Highlights: Storm win championship series over Grizzlies

By Scott Bemis
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. – Watch highlights from Lake Elsinore’s 3-2 win over the Fresno Grizzlies Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park, which clinched the California League Championship for the Storm, and ended the Grizzlies season.

