Highlights: Storm win championship series over Grizzlies
FRESNO, Calif. – Watch highlights from Lake Elsinore’s 3-2 win over the Fresno Grizzlies Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park, which clinched the California League Championship for the Storm, and ended the Grizzlies season.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
