Huskies find redemption at Twin Lakes
Hamilton Heights got a big rebound victory on Friday, as the Huskies traveled to Twin Lakes and came home with a 43-0 win. Heights was trying to come back from a loss to Western the previous week, and did so in nice fashion, shutting out the Indians while topping the 40-point mark for the second time this season.
HSE takes care of Zionville in HCC play
Hamilton Southeastern kept its unbeaten season intact on Friday, cruising past Zionsville 31-13 at TCU Field for a Hoosier Crossroads Conference victory. The Eagles got on the board first early in the second quarter with a 34-yard field goal. But after that, the Royals took over, pouring in 17 points to take a 17-3 halftime lead. Carter Gutt tied the game with a 36-yard field goal, then Azariah Wallace pushed Southeastern in front with a two-yard touchdown run.
Hamilton Heights fully staffed with bus drivers
The Hamilton Heights school district is fully staffed with bus drivers despite other central Indiana school districts facing driver shortages. Of the 2,291 students that Heights serves, around 1,200 students ride the bus during the week for school. For the last two weeks, the district hasn’t had to worry about not being able to get kids to and from school.
