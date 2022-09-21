Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death
Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
HipHopDX.com
J. Prince Calls Out ‘Dumb Mothafuckas’ Blaming PnB Rock’s Death On His Girlfriend
J. Prince is among the many defending PnB Rock‘s girlfriend and mother of his two daughters, who was with him at the time of his murder. The platinum-selling rapper was shot and killed on Monday (September 12) at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles as he and Stephanie Sibounheuang were having lunch.
Tekashi 6ix9ine Ridicules Murder of Rapper PnB Rock at Roscoe’s
On Monday, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine posted on his Instagram story, “Homie died over [waffle emoji].” While the message may appear cryptic, fans knew that the rapper’s long held beef with Philadelphian singer-songwriter PnB Rock had come to an end Monday when the artist was murdered at a South Los Angeles Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles. PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was reportedly with with his family when he was robbed and brutally attacked while eating at the establishment, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore in a statement made on Tuesday. Police believe that the attacker knew where to find Allen based off of an Instagram post his girlfriend made, tagging the location of the restaurant. Read it at All HipHop
BET
Ice-T Comments On LA Gang Culture After Unfortunate Passing Of PNB Rock: “It’s Not A Game”
Ice-T had words following the unfortunate passing of PNB Rock, who was shot and killed on Monday afternoon (September 12). Rock was dining at an Inglewood location of Roscoe’s House of Chicken’N Waffles with his girlfriend, Steph. A source connected to TMZ shared the rapper was likely targeted, especially in light that there were no injuries inflicted on anyone else in the vicinity.
HipHopDX.com
PnB Rock Detailed Encounter With L.A. Gang Members Days Before His Death
PnB Rock spoke about a recent brush with Los Angeles gang members in an interview with DJ Akademiks that was recorded just days before his death. The Philadelphia rapper was shot and killed during a robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Inglewood, California on Monday afternoon (September 12).
hotnewhiphop.com
HipHopDX.com
Joe Budden Condemns Akademiks' Behavior Following PnB Rock's Murder
Joe Budden and Akademiks were colleagues on Everyday Struggle at one point but even years after the show disintegrated, they still can’t agree on certain topics. During a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the dogmatic host condemned Ak for some of the content his posted in the wake of PnB Rock’s murder. As the rap community mourned, Akademiks shared a video clip from an interview with Rock he’d done roughly 10 days prior to the fatal shooting for his Off The Record podcast. In what is now a prophetic tale, Rock talked about being out with his girlfriend and daughter and getting targeted by robbers.
hotnewhiphop.com
PNB Rock Laid To Rest During Traditional Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia
Friends and family gathered for the burial service of PNB Rock on Wednesday, Sept. 21st in his hometown of Philadelphia. The rapper was laid to rest during a service at Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue. A photo of the service sheet emerged online, reading, "In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022," along with a copy of the Janazah prayer. XXXTENTACION's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, attended PNB Rock's funeral service, as well.
TMZ.com
HipHopDX.com
TMZ.com
