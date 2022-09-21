ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SBDC to host marketing workshop in Orland

By Glenn County Transcript
 3 days ago

The Butte College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host a “Paid and guerilla marketing” workshop in Orland next week.

“Determine the right marketing strategy for your business, based on paid marketing, or through low-cost Guerilla marketing,” read a release issued by the SBDC. “The differences based on paid or non-paid strategies, as well as expected results. We will learn various aspects of both Paid and Guerilla marketing strategies, examples of each, and what activities are involved. This is a great opportunity to learn more about unique strategies to make your business stand out from the rest.”

Topics to be discussed during the workshop will include a paid vs guerilla marketing overview, best practices of paid and guerilla marketing strategies, costs involved, time expectations and work involved, creative versus consistent strategies, and strategies to build your own marketing plan, according to organizers.

The workshop will be held on Sept. 29 at the Butte College Glenn County Center, 1366 Cortina Drive, Orland, from 9-11 a.m. The workshop is free to attend but pre registration is required.

For more information or to register, visit www.buttecollegesbdc.com/events/ or call 530-895-9017.

