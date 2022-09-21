ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Touch Weekly

Everything to Know About the Murder of Hae Min Lee As Prosecutors Try to Vacate Adnan Syed’s Motion

For several years, the general public has been invested in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee. In addition to being featured on the first season of the podcast “Serial” in 2014, HBO premiered the documentary, The Case Against Adnan Syed, in March 2019. According to an HBO press release from June 2018, the four-hour special presented “new discoveries, as well as groundbreaking revelations that challenge the state’s case” and featured “exclusive access to Syed, the defense team, the Syed family, friends and teachers of Hae Min Lee and Adnan Syed, and members of City of Baltimore law enforcement.” Despite the crime happening over two decades ago, there have been new developments in the case in recent years. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know.
HollywoodLife

Adnan Syed: 5 Things To Know About ‘Serial’ Podcast Subject After He’s Freed From Prison

Adnan Syed, 41, was convicted of the first-degree murder of his former girlfriend Hae Min Lee in Feb. 2000 and sentenced to life in prison. Now, 22 years after the ruling, he has been set free. Adnan’s conviction was vacated on Sept. 19, 2022 by Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn because she believes the defense team was not given all the evidence they needed for Adnan’s case, per the New York Post. Plus, there are two other suspects connected to the case who were never ruled out of the investigation.
A.V. Club

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Though it already got beaten to the punch by Sarah Koenig and Serial, the other major true-crime project about Adnan Syed and the murder of Hae Min Lee is obviously not going to let the events of this week go unaddressed: HBO and director Amy Berg have announced that they’re in production on a follow-up episode to documentary series The Case Against Adnan Syed, and they have have exclusive access to Syed himself from both the lead up to and after his release from prison.
The US Sun

Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail

THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
RadarOnline

Key Witness In R. Kelly's Chicago Trial Picked Up By Agents Before Court After Saying She Didn't Want To Return To Stand

A key witness in R. Kelly’s Chicago trial had to be picked up by agents to ensure she showed up for day two of her testimony, Radar has learned. On Thursday, Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Lisa Van Allen took the stand for a grueling day of questions and cross-examination. The day ended before Van Allen could finish being grilled. As she left the court, she told prosecutors that she didn’t want to return for a second day.As a result, a plan was put into place to have agents pick up Van Allen ahead of the trial on Friday to make sure she...
TMZ.com

'Riverdale' Actor Ryan Grantham Gets Life In Prison For Murdering Mom

Ryan Grantham, known for playing Jeffery Augustine in "Riverdale," has been sentenced to life behind bars for killing his own mother. The 24-year-old was sentenced Wednesday in British Columbia, Canada Supreme Court -- approximately 6 months after pleading guilty to a second-degree murder charge for the death of his mom, Barbara Waite, back in 2020.
CBS News

How a Denver jury determined an "accident" on an African safari was murder

This story was originally published on April 15, 2022. It was updated on September 7, 2022. Larry Rudolph, who ran a ran a multimillion dollar dental empire in Pittsburgh, and his wife Bianca, both skilled big game hunters, traveled to a favorite location — Kafue National Park in Zambia in 2016. No one would have imagined Bianca would never make it home, or that journey would end years later before a jury in a Denver federal court where they heard allegations of a cover-up, fraud, and an affair Dr. Rudolph had with his office manager, Lori Milliron.
Oxygen

New Affidavit Reveals How Authorities Found Murdered Jogger’s Body At Abandoned House

New details are coming to light about the violent murder of a jogger snatched from a Memphis street. The body of 34-year-old schoolteacher and mother-of-two Eliza ‘Liza’ Fletcher was found on Monday morning behind a vacant residence in Memphis. The grisly discovery came three days after Fletcher was ambushed while on an early-morning run and forced into a dark-colored SUV.
The Independent

Police arrest teenage gunman accused of livestreaming shooting spree across Memphis (OLD)

Police in Tennessee have arrested a teenage gunman, Ezekiel D Kelly, on suspicion of fatally shooting four people in the city of Memphis while streaming some of the violence live on Facebook. Concluding a furious multi-state police chase on early Thursday morning, the Memphis Police Department confirmed the 19-year-had been arrested late on Wednesday following four deaths, Reuters reported. An hours-long shelter-in-place order was lifted for Memphis residents, the police department said. Earlier in the day, the Memphis Police Department had issued an alert about the shootings, naming the suspect as Mr Kelly, who was described as “ARMED AND...
Distractify

Tracy Edwards Helped Police Catch Jeffrey Dahmer – How Is He Doing Now? Details

Tracy Edwards wasn't close friends with Jeffrey Dahmer. When he first met the serial killer, Dahmer told Edwards and his friends that he was a professional photographer. Dahmer asked Edwards and his friends if they were interested in making some money posing for photos. It was the night police finally caught the killer, ending his terrifying killing streak once and for all.
TMZ.com

Rudy Giuliani 'Attacker' Effectively Cleared in Criminal Case

The grocery store clerk charged with smacking Rudy Giuliani on the back won't even receive a slap on the wrist ... if he keeps his nose clean for the next 6 months. Daniel Gill appeared in an NYC courtroom Wednesday for allegedly roughing up ol' Rudy in a ShopRite on Staten Island, where Gill was working at the time in June. He was charged with felony assault, menacing and harassment.
Reason.com

In Netflix's Dahmer, Incompetent Police Fail To Catch a Serial Killer

On September 21, Netflix released its latest docudrama, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. In 10 episodes, the series tells the story of one of the 20th century's most notorious and depraved serial murderers, with a particular focus on his victims. The Netflix synopsis wonders, "Across more than a decade, 17 teen boys and young men were murdered by convicted killer Jeffrey Dahmer. How did he evade arrest for so long?" The show points a portion of the blame at the police themselves.
