HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death

Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Tekashi 6ix9ine Ridicules Murder of Rapper PnB Rock at Roscoe’s

On Monday, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine posted on his Instagram story, “Homie died over [waffle emoji].” While the message may appear cryptic, fans knew that the rapper’s long held beef with Philadelphian singer-songwriter PnB Rock had come to an end Monday when the artist was murdered at a South Los Angeles Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles. PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was reportedly with with his family when he was robbed and brutally attacked while eating at the establishment, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore in a statement made on Tuesday. Police believe that the attacker knew where to find Allen based off of an Instagram post his girlfriend made, tagging the location of the restaurant. Read it at All HipHop
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Ice-T Comments On LA Gang Culture After Unfortunate Passing Of PNB Rock: “It’s Not A Game”

Ice-T had words following the unfortunate passing of PNB Rock, who was shot and killed on Monday afternoon (September 12). Rock was dining at an Inglewood location of Roscoe’s House of Chicken’N Waffles with his girlfriend, Steph. A source connected to TMZ shared the rapper was likely targeted, especially in light that there were no injuries inflicted on anyone else in the vicinity.
HipHopDX.com

PnB Rock Detailed Encounter With L.A. Gang Members Days Before His Death

PnB Rock spoke about a recent brush with Los Angeles gang members in an interview with DJ Akademiks that was recorded just days before his death. The Philadelphia rapper was shot and killed during a robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Inglewood, California on Monday afternoon (September 12).
INGLEWOOD, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Tiffany Haddish Says She "Lost Everything" Because Of Molestation Lawsuit

Her recent legal case may be behind her, but Tiffany Haddish is still feeling the effects of the scandal. Haddish and Spears were sued by two siblings who were children when they were featured in skits with the comedians. The now-adults claimed that the actors groomed and molested them—allegations that both Haddish and Spears denied, separately.
HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Condemns Akademiks' Behavior Following PnB Rock's Murder

Joe Budden and Akademiks were colleagues on Everyday Struggle at one point but even years after the show disintegrated, they still can’t agree on certain topics. During a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the dogmatic host condemned Ak for some of the content his posted in the wake of PnB Rock’s murder. As the rap community mourned, Akademiks shared a video clip from an interview with Rock he’d done roughly 10 days prior to the fatal shooting for his Off The Record podcast. In what is now a prophetic tale, Rock talked about being out with his girlfriend and daughter and getting targeted by robbers.
Popculture

Rapper Young A Stunnin Dies in Shooting

Montreal-based rapper Young A Stunnin was shot and killed Tuesday night in a shooting in Montreal that left two others injured. The "New Day" rapper, whose real name is Jean-Philippe Adam, was 21. At this time, a suspect has not been identified in the musician's murder and a motive remains unclear.
hotnewhiphop.com

PNB Rock Laid To Rest During Traditional Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia

Friends and family gathered for the burial service of PNB Rock on Wednesday, Sept. 21st in his hometown of Philadelphia. The rapper was laid to rest during a service at Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue. A photo of the service sheet emerged online, reading, "In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022," along with a copy of the Janazah prayer. XXXTENTACION's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, attended PNB Rock's funeral service, as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
bravotv.com

Phaedra Parks Shows Off Her Fierce “Soccer Mom” Style

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is a “mama bear” on the field while supporting her sons. Phaedra Parks tends to rock statement-making fashion everywhere she goes, and yes, that even applies to the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game. In a September 19 Instagram post, The...
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money

Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
TMZ.com

Nardo Wick Cops $270K Hellfire 6x6 Super Truck

Nardo Wick will be taking names when he hits the road, thanks to the Florida rapper's recent purchase of an insane supercharged Apocalypse HellFire 6x6!!!. Apocalypse Manufacturing tells TMZ Hip Hop ... Nardo dropped a cool $270,000 for the super truck ... which isn't hard to fathom with all its high-powered trimmings and 750 Horsepower Hemi Hellcat engine that can flex 0 to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds!
