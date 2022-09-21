ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

PoW Tokens Take A Hit: Ravencoin and Ethereum Classic Crash Over 20%

Ravencoin (RVN) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) were operated as a safe haven for miners seeking shelter from “The Merge” fallout. The event that completed Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), “The Merge” locked out miners from the ecosystem. Leading into the event, Ravencoin, Ethereum Classic, and...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Algorand (ALGO) Undermines Crypto Bloodbath, Adds Over 27% In A Week

This week has been eventful in the crypto market. Many cryptocurrencies have recorded massive losses since Monday, September 19. The Merge on September 15 kickstarted another downtrend for crypto prices. Afterward, CPI data made the feds hike the interest rate by 75 basis points, sending assets price downwards. But as...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Ripple Gains While Bitcoin Remains Below $20,000

A recent plunge pushed Bitcoin below the $19,000 mark, but it gradually recovered. This action followed its 6% gain as of yesterday. Meanwhile, Ripple Coin (XRP) seems to be among the notable digital tokens in the bullish trend. Investors incurred huge losses due to the ongoing crypto winter. Many believed...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Derivatives#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Eth#Pow
NEWSBTC

Polkadot Suffers 10% Weekly Loss On Hawkish Fed – Time To Buy DOT?

To shed light on the protocol’s successes, Polkadot insiders have been providing key data. As it stands, these accomplishments are very helpful to the overall ‘well-being’ of DOT. However, the coin’s value has been down alongside the rest of the crypto and financial market. Is this...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Why “Low” Capitulation Might Hint At More Pain For The Bitcoin Price

The Bitcoin price is stuck in a tight range following yesterday’s U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) announcement on monetary policy. Macro forces have taken over global markets increasing the correlation across all asset classes. For a deep dive into how the Fed 75 basis point hike affected the Bitcoin price,...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Why Flasko (FLSK) could make millionaires in 2023, more likely than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ethereum (ETH)

The cryptoverse arose from the necessity to alter the current way business is conducted. Bitcoin (BTC) is a decentralized ledger and currency capable of replacing the world’s currencies we know today. Thousands of altcoins have emerged since the debut of Bitcoin, with Ethereum being the most popular (ETH). The meme coins are a subset of cryptocurrencies, with Dogecoin being the most popular (DOGE).
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Will October Bring Fearfulness To Crypto For 200 Straight Days?

Data shows the crypto market has been fearful for 171 days already, will the streak continue in October and reach 200 days?. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Points At An Extremely Fearful Market. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the crypto market has been continuing to show...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
NEWSBTC

Can Bitcoin Withstand Continued Dollar Strength? | BTCUSD September 22, 2022

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine yesterday’s perfected TD9 buy setup in Bitcoin and other potentially bullish signals. We also compare BTC against the dollar using the DXY Dollar Currency Index. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD):...
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Remains Range bound, Why There’s Hope of a Fresh Rally

Bitcoin started an upside correction from the $18,150 zone against the US Dollar. BTC is back above $19,200 and a break above $19,500 could spark a fresh rally. Bitcoin is showing a few positive signs above the $19,000 level. The price is trading above $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

What Ethereum Can Bring On The Table For ETH Investors In Q4

As expected, Ethereum has been doing poorly since the much-touted Merge event. This was a groundbreaking moment for the crypto industry. Although the Merge was anticipated to boost investor confidence, it occurred at the worst possible time. The Merge took place at an interesting point in crypto history. The update...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Taps $18,100, Why This Is Dangerous For The Market?

BTC price tabs $18,100 for the second time as price respect weekly downtrend. Price continues to trade below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. BTC price bounced on the four-hourly chart after a bullish divergence appeared. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has had a rough...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Shiba Inu Eternity Update Awaited – Will This Lift SHIB’s Price?

There may be a Shiba Inu (SHIB) rally coming soon. Recent events have sparked widespread interest in the Shiba Inu project and its native cryptocurrency. On Thursday, the company’s founder and chief programmer, Shytoshi Kusama, informed the SHIB Army that the company’s development team is working on a burn mechanism that will have implications for the entire Shiba Inu ecosystem.
ECONOMY
NEWSBTC

Algorand Price Moves Against The Tide, ALGO Rises 22% In One Week

While large cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, trade in the red, the Algorand price continues to see profits. Over the last day, this cryptocurrency has been one of the best-performing assets in the sector. At the time of writing, Algorand price trades at $0.36 with a 14% profit and...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Algorand Registers Significant Gains Amid Crypto Winter

The crypto market is presently going through another round of downward movement except for a few coins like Algorand. Prices of cryptocurrencies are drastically dropping as macroeconomic factors set the pace. With the bearish trend, the primary crypto asset has crashed from its crucial support levels. Following the meeting of...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Slips Below $19,000, Vital Trading Levels To Look Out For

The Bitcoin price is now trading below the $19,000 level after the bulls failed to defend the coin at the aforementioned level. Over the last 24 hours, BTC fell by 1.2%, indicating that the coin was laterally trading. In the past week, the Bitcoin price has depreciated 6%. Buying strength...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

ShareRing Enables Direct $SHR Swapping Between BNB Chain and ShareLedger

From September 22, ShareRing app users can directly swap $SHR between BNB Smart Chain and ShareLedger (SLP3) without first converting to Ethereum ERC-20 token. ShareRing said the decision to slash conversion steps from three to two would drastically boost efficiency, lower the cost of conversion, and save time. $SHR is...
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

Chiliz (CHZ) Leads The Market By Adding Over 30% A Week In Bear

The outlook of the general crypto market hasn’t been very encouraging in recent times. This week saw most coins losing their daily and weekly price gains. For instance, Bitcoin stayed red in both daily and weekly price gains. Currently, its 24-hour price is showing a drop of 1.83%. But the 7 days movement shows a price loss of 4%. Ethereum has also shown an unimaginable loss in its 7 days price gain.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy