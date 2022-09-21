Read full article on original website
Several Hurt in M-121 Crash Near Jenison
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 23, 2022) – Several people were injured following a two-vehicle collision in Jenison on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Nicholas Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched around 7:45 PM to the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street. That was where an eastbound sedan, driven by a 27-year-old Hudsonville man, apparently tried to turn left and was hit by a westbound van, driven by a 44-year-old Hudsonville man.
Person of Interest Sought in “Suspicious Incident” in Port Sheldon
PORT SHELDON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 23, 2022) – The search is on for a 30-year-old Caucasian man wanted for questioning in a “suspicious incident” that had happened on Thursday evening between Holland and Grand Haven. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, the man...
Traffic Stop in Grand Haven Leads to Possible Bust of Stolen Lottery Ticket Ring
GRAND HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 24, 2022) – An overnight traffic stop in Grand Haven may have meant the end of the line for an apparent lottery ticket theft ring that has plagued the Lakeshore. A number of lottery ticket thefts had been reported in both Ottawa and Muskegon...
Three Boaters Rescued From Choppy Waters of Lake Michigan
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 22, 2022) – Three persons were rescued from the waters of Lake Michigan on Thursday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, members of the department’s Marine Unit were dispatched to a area about three miles off of the shores of Tunnel Park on a report of a Hobiecat-style sailboat that had flipped over in high waves. The three males were in the water, wearing life jackets and attempting to turn over the vessel without success. One of the three had contacted family members on the shore, providing a location for rescuers to find them, and admitting that they were nearing exhaustion.
Driver who flew over Allegan County US-131 overpass in his car in January pleads to drug charge
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man who made his car go airborne over an overpass along US-131 in Allegan County earlier this year pleaded guilty to an impaired driving charge. According to WOOD-TV 8, Chandler Cockerham pleaded guilty at a pretrial hearing on Thursday, September 22 to...
Judith Ann Hinken
Judy Hinken, age 78, of Elmwood, TN went home to be with her heavenly father on Friday, September 9, 2022. Judith Anne Balder Hinken was born on May 4, 1944, to the late Bert and Harriet VanNorden Balder. She was a 1962 graduate of Holland High School. She was a woman of faith and enjoyed camping and spending time with her grandchildren.
Windmill Island Boasting Increased Attendance in 2022
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 23, 2022) – Holland’s iconic symbol continues to be the action attraction of the Tulip City. City officials announced on Thursday that, with several weeks left in the 2022 season, attendance at Windmill Island Gardens has already surpassed the record 131,000 mark of last year. Park manager Matt Helmus estimates that around 140,000 will walk past the ticket booth by year’s end, crediting a coordinated marketing approach as a key to drawing more visitors to the home of the historic, authentically-Dutch DeZwaan Windmill and other attractions at the site.
Laketown Township Appoints New Clerk
LAKETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 23, 2022) – Laketown Township appointed Amber Davis as the new clerk at a special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22. Davis will be sworn in Monday, Sept. 26. Charles Martin “Marty” Hysen also applied for the position. Hysen is the owner and instructor of...
