed, 41, was convicted of the first-degree murder of his former girlfriend Hae Min Lee in Feb. 2000 and sentenced to life in prison. Now, 22 years after the ruling, he has been set free. Adnan’s conviction was vacated on Sept. 19, 2022 by Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn because she believes the defense team was not given all the evidence they needed for Adnan’s case, per the New York Post. Plus, there are two other suspects connected to the case who were never ruled out of the investigation.
The Case Against Adnan Syed
Though it already got beaten to the punch by Sarah Koenig and Serial, the other major true-crime project about Adnan Syed and the murder of Hae Min Lee is obviously not going to let the events of this week go unaddressed: HBO and director Amy Berg have announced that they’re in production on a follow-up episode to documentary series The Case Against Adnan Syed, and they have have exclusive access to Syed himself from both the lead up to and after his release from prison.
How true crime media has shifted since the phenomenon of Serial
The release of Adnan Syed, the focus of the first season of hit podcast Serial, comes at a time when the genre is focusing less on the individual and more on the system
Rudy Giuliani 'Attacker' Effectively Cleared in Criminal Case
The grocery store clerk charged with smacking Rudy Giuliani on the back won't even receive a slap on the wrist ... if he keeps his nose clean for the next 6 months. Daniel Gill appeared in an NYC courtroom Wednesday for allegedly roughing up ol' Rudy in a ShopRite on Staten Island, where Gill was working at the time in June. He was charged with felony assault, menacing and harassment.
In Netflix's Dahmer, Incompetent Police Fail To Catch a Serial Killer
On September 21, Netflix released its latest docudrama, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. In 10 episodes, the series tells the story of one of the 20th century's most notorious and depraved serial murderers, with a particular focus on his victims. The Netflix synopsis wonders, "Across more than a decade, 17 teen boys and young men were murdered by convicted killer Jeffrey Dahmer. How did he evade arrest for so long?" The show points a portion of the blame at the police themselves.
