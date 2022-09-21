Read full article on original website
PoW Tokens Take A Hit: Ravencoin and Ethereum Classic Crash Over 20%
Ravencoin (RVN) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) were operated as a safe haven for miners seeking shelter from “The Merge” fallout. The event that completed Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), “The Merge” locked out miners from the ecosystem. Leading into the event, Ravencoin, Ethereum Classic, and...
Algorand (ALGO) Undermines Crypto Bloodbath, Adds Over 27% In A Week
This week has been eventful in the crypto market. Many cryptocurrencies have recorded massive losses since Monday, September 19. The Merge on September 15 kickstarted another downtrend for crypto prices. Afterward, CPI data made the feds hike the interest rate by 75 basis points, sending assets price downwards. But as...
Ripple Gains While Bitcoin Remains Below $20,000
A recent plunge pushed Bitcoin below the $19,000 mark, but it gradually recovered. This action followed its 6% gain as of yesterday. Meanwhile, Ripple Coin (XRP) seems to be among the notable digital tokens in the bullish trend. Investors incurred huge losses due to the ongoing crypto winter. Many believed...
Three Cryptocurrencies with Huge Potential for Profit Amid the Current Market Crashes: Cardano, Polygon, and Big Eyes Coin
Most cryptocurrency users have had difficulty determining which coins should be traded and which should be held since the beginning of the market crash. The current bearish market trend has negatively impacted most token values in the cryptocurrency market. Therefore, you must carefully select which coin to buy to protect...
Polkadot Suffers 10% Weekly Loss On Hawkish Fed – Time To Buy DOT?
To shed light on the protocol’s successes, Polkadot insiders have been providing key data. As it stands, these accomplishments are very helpful to the overall ‘well-being’ of DOT. However, the coin’s value has been down alongside the rest of the crypto and financial market. Is this...
Why “Low” Capitulation Might Hint At More Pain For The Bitcoin Price
The Bitcoin price is stuck in a tight range following yesterday’s U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) announcement on monetary policy. Macro forces have taken over global markets increasing the correlation across all asset classes. For a deep dive into how the Fed 75 basis point hike affected the Bitcoin price,...
Why Flasko (FLSK) could make millionaires in 2023, more likely than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ethereum (ETH)
The cryptoverse arose from the necessity to alter the current way business is conducted. Bitcoin (BTC) is a decentralized ledger and currency capable of replacing the world’s currencies we know today. Thousands of altcoins have emerged since the debut of Bitcoin, with Ethereum being the most popular (ETH). The meme coins are a subset of cryptocurrencies, with Dogecoin being the most popular (DOGE).
Will October Bring Fearfulness To Crypto For 200 Straight Days?
Data shows the crypto market has been fearful for 171 days already, will the streak continue in October and reach 200 days?. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Points At An Extremely Fearful Market. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the crypto market has been continuing to show...
Can Bitcoin Withstand Continued Dollar Strength? | BTCUSD September 22, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine yesterday’s perfected TD9 buy setup in Bitcoin and other potentially bullish signals. We also compare BTC against the dollar using the DXY Dollar Currency Index. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD):...
TA: Bitcoin Price Remains Range bound, Why There’s Hope of a Fresh Rally
Bitcoin started an upside correction from the $18,150 zone against the US Dollar. BTC is back above $19,200 and a break above $19,500 could spark a fresh rally. Bitcoin is showing a few positive signs above the $19,000 level. The price is trading above $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple...
What Ethereum Can Bring On The Table For ETH Investors In Q4
As expected, Ethereum has been doing poorly since the much-touted Merge event. This was a groundbreaking moment for the crypto industry. Although the Merge was anticipated to boost investor confidence, it occurred at the worst possible time. The Merge took place at an interesting point in crypto history. The update...
Bitcoin Taps $18,100, Why This Is Dangerous For The Market?
BTC price tabs $18,100 for the second time as price respect weekly downtrend. Price continues to trade below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. BTC price bounced on the four-hourly chart after a bullish divergence appeared. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has had a rough...
BINANCE COIN, BIG EYES, AND ZILLIQA: THREE CRYPTOCURRENCIES WITH A HIGH PROBABILITY OF PROVIDING 100X PROFITS
Cryptocurrency is gaining popularity, and more celebrities are getting involved. A few Sundays ago, the Video Music Awards (VMAs) featured two prominent rappers performing in their Bored Ape NFTs. Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a raucous performance that fueled crypto enthusiasm, a much-needed event following the 2022 crash. And, as...
Shiba Inu Eternity Update Awaited – Will This Lift SHIB’s Price?
There may be a Shiba Inu (SHIB) rally coming soon. Recent events have sparked widespread interest in the Shiba Inu project and its native cryptocurrency. On Thursday, the company’s founder and chief programmer, Shytoshi Kusama, informed the SHIB Army that the company’s development team is working on a burn mechanism that will have implications for the entire Shiba Inu ecosystem.
Ethereum (ETH), Algorand (ALGO) Try to Cover Losses; Chronoly.io (CRNO) Increases Gains With Triple Digit Growth
Amid the turmoil in the crypto market, many cryptocurrencies are coming up with new updates on their platform to sustain their presence. Ethereum (ETH) and Algorand (ALGO) are the major cryptocurrencies that have recently launched new updates to minimize losses and attract users and investors. Then, there is Chronoly.io (CRNO)...
Algorand Price Moves Against The Tide, ALGO Rises 22% In One Week
While large cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, trade in the red, the Algorand price continues to see profits. Over the last day, this cryptocurrency has been one of the best-performing assets in the sector. At the time of writing, Algorand price trades at $0.36 with a 14% profit and...
Algorand Registers Significant Gains Amid Crypto Winter
The crypto market is presently going through another round of downward movement except for a few coins like Algorand. Prices of cryptocurrencies are drastically dropping as macroeconomic factors set the pace. With the bearish trend, the primary crypto asset has crashed from its crucial support levels. Following the meeting of...
Bitcoin Price Slips Below $19,000, Vital Trading Levels To Look Out For
The Bitcoin price is now trading below the $19,000 level after the bulls failed to defend the coin at the aforementioned level. Over the last 24 hours, BTC fell by 1.2%, indicating that the coin was laterally trading. In the past week, the Bitcoin price has depreciated 6%. Buying strength...
ShareRing Enables Direct $SHR Swapping Between BNB Chain and ShareLedger
From September 22, ShareRing app users can directly swap $SHR between BNB Smart Chain and ShareLedger (SLP3) without first converting to Ethereum ERC-20 token. ShareRing said the decision to slash conversion steps from three to two would drastically boost efficiency, lower the cost of conversion, and save time. $SHR is...
Chiliz (CHZ) Leads The Market By Adding Over 30% A Week In Bear
The outlook of the general crypto market hasn’t been very encouraging in recent times. This week saw most coins losing their daily and weekly price gains. For instance, Bitcoin stayed red in both daily and weekly price gains. Currently, its 24-hour price is showing a drop of 1.83%. But the 7 days movement shows a price loss of 4%. Ethereum has also shown an unimaginable loss in its 7 days price gain.
